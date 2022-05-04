



Overview The need for healthcare workers will always exist. However, the challenge for healthcare facilities today is finding reliable, permanent employees. The pandemic only highlighted how extreme the need for flexible, temporary healthcare staffing is, as the global healthcare staffing market reached US$33.8 billion in 2020 — and it’s not slowing down. Experts estimate the global healthcare staffing industry will reach US$47.8 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of six percent. Informed by the pandemic, even as it winds down, healthcare facilities now understand why they need to have access to temporary, on-demand staffing to fill in their gaps. Despite these very real challenges, the healthcare industry remains notoriously slow to adopt emerging technologies that can improve efficiency and flexibility. Many hospitals depend on staffing agencies that handle all of their processes manually, from onboarding new nurses to placements. However, staffing agencies can only do so much when relying on calls and emails for every process. Even as the healthcare workforce in Canada grows by up to 8 percent per year, too many hospitals rely on outdated methods of finding temporary workers to help cover shifts. Healthcare facilities need a better way to find workers to cover a shift or help out for a few months.

Premier Health of America ( Premier Health of America ( TSXV:PHA ) is a modern healthcare staffing platform that gives healthcare workers and facilities access to leading technologies to finally create a truly flexible workforce. The platform serves the healthcare needs of governments, corporations, and individuals. A healthcare facility simply posts an open shift and desired skill set, and providers around the country can claim it. The provider arrives at the facility ready to work, whether for a single shift or a few months. This happens automatically, removing the delay of a staffing agent manually calling providers to fill a shift.

Technology is at the core of Premier Health of America’s platform. The company describes itself as the ‘Uber of healthcare staffing.’ Essentially, the company is a digital disruptor of an industry that struggles to step into the modern world. Premier Health of America created a platform that gives nurses control over where and when they work, while providing facilities with access to a massive workforce to cover any hiring needs. The company’s mobile app technology, PSweb, is at the core of its operations, and the app has been live for over a decade. Artificial intelligence (AI) and big data power the app, delivering a genuinely automated process to healthcare facilities and professionals. The company maintains support staff that’s available by telephone for anything that may require a human conversation. Premier Health of America has multiple business units that cater to specific needs. For example, Code Bleu and Premier Health Soin provide qualified healthcare professionals on demand. Meanwhile, Nordik Premier Health is focused on providing healthcare services to remote communities. Segmenting into focused business units allows the company to provide targeted services for healthcare facilities. While the company currently operates in Canada, its platform