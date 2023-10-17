Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Prismo Metals Intersects 10.2 g/t Gold over 6.6m at Los Pavitos Project

Prismo Metals Intersects 10.2 g/t Gold over 6.6m at Los Pavitos Project

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that high-grade gold mineralization has been cut in four of the first eight holes ever drilled at the 5300 ha Los Pavitos Project in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

The holes targeted the Hedionda mine zone along the Santa Cruz structure (Figures 1 and 2) and were designed to determine the overall nature, geometry and lateral and vertical continuity of mineralization around this small historic working. Mineralization consisting of foliation-parallel sulphides surrounded by silicification was cut in several holes (Figure 3). The best hole, LP-SC-23-02, intersected 6.65 meters (core length) reporting 10.2 g/t gold and 47.0 g/t silver, within a wider interval of 11.93 meters (core length) averaging 5.77 g/t gold and 28.7 g/t silver. Drilling to date represents about 850 m out of a 2000-2500 m budget and drilling has already shifted to the parallel Santa Cruz Southeast structure roughly 300 m southeast. Assays are pending for the first holes there.

"We are very pleased to see such excellent high-grade results in the first holes ever into just one of several multi-kilometer structural trends we've identified cutting across the property. These structures have seen extensive prospecting and very small-scale mining, but the system has never been explored with a large-scale perspective and we are excited to see what the other structures reveal", Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO commented.

He continued "It's early days, but the style of mineralization we're encountering does not look like the epithermal veins typical of the region, but more resembles the "orogenic" or shear-hosted gold that supports some of Sonora's largest gold mines, possibly with an intrusion related sulfide-rich replacement component. We are eager to continue exploring this target style longoverlooked in this part of Sonora."

Table 1. Selected drill intercepts from the Los Pavitos project

HoleFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Interval
(m)		True
 Width (m)		Au
g/t		Ag
g/t		Cu %Pb %Zn %
LP-SC-23-0120.3027.707.405.22.3414.70.080.180.74
includes21.8023.842.041.47.0443.10.190.572.33
LP-SC-23-0221.7524.072.321.20.270.50.010.000.01
52.2764.2011.936.05.77*28.70.150.160.38
includes54.8861.536.653.310.22*47.00.170.290.65
LP-SC-23-03NoValues
LP-SC-23-04NoValues
LP-SC-23-0562.2466.744.503.60.502.10.010.000.01
LP-SC-23-06NoValues
LP-SC-23-0749.0059.4010.408.31.5218.90.110.090.06
49.0055.006.004.82.5228.70.150.140.10
LP-SC-23-0874.3082.107.807.03.7819.20.190.080.22
includes77.1582.104.954.55.3327.50.270.130.33

Au by fire assay for holes 1, 2, 7, & 8 others by ICP. *One overlimit Ag assay >100g/t taken at 100 g/t for the calculation of the average.

Mapping and surface sampling over the last year have delineated several kilometer-long mineralized structures with initial drilling at the Santa Cruz Southeast target to be followed by drilling of the Las Auras, Oromuri and Española targets (Figs. 1 and 2). At Las Auras surface sampling has encountered high grade gold values in several areas, and the latter two targets have characteristics indicating that similar high-grade mineralization may exist beneath cover. The abundance of sulphides at very shallow depths in the initial high-grade holes has led to consideration of geophysical surveys to trace such structures through cover. Exploration work is also advancing to develop additional new areas for drilling in several areas identified during reconnaissance work.

Table of drill hole data for the Phase I program at the Los Pavitos project

 Hole Target EastingNorthing Elev Azim Incl  Depth (m)
LPSC-23-01Hedionda mine677,1033,002,113215310-4527.70
LPSC-23-02Hedionda mine677,1093,002,109207310-5587.00
LPSC-23-03Hedionda mine677,0823,002,157201130-4560.00
LPSC-23-04Hedionda mine677,0823,002,157201130-6075.00
LPSC-23-05Hedionda mine677,1093,002,109207270-4575.00
LPSC-23-06Hedionda mine677,0603,002,060210325-4572.00
LPSC-23-07Hedionda mine677,0483,002,147202130-4581.00
LPSC-23-08Hedionda mine677,0553,002,14720516045109.50

Coordinates in UTM WGS84 using handheld Garmin GPS.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/184298_ba014b8b5414a9ab_002.jpg

Figure 1. Geologic maps of Los Pavitos Project area showing major recognized mineralized trends and surface sampling results for gold. Inset shows silver results clustered in the SE Santa Cruz area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/184298_ba014b8b5414a9ab_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/184298_ba014b8b5414a9ab_003.jpg

Figure 2. Drill hole map for the Santa Cruz drilling areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/184298_ba014b8b5414a9ab_003full.jpg

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/184298_picture6_550.jpg

Figure 3. Photographs of sulphide-rich, high-grade core from hole LP-SC-02, including the 6.65 meter core run from 54.88 to 61.53m reported 10.2 g/t Gold and 47.0 g/t Silver.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/184298_picture6.png

