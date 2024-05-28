Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Prothena Announces Bristol Myers Squibb Opt-in for Exclusive Global License for PRX019, the Second Program from Global Neuroscience Research and Development Collaboration

Prothena Announces Bristol Myers Squibb Opt-in for Exclusive Global License for PRX019, the Second Program from Global Neuroscience Research and Development Collaboration

  • Prothena to receive $80 million from Bristol Myers Squibb for exclusive global license to PRX019, a potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases with an undisclosed target
  • Prothena will initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for PRX019 in 2024

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that Bristol Myers Squibb obtained the exclusive global license for PRX019 and will pay Prothena $80 million.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application for PRX019, a potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases with an undisclosed target, in December 2023. Prothena plans to initiate the Phase 1 clinical trial for PRX019 by year-end 2024.

"Our collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb has now generated two clinical development programs, supporting both organizations' commitments to advancing potential therapeutics to help treat neurodegenerative diseases. We are proud of this partnership and are excited that Bristol Myers Squibb has exercised their option for the exclusive global license for PRX019. With the IND in effect and our agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb in place, we're well-positioned to initiate the Phase 1 clinical trial by year-end 2024," said Gene Kinney, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer at Prothena. "At Prothena, we are continuing to leverage strategic partnerships to further advance our broad portfolio of product candidates to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation. We believe that our portfolio has the potential to help the millions of patients suffering from these devastating diseases."

"Our expanding research and development efforts in neuroscience demonstrate our commitment to tackling some of the most pressing areas of unmet medical need. Through our partnership with Prothena, we have identified and advanced PRX019 as a potential disease-modifying treatment option for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases," said Richard Hargreaves, Senior Vice President and Head of Bristol Myers Squibb's Neuroscience Thematic Research Center. "PRX019 adds to our growing neuroscience pipeline, and we look forward to continuing its development as we strive to make a meaningful improvement on patients' lives."

As part of the PRX019 global license with Bristol Myers Squibb, Prothena will be eligible to receive additional development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments of up to $617.5 million. Prothena also will be eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena's pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things, the treatment potential of PRX019; the timing for advancement of our PRX019 program, including initiation of a Phase 1 study by year-end 2024; and amounts we might receive under our collaboration with BMS. These statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions that may prove not to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 8, 2024, and discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in our expectations.

Media
Michael Bachner, Senior Director, Corporate Communications
609-664-7308, michael.bachner@prothena.com

Investors
Mark Johnson, CFA, Vice President, Investor Relations
650-417-1974, mark.johnson@prothena.com

Prothena Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Prothena Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

  • Net cash used in operating and investing activities was $73.2 million in the first quarter of 2024; quarter-end cash and restricted cash position was $548.7 million
  • Advanced potential best-in-class Alzheimer's disease portfolio: initial data supportive of ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for PRX012, an anti-amyloid beta antibody; received FDA clearance for IND application and Fast Track designation for PRX123, a dual amyloid beta/tau vaccine; Phase 2 clinical trial initiated in patients with early Alzheimer's disease for BMS-986446 (formerly PRX005) by partner Bristol Myers Squibb
  • Strengthened leadership position in the amyloidosis community with ongoing enrollment of the confirmatory Phase 3 AFFIRM-AL clinical trial of birtamimab in patients with Mayo Stage IV AL amyloidosis; published birtamimab mechanism of action and pharmacological characteristics in Leukemia & Lymphoma in April 2024
  • Daniel G. Welch appointed to Prothena Board of Directors as an independent director and Chair Designate

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024 and provided business highlights.

"We continued to meaningfully advance our wholly-owned and partnered programs across our protein dysregulation portfolio, highlighted by our ongoing clinical programs, as we continue to move closer to becoming a fully integrated commercial company. We look forward to multiple upcoming clinical milestones and program updates over the next 15 months from our wholly-owned programs, including topline data from the confirmatory Phase 3 AFFIRM-AL clinical trial for birtamimab, Phase 1 data on PRX012, and an update on timing of the Phase 1 program for PRX123," said Gene Kinney, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Prothena. "Our partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb achieved an important milestone in 2024, as BMS-986446, an anti-tau monoclonal antibody, began recruiting patients with early Alzheimer's disease into a Phase 2 clinical trial. Partner Roche presented important four-year data at AD/PD 2024 from the Phase 2 PASADENA open label extension trial of prasinezumab which impressively continues to show reduced motor and functional progression compared to real-world data from the Michael J. Fox Foundation. In addition, we expect topline readouts from our partners Roche, with Phase 2b PADOVA data on prasinezumab expected in the second half of 2024, and Novo Nordisk, with Phase 2 data on NNC6019 expected in the first half of 2025."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

×