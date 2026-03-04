Protolabs to Attend 2026 Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference on March 10, 2026

Proto Labs, Inc. ("Protolabs") (NYSE: PRLB), the world's leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced that it will attend the Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference on Mar. 10, 2026, in New York. Protolabs management will be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.
For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Protolabs management, institutional investors should contact their Cantor representative.
About Protolabs
Protolabs is the world's fastest manufacturing service enabling companies across every industry to streamline production of quality parts throughout the entire product life cycle. From custom prototyping to end-use production, we support product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams along every phase of their manufacturing journey. Get started now at protolabs.com .