About Los Pavitos

The Los Pavitos project consists of a 5,289-hectare property position located in southern Sonora State, Mexico (Figure 4). Pavitos lies 25 km west of the well-mineralized Alamos District, which encompasses several active exploration and mining projects, including the past producing Alamo Dorado mine of Pan American Silver, the Piedras Verdes copper mine of Cobre de Mayo and the Alamos and Aurifero vein projects being explored by Minaurum Gold Inc. Infrastructure is excellent with paved highway access, electricity and water. The project, which was generated by geologist and Prismo Metals Board Member Rafael Gallardo, is believed to have potential for both the typical epithermal veins of the Alamos district and "orogenic" or shear-hosted gold hosted in the highly metamorphosed basement rocks that crop out sparingly below the region's extensive blanket of mid-Tertiary volcanic rocks. Los Pavitos lies along the projection of the Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt (Fig. 4) and the fabric and style of metamorphic deformation of the basement rocks is similar to that elsewhere in the belt.

Pavitos was acquired from Minera Cascabel S.A. de C.V., a Mexican exploration and services company founded by Dr. Peter Megaw, an advisor to the Company (for terms see the Company's prospectus filed on SEDAR). The company completed a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the project in March 2021 available on SEDAR. Assays have been received for 1,384 surface rock samples taken by the company (excluding control samples); a further 347 samples were taken in 25 trenches cut across the main mineralized trends.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/184298_ba014b8b5414a9ab_006.jpg

Figure 4. Location of the Los Pavitos project in southern Sonora State in relation to the Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/184298_ba014b8b5414a9ab_006full.jpg

Mapping and surface sampling over the last year have delineated several kilometer-long mineralized structures with initial drilling at the Santa Cruz Southeast target to be followed by drilling of the Las Auras, Oromuri and Española targets. At Las Auras surface sampling has encountered high grade gold values in several areas, and the latter two targets have characteristics indicating that similar high-grade mineralization may exist beneath cover. The abundance of sulphides at very shallow depths in the initial high-grade holes has led to consideration of geophysical surveys to trace such structures through cover. Exploration work is also advancing to develop additional new areas for drilling in several areas identified during reconnaissance work.

The trenching program across the main mineralized trends on the Los Pavitos property consisted of a cumulative length of 698 meters in 25 trenches. The best assays for individual samples are 20.4 g/t Au and 207 g/t Ag over 2 meters at Las Auras and 16.7 g/t Au and 48,2 g/t Ag over 1 meter at Santa Cruz. The main objective of the trenching program was to define the orientation and full width of the mineralized structures prior to starting the drill campaign.

QA/QC

Rock samples taken by Prismo are analyzed by multielement ICP-AES and MS methods and by fire assay by ALS Group and Bureau Veritas, both internationally recognized analytical service providers. Gold is analyzed as part of an ICP package using a 15 or 25-gram aqua regia digestion, and is also analyzed by Fire Assay with an AA finish. Au overlimits >10 g/t are analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Ag over 100g/t and Cu, Pb and Zn over 1% re-analyzed by the by overrange ICP methods. Certified Reference Materials including standard pulps and coarse blank material were inserted in the sample stream at regular intervals.

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Please follow @PrismoMetals on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube

Prismo Metals Inc.
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:
Craig Gibson, President & Chief Executive Officer craig.gibson@prismometals.com
Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, required permitting, exploration programs and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program. the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including CSE acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184298

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Prismo Metals Provides Palos Verdes Drilling Update

Prismo Metals Provides Palos Verdes Drilling Update

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for its ongoing drill program at the Palos Verdes property located in the Panuco district in Mexico. The Company has drilled 2,620 meters in the current program and completed thirteen holes with one hole in progress, PV-23-32. One additional hole is contemplated after completing hole PV-23-32 as part of the original drill program which began in May (see news release dated May 11, 2023).

This will be followed by the previously announced (see news release dated August 3, 2023) expansion of the drill program, with holes to be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) concessions adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession. These holes will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth. This follows a recommendation presented by the Panuco Joint Technical Committee to drill approximately 3,600 meters in ten holes to be completed in two phases. The Joint Technical Committee is comprised of Prismo's CEO Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Dr. Peter Megaw.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Expands Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Expands Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Further Exploration Program Recommended by Joint Technical Committee

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that given the success of the current drill program, it plans to expand the program at the Palos Verdes property located in the Panuco district in Mexico. The new holes will be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) concessions adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession and will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth. A recommendation presented the Panuco Joint Technical Committee calls for drilling of approximately 3,600 meters in ten holes to be completed in two phases. The Joint Technical Committee is comprised of Prismo's CEO Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Dr. Peter Megaw.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Announces Drilling to Commence at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Announces Drilling to Commence at Los Pavitos

