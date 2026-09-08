Progressive Planet Makes Board and C-level Changes and Provides Update

Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN,OTC:ASHXF) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") is pleased to provide details of board and C-level changes and provide a shareholder update.
Board of Director Changes:
Edward Beggs resigned as a member of the Board of Directors effective September 3, 2026. Progressive Planet wishes Ed the best as he focuses on his retirement. "Ed Beggs is a wonderful person whose vision for sustainable business was first made known to me years before he joined our board of directors. I am grateful for the contribution that Ed has made since he originally joined our board in 2018," stated Steve Harpur, CEO.
Progressive Planet is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Barnett, CFA, to its board of directors, effective, September 3, 2026.
Dave Barnett is a CFA charter holder with more than 25 years of experience in capital markets, enterprise risk, and business evaluation. He began his career at BMO Nesbitt Burns, before transitioning to the insurance industry where he held risk management roles, advising major Canadian corporations on enterprise risk, operational resilience, and capital preservation. He conducted independent risk and business evaluations across manufacturing, mining, construction, forestry, and industrial sectors before accepting the role of CEO at ZTEST Electronics in July of 2026. Dave has beneficial control over 850,500 shares of Progressive Planet.
"I have known Dave since 2018 and got to know him better as he attended our plant on multiple occasions as he accumulated a meaningful position in Progressive Planet over the last two years. I got to see his value as a director when I joined the Board of ZTEST this year. Dave brings valuable experience in assessing acquisition opportunities and in making capital allocation decisions," stated Harpur.
"I am very pleased to join the Board of Progressive Planet, having followed the Company closely for several years. Recently, I have come to know Steve and the Board well, and I have real conviction in Progressive Planet," stated Dave Barnett.
CFO Changes:
The current CFO of Progressive Planet Solutions, Chris Halsey-Brandt, CPA, CBV, is dealing with a health issue that prohibits him from performing his role as CFO for the immediate future. As a result, Progressive Planet has appointed Kyle Dickson, CPA, to the role of Interim CFO for Progressive Planet Solutions. Kyle has worked in progressively larger roles with the Progressive Planet Group of Companies for over three years and has been involved in the preparation of quarterly financials and the annual financials for the whole period. Kyle also currently serves as VP Finance for Progressive Planet Products.
Sale of Shares in Other Publicly Traded Companies:
Progressive Planet wishes to clarify transactions it discussed as a subsequent event when it filed its most recent audited financial statements with Sedar.
During the fiscal years F2025 and F2026, the Company acquired initial minority positions in two Canadian publicly traded companies with which it was interested in pursuing larger ownership positions. Both approaches were rebuffed. The Company subsequently chose to exit both positions in full.
On a cash basis, the investments were profitable:
- Total cash invested: $1,047,119
- Cash proceeds on sale: $1,115,986.
- Dividends received: $74,713
- Total cash returned: $1,190,699
- Net cash gain: $143,580
The $117,476 loss disclosed as a subsequent event was a "mark to market" figure, not a cash loss. A portion of these investments were sold prior to April 30, 2026. The remaining investments were carried at fair value of $1,147,390 as at April 30, 2026. These remaining investments were sold after year end for proceeds of $1,029,914. The $117,476 difference reflects the change in market value between the year end measurement date and the date of disposal. It does not represent a loss of invested capital.
The two companies processed post-consumer glass and supplementary cementing materials, respectively. In both cases, Progressive Planet purchased the shares with intentions to pursue operational synergies versus speculating on the share price trajectory. As of the end of Q1 (July 31, 2026), Progressive Planet no longer holds any investments in publicly traded companies.
An earnings call has been scheduled with Radius Research for 1:15 p.m. Pacific on September 9, 2026. Register for the call using the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7517870893392/WN_BBqZjQItQNaj_CmWMrL0cg#/
About Progressive Planet:
Progressive Planet, based in Kamloops, British Columbia, is redefining sustainability with our Products for a Healthy Planet™. By leveraging owned mineral assets and recycled materials, we develop patented and patent-pending innovations that promote a healthier planet.
Our two C-Quester™ Centres of Sustainable Solutions lead advancements in low-carbon cement technologies in both Kamloops, BC and Calgary, Alberta. Progressive Planet's products are proudly available in over 10,000 retail locations across North America. For more information, visit progressiveplanet.com.
Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein including statements regarding the development of future products. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.
Disclaimer:
This news release, required by Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer of securities and is not for distribution or dissemination outside Canada.
SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.
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