Protolabs to Attend 2026 Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference on March 10, 2026

Protolabs to Attend 2026 Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference on March 10, 2026

Proto Labs, Inc. ("Protolabs") (NYSE: PRLB), the world's leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced that it will attend the Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference on Mar. 10, 2026, in New York. Protolabs management will be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Protolabs management, institutional investors should contact their Cantor representative.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world's fastest manufacturing service enabling companies across every industry to streamline production of quality parts throughout the entire product life cycle. From custom prototyping to end-use production, we support product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams along every phase of their manufacturing journey. Get started now at protolabs.com .

Investor Relations Contacts:
Protolabs
Ryan Johnsrud, 612-225-4873
Manager – IR and Corporate Development
ryan.johnsrud@protolabs.com

Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
PRLB@gateway-grp.com

Media Contact:
Protolabs
Brent Renneke, 763-479-7704
Corporate Communications Manager
Brent.renneke@protolabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Proto Labs Inc.PRLBnyse:prlb
PRLB
The Conversation (0)
Proto Labs Inc.

Proto Labs Inc.

Keep Reading...
Protolabs 3D Printing Report Reveals Accelerated Industry Growth through Emerging Applications

Protolabs 3D Printing Report Reveals Accelerated Industry Growth through Emerging Applications

A survey of more than 700 members of the global engineering community and key market data identify the current and future state of additive manufacturing Protolabs' newly published 3D Printing Trend Report provides a snapshot of the additive manufacturing industry and highlights emerging trends... Keep Reading...
Protolabs to Participate in Upcoming Industry and Investor Conferences

Protolabs to Participate in Upcoming Industry and Investor Conferences

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB), provider of the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world, today announced that the company will present at the following two upcoming conferences: The Manufacturing Leadership Council's ‘Rethink: Accelerating Digital Transformation in... Keep Reading...
Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024

Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024

Total Revenue of $128 Million; Protolabs Network Revenue up 39% YoY to $24 Million GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.20, Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.40 Proto Labs, Inc. ("Protolabs" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRLB), the world's leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Northisle Announces Total Financing of $115 million Including Wheaton Precious Metals Placement of $5 million and Update on Public Offering

Say hello to MacBook Neo

CoTec Announces Acceleration of Warrants

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Related News

gold investing

SSR Mining to Sell Çöpler Gold Mine Stake in US$1.5 Billion Deal

copper investing

Teck VP Highlights China's Major Role in Evolving Copper Markets

uranium investing

Cameco Signs US$2.6 Billion Uranium Deal With India to Fuel Nuclear Expansion

CoTec Announces Acceleration of Warrants

battery metals investing

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Allied Critical Metals Announces Appointment of Hon. Marco Mendicino as Strategic Advisor

copper investing

VIDEO - BTV Visits Atlas Salt, Graphene Manufacturing, Telescope Innovations, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Maple Gold, Intrepid Metals and Nine Mile Metals