Reports Additional Assay Results from Trenching

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the drill rig for its upcoming exploration program has mobilized to its Los Pavitos project located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The Company plans to test the main mineralized targets with a first ever drill program planned for approximately 2500 meters.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Intersects High-Grade Mineralization at Palos Verdes - Including 11,520 g/t AgEq Over 0.5 Meter

Prismo Metals Intersects High-Grade Mineralization at Palos Verdes - Including 11,520 g/t AgEq Over 0.5 Meter

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from seven drill holes targeting the Palos Verdes vein on the property of the same name located in the Panuco district in Mexico.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Completes Trenching Program at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Completes Trenching Program at Los Pavitos

Provides Update on Palos Verdes Assays

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the trenching program at Los Pavitos has been completed. A total of 347 samples from trenches have been submitted to the lab for assay, with results received for 303 samples to date. The trenching was generally focussed on areas with little outcrop along strike from areas with quartz veining and high-grade surface assays. In general, the best trench results are located in the Santa Cruz and Las Auras areas, as expected based on surface sampling results. The 5,289 hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project is located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

COMET LITHIUM TO COMMENCE FIELD PROGRAM AT TROILUS EAST

COMET LITHIUM TO COMMENCE FIELD PROGRAM AT TROILUS EAST

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ( FRANKFURT : 8QY) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it will be commencing a lithium focused exploration program at the 100% owned Troilus East property, located in Eeyou-Istchee Baie James, Québec. The past exploration program completed at Troilus did not take lithium into consideration but it succeeded in identifying lithium anomalies. The new work program will target these areas for pegmatite prospecting.

The Troilus property was initially explored in 2020 for gold and copper, however, upon review of the database and results obtained from the program, five high priority target areas were identified for Lithium potential. More importantly, all five targets follow a northeast alignment along the south-eastern flank of the Parker granite intrusion over a strike length of about 20 kilometres. Further, the targets generated from the historical results are based on a collection of samples that carried lithium values up to 248 ppm.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Steppe Gold Starts Drawdowns - US$9.6M from US$150M Phase 2 Project Financing Package

Steppe Gold Starts Drawdowns - US$9.6M from US$150M Phase 2 Project Financing Package

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Phase 2 expansion.

Phase 2 Expansion Updates:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Special Shareholder Meeting Date

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Special Shareholder Meeting Date

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element 79 Gold", the "Company") a mining company focused on gold and silver,  is pleased to announce the date for its upcoming Special Shareholder Meeting. The meeting is scheduled to take place on December 11, 2023 and has a Record Date for Notice of Meeting, Record Date for Voting and Beneficial Ownership Determination Date of November 6, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Marvel Acquires Costigan Lake Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Acquires Costigan Lake Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement to acquire the Costigan Lake Uranium project, which covers 5,518ha located on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin. The acquisition enhances Marvel's land portfolio of uranium holdings at Key Lake, which is adjacent to Cameco, F3 Uranium, Skyharbour, and Abasca Resources. This acquisition increases the Company's footprint to 4 distinct projects covering over 23,130ha and is in line with Marvel's aggressive approach to project generation and exploration. The company is utilizing the same innovative techniques that have led to some of the largest discoveries in the Athabasca Basin including radon surveys, ground geophysics, underwater spectrometer analysis, and airborne radiometric surveys

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

COMET LITHIUM RECEIVES DRILLING PERMIT AND LIDAR SURVEY RESULTS AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM RECEIVES DRILLING PERMIT AND LIDAR SURVEY RESULTS AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ( FRANKFURT : 8QY) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has received the drilling permit that was submitted on Sept 20, 2023 . The Company also announces that it has received the results of the LIDAR survey and now has approval to begin the inaugural heliborne drill program on its 100%-owned Liberty property located in James Bay Québec.

The Liberty property is located adjacent to Winsome Resources Adina Lithium project where Winsome has recently discovered a 1.6 kilometres lithium bearing pegmatite system trending eastward (see Winsome news dated January 24, 2023 ). Comet Lithium wants to highlight a possible structural connection between the Winsome Adina project and the Liberty property.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

iMetal Resources Undertakes Petrographic Analysis of Carheil Graphite and Engages European Market Consultant

iMetal Resources Undertakes Petrographic Analysis of Carheil Graphite and Engages European Market Consultant

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces the submission of graphite samples for petrographic analysis from the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. Samples were sourced from each of the multiple graphite horizons intersected during the Phase I 2023, three-hole, 1053 metre program, to characterize the graphite flake size

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "Flake size of the graphite within the intersections is an extremely important factor in determining the value of any graphite occurrence. The petrology study of our 2016 drill intersections initially confirmed jumbo flake graphite and this analysis will provide more details on the characteristics of the graphite intersections. We are planning a follow-up drilling campaign to continue to develop our highly prospective Carheil graphite project, lying within one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the world, Quebec."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

