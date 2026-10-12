PROCEPT BioRobotics® to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 4th, 2026

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2026 after market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The Company's management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by following one of the below links:

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com.

An archived recording will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com. Each webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The Company manufactures the AQUABEAM® and HYDROS® Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. In addition to its leadership in BPH treatment, the Company is pursuing clinical research initiatives in prostate cancer utilizing investigational applications of its robotic and AI-enabled technologies. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with approximately 250 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Media Contact: Pooja Rao, media@procept-biorobotics.com
Investor Contact: Marissa Bych, ir@procept-biorobotics.com


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