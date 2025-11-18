ProPhase Labs, Inc. to Present Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 19

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) (the "Company" or "ProPhase"), a next generation biotech, genomics and consumer products company, announced today that they will be presenting third quarter 2025 financial results on a virtual conference call hosted by Renmark Financial on November 19, 2025, at 2:00 pm EST.

A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the virtual conference call. ProPhase Labs Inc. welcomes stakeholders, investors and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

Investors interested in participating in this live event will need to register using the link below. After the event, a replay will be available on The Company's Investor website.

REGISTER HERE : https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/third-quarter-2025-results-virtual-conference-call-nasdaq-prph-xgoCHA0tHl

  • To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About ProPhase Labs Inc.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) ("ProPhase") is a next-generation biotech, genomics and consumer products company. Our mission is to build a healthier world through bold innovation and actionable insight. We're revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, groundbreaking diagnostic development, such as our potentially life-saving test for the early detection of esophageal cancer, and a world class direct-to-consumer marketing platform for cutting edge OTC dietary supplements. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs' valuable subsidiaries, their synergies, and significant growth underscore our potential for long-term value. www.ProPhaseLabs.com

Media Relations Contact:
ProPhase Labs, Inc.
investorrelations@prophaselabs.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies, Inc.
1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)
1-407-644-4256
PRPH@redchip.com

Retail Investor Relations Contact:
Renmark Financial Communications
John Boidman: jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel.: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com


