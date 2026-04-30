Prothena to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7

Prothena to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2026, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Consistent with past practice, the Company will not be conducting a conference call in conjunction with the financial results release on May 7.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with expertise in protein dysregulation with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena's pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including Parkinson's disease, ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, Alzheimer's disease, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. Prothena is developing and applying CYTOPE ® , a novel technology that incorporates a cell-internalizing domain to drive efficient cytosolic delivery with highly specific marcomolecular effectors. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) @ProthenaCorp.

Mark Johnson, CFA
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
650-837-8550
IR@prothena.com
Media@prothena.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Prothena Corporation plcPRTAnasdaq:prta
PRTA
The Conversation (0)
Prothena Corporation plc

Prothena Corporation plc

Keep Reading...
Prothena Announces Bristol Myers Squibb Opt-in for Exclusive Global License for PRX019, the Second Program from Global Neuroscience Research and Development Collaboration

Prothena Announces Bristol Myers Squibb Opt-in for Exclusive Global License for PRX019, the Second Program from Global Neuroscience Research and Development Collaboration

Prothena to receive $80 million from Bristol Myers Squibb for exclusive global license to PRX019, a potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases with an undisclosed target Prothena will initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for PRX019 in 2024 Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

2025 Full Year Results

Nuvau Minerals Announces Grant of Options and Provides Update on Finder's Fees and Commissions

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Partial Settlement and Amendment and Restatement of Convertible Loan Facilities

Westport to Showcase High?Pressure CNG Fuel System for North American Heavy?Duty Fleets at ACT Expo 2026

Related News

oil and gas investing

2025 Full Year Results

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals Announces Grant of Options and Provides Update on Finder's Fees and Commissions

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Partial Settlement and Amendment and Restatement of Convertible Loan Facilities

Westport to Showcase High?Pressure CNG Fuel System for North American Heavy?Duty Fleets at ACT Expo 2026

precious metals investing

Cartier Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. Under Symbol ECRFF

base metals investing

Cotec Holdings Corp. Files Annual Audited Financial Statements and MD&A

energy investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Announces an Upcoming Drill Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project