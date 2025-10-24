ProPhase Labs to Present at the 2025 ThinkEquity Conference

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) (the "Company" or "ProPhase"), a next generation biotech, genomics, and consumer products company, today announced that it will be participating in the ThinkEquity Conference on October 30, 2025, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York. The ThinkEquity Conference gathers institutional investors, corporate clients, and other industry professionals to highlight groundbreaking innovations and financial strategies.

Ted Karkus, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, will be presenting at 11AM ET on October 30 th . One-on-one investor meetings will be held throughout the day. Interested investors can register to attend and schedule one-on-one meetings here: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_121867/conference_home.html

The presentation will also be live-streamed at the following link:
https://event.summitcast.com/view/NX3WagbdCmRzBGMxdc3ia6/guest_book?session_id=PDgxE2V2WRZcL6RynfToZv

About ProPhase Labs Inc.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) ("ProPhase") is a next-generation biotech, genomics and consumer products company. Our mission is to build a healthier world through bold innovation and actionable insight. We're revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, groundbreaking diagnostic development, such as our potentially life-saving test for the early detection of esophageal cancer, and a world class direct-to-consumer marketing platform for cutting edge OTC dietary supplements. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs' valuable subsidiaries, their synergies, and significant growth underscore our potential for long-term value. www.ProPhaseLabs.com

Media Relations and Institutional Investor Contact:
ProPhase Labs, Inc.
investorrelations@prophaselabs.com

Retail Investor Relations Contact:
Renmark Financial Communications
John Boidman: jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel.: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com


