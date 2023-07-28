Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3

Proton Green, A Strategic Investment of VVC, Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement to Form Premier Publicly Traded Helium and Beverage Grade CO2 Supplier

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) a major investor in Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green"), is thrilled to announce that Proton Green has signed a definitive share exchange agreement with Cyber App Solutions (Ticker: CYRB). The agreement signifies a significant milestone for Proton Green, establishing it as a leading publicly traded supplier of helium and beverage grade CO 2 in North America.

Under the terms of the all-stock transaction, Cyber App Solutions Corp. will acquire Proton Green, with Proton Green shareholders set to own approximately 94.4% of the combined entity. The current Proton Green management team and Board of Directors will lead the new organization. This strategic move paves the way for a name change to Proton Green, Inc., and a planned ticker change to "PGRN," a symbol that has already been reserved with Nasdaq. Subsequently, Proton Green anticipates a Nasdaq uplisting in the second half of 2023, further solidifying its position in the public markets.

The combined company is poised to become a leader in sustainable helium and beverage grade CO 2 production, capitalizing on its exclusive resource rights to the vast 170,500-acre St. Johns field in Arizona. Recognized as one of the largest helium, CO 2 , and carbon storage reservoirs in North America, the St. Johns field contains an estimated 33 billion cubic feet of helium and 9 trillion cubic feet of CO2 in accessible reservoirs. A notable advantage is that both the helium and CO 2 extracted from the St. Johns field are entirely hydrocarbon-free.

Steve Looper, Chief Executive Officer of Proton Green, expressed his enthusiasm about Proton Green's market entry: "We are pleased to enter the public markets through this share exchange agreement, providing the capital markets community with a compelling Helium and CO 2 pure-play opportunity. As it stands today with Phase I of Helium production underway, we are now a top 10 Helium producer in North America – with a clear line of sight to becoming the second largest as we scale production in the coming quarters – leveraging fixed-price offtake agreements with two multi-national industrial gas distribution and marketing companies.

"Looking ahead, our vision for Proton Green is clear. We will seek to rapidly scale our helium production, begin beverage grade CO 2 production, and set new sustainability benchmarks for the industry with our hydrocarbon-free gases. I firmly believe that we can scale Helium production revenue from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars per month by year-end. We're set to transform the industry while concurrently driving sustainable value for both our shareholders and their communities," concluded Looper.

As an investor in Proton Green, VVC Resources stands firmly behind the company's vision and recognizes the strategic significance of this share exchange agreement. The move positions Proton Green to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable helium and beverage grade CO 2 , paving the way for a prosperous future as a leading supplier in the North American market as well as the potential for Carbon Storage.

"We are thrilled to witness the union of Proton Green and Cyber App Solutions Corp, which marks a defining moment in the sustainable energy sector. As a committed investor in Proton Green, we are confident that this strategic amalgamation will position the combined entity as a dominant player in the North American market for helium and beverage grade CO 2 . This milestone not only represents a tremendous growth opportunity for the company but also reinforces our dedication to fostering a greener and more sustainable future. We congratulate Steve Looper and his team on this significant milestone," said VVC CEO, Jim Culver.

About VVC Resources
VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

About Proton Green, LLC
Proton Green LLC is a leading operator of one of the largest Helium and beverage grade CO 2 hubs in North America. The Company maintains exclusive production rights to St. Johns Field, a 170,500 acre property in Arizona with a 33 billion cubic feet helium reservoir, 9 trillion cubic feet CO 2 reservoir and a basin with the potential to store 1 billion metric tons of CO 2 . The Company is currently a top 10 producer of Helium in North America – a high-demand gas in both consumer and critical technology applications – leveraging strategic offtake partners with fixed-price agreements to drive a predictable revenue stream. Notably, both Helium and CO 2 produced at St. John's Field contain no hydrocarbon component. To learn more, please visit our website .

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer
For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041
E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com E-mail: trevor@vvcexpl.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee", "strategy", "success" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such statements include, among others: leading publicly traded of helium and beverage grade CO 2 supplier; become a leader in sustainable helium and beverage grade CO 2 production, capitalizing on its exclusive resource rights; with a clear line of sight to becoming the second largest as we scale production in the coming quarters; seek to rapidly scale our helium production, begin beverage grade CO 2 production, and set new sustainability benchmarks for the industry; believe that we can scale Helium production revenue from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars per month by year-end; paving the way for a prosperous future as a leading supplier in the North American market as well as the potential for Carbon Storage; will position the combined entity as a dominant player in the North American market for helium and beverage grade CO 2 ; etc.

Such forward-looking information or statements are based on several risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, management's expectations regarding acquisitions, production of helium and CO 2 , future development and growth, plans for and completion of projects by third-party relationships, availability of capital, and the necessity to incur capital and other expenditures. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, without limitation, operational risks in the completion of anticipated projects, delays or changes in plans with respect to the development of anticipated projects risks affecting the ability to develop projects, risks in legislative changes in the applicable jurisdictions, risks inherent in operating in foreign jurisdictions, the ability to attract key personnel, risks in decrease of price of helium and CO 2 . No assurances can be given that the efforts by Proton Green will be successful.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements, except as required by law.

Investors are cautioned that notwithstanding the expectations described herein, there can be no assurance that the plans described herein will be completed as proposed. Trading in the securities of VVC should be considered highly speculative. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com ).


