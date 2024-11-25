Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ausquest limited

Premium Magnetite Iron Product (>70% Fe) Confirmed Across Waterfall Prospect (WA)

Further to its previous ASX announcements (listed below), AusQuest Limited (ASX: AQD) is pleased to advise that it has successfully produced a premium iron product grading >70% Fe from DTR test work completed on samples from 14 of the 16 drill-holes at the Waterfall Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Morrisey Project in Western Australia’s Midwest mining district.

Key Points:

  • Premium grade iron product (>70% Fe) has been produced across the Waterfall Prospect by beneficiation test work using the Davis Tube Recovery (DTR) method.
  • Magnetite was liberated from its host rock using a relatively coarse grind size of 75um and 106um, which suggests potential savings on future processing costs.
  • Average DTR recoveries of approximately 34% indicate that most, if not all, of the magnetite has been recovered in the concentrate.
  • Impurity levels (silica, alumina, sulphur and phosphorus) within the magnetite concentrate are extremely low.
  • The Morrisey Project is well located, being ~120km by road north of Mullewa and then ~80km by rail to the Port of Geraldton.
  • Waterfall is the first of at least five targets identified within the Morrisey Project, with potential to host magnetite mineralisation.

Next Steps:

  • Native Title clearance surveys over further magnetite targets are scheduled to be completed later this year.
  • Drilling of additional targets is being planned for 2025, under the Strategic Alliance Agreement with a subsidiary of South32 Limited.

Beneficiation test work using the DTR method confirmed excellent recoveries of magnetite from its host rock (averaging ~34%) across the prospect, using coarse grind sizes of 106um and 75um, highlighting potential for the prospect to deliver a premium iron (Fe) product with very low impurity levels and enhancing the future commercial potential of the Project.

The Morrisey Project is well located, being ~120km by road north of the town of Mullewa, and a further 80km by rail to the Port of Geraldton (Figure 1). No discussions have been held with transport providers at this stage.

Figure 1: Morrisey Project: Location Plan showing road and rail access to the Port of Geraldton.

DTR results for all remaining drill-holes have now been received, confirming that iron (Fe) grades greater than 70% Fe can be achieved from both the 75um and 106um grind sizes for all the composite samples (varying from 4m to 12m in length). The distribution of DTR grades and down-hole thicknesses for the 75um grind size is shown in Figure 2, with cross-sections provided in Figures 3 and 4.

While there are no significant differences between results from the two grind sizes used, results for 75um are slightly more consistent, with less variations than for the 106um data (see Tables 1 and 2 below).

DTR Fe grades for the 75um grind size vary from 70.25% Fe to 71.63% Fe with recoveries varying from 18.6% for the lower grade composite samples (<25% Fe) and up to 44.3% for higher grade composites (>35%Fe), with an average recovery of magnetite across the prospect of ~34%.

Deleterious elements for the 75um product were all very low, including silica (average 1.3% SiO2), alumina (average 0.19% Al2O3), sulphur (average 0.08% S) and phosphorous (average 0.004% P), only increasing slightly for the coarser grind product.

Petrological examination of selected samples indicates that the magnetite grains are highly fractured, which is likely to contribute to the excellent magnetite recoveries achieved via the DTR test work.

Similar magnetic and gravity anomalies to the Waterfall prospect occur at a number of locations within the Morrisey Project. Five targets have been identified for drilling to help determine the overall magnetite potential of the district.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from AusQuest limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