VVC Resources
VVC Exploration - Extension of various Warrants

VVC Exploration CORPORATION [TSXV: VVC] (the "Company") announces the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Series No. of Warrants Exercise Price Expiry Date Amended Expiry Date
AA 16,527,545 $0.06 30-Nov 2020 30-Nov 2022
AB 750,000 $0.11 20-Dec 2020 20-Dec 2022
AC 8,698,850 $0.06 18-Jan 2021 18-Jan 2023
TOTAL 25,976,395

These warrants were attached to private placements and debt financings approved by the TSXV in November 2017, December 2017 and January 2018. The warrants are not currently in-the-money, and no warrants were exercised. An aggregate of 7.73% of these warrants are held by insiders of the Company. The warrant extension is conditional on obtaining TSXV approval.

VVC Announces New Private Placement

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing
VVC is raising up to CA$3.3 million (US$2.5 million) in a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company at a price of CA$0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of three years, at an exercise price of CA$0.075 per share. The Company will pay a Finder’s Fee, not to exceed 7% of the aggregate amount raised by arm’s length finders, which fee may be paid in cash or by the issuance of common shares and warrants. It is expected that a maximum of 1 million shares and warrants will be issued to the Finders.

VVC Exploration Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing

VVC Announces Private Placement and Debt Financings

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing

VVC Exploration – Debt Financing Closing and New Private Placement Financing

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Debt Conversion

Fireweed Metals Files Technical Report for its Mactung Project on SEDAR

  • Mactung is the world's largest high-grade deposit of the critical mineral tungsten**.
  • Mineral resources total 41.5 Mt Indicated Resource at 0.73% WO 3 and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO 3 .
  • In addition, an Exploration Target is estimated at 2.5 Mt to 3.5 Mt at a grade between 0.4% and 0.6% WO 3 , within the mining shapes that constrain the Mineral Resource.

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the filing on www.SEDAR.com of the independent Technical Report for its Mactung Project (the " Project ") that is located in Yukon and Northwest Territories (" NWT "), Canada.

CEO Statement

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Closings of Private Placement and Proposed Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX-V:CNRI)(OTCQX:CNRSF)(FSE:EO0) announces the closing of its non-brokered private placement of common shares ("Flow-Through Shares") on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), of which 1,031,425 Flow-Through Shares were issued at a price of $2.70 per share for gross proceeds of $2,784,847.50 (the "Flow-Through Offering

Finder's fees in relation to the Flow-through Offering has been paid in cash in an amount equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Flow-Through Offering.

Forest Fires Delay Plans for Slave Lake Zinc

Forest Fires Delay Plans for Slave Lake Zinc

Consequently, Slave Lake Zinc has had to postpone the proposed ground exploration recognisance program that was scheduled. We will resume these plans as soon as practicable and look even more forward to advancing our exciting critical metals suite of minerals.

Expiry of Austral Option Agreement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX®:PMMCF) advises that the Option granted to Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD)(TSXV:AGLD) ("Austral" or the "Company") whereby Austral could acquire up to an 80% interest in the Morros Blancos property held by Pampa, as detailed in a July 28, 2021 news release, has expired

During the term of the option agreement, Austral completed exploration activities to the value of approximately US$1.6 million across both the Morros Blancos and Cerro Blanco properties.

Northern Dynasty: Alaska takes EPA to the Supreme Court over Veto

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces that the State of Alaska filed today a motion in the United States Supreme Court. The Motion for Leave to File a Bill of Complaint forcefully argues that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") veto of the Pebble Project breaches a contract (the Cook Inlet Land Exchange) involving Alaska and the United States and violates the federal statutory recognition and implementation of that land exchange. It also argues that the veto violates the Administrative Procedure Act because the veto is arbitrary and capricious. Finally, it argues that the veto-which withdraws 309 square miles in the Bristol Bay region from use for mining purposes-is an unconstitutional taking without just compensation. The Bill of Complaint seeks injunctive relief requiring EPA to withdraw its veto and seeks monetary damages for breach of contract and the unconstitutional taking without just compensation

Fireweed Connects Boundary Main and Boundary West with a High-Grade Feeder Zone, intersecting 71.9 m of 6.5 % Zinc 3.1% Lead and 97.8 g/t Silver

  • Initial results from the first 18 holes of the 2023 program have confirmed the connection between Boundary Main and Boundary West.
  • These results reveal a continuous mineralized zone of stratiform laminated to massive sulphide in addition to extensive near-surface vein and breccia mineralization.
  • The Boundary Zone stratiform mineralization has a strike length of over 400 m and has been followed down-dip for at least 350 metres.
  • This zone is trending to higher grades and greater thicknesses at depth, where it remains open.
  • NB23-003 intersected 71.89 m of 6.48% zinc, 3.09% lead, 97.8 g/t silver, including 21.96 m of 10.70% zinc, 6.96% lead, and 178.6 g/t silver.
  • NB23-001 intersected 38.00 m of 9.12% zinc, 1.50% lead, 52.6 g/t silver, including 20.00 m of 15.32% zinc, 2.53% lead, 86.2 g/t silver.
  • NB23-002 intersected 4.20 m of 18.71% zinc 0.30% lead 47.1 g/t silver.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to report the first assay results from its 2023 exploration at the Macmillan Pass Project, Yukon, and provide an update from its largest ever drill program.

CEO Statement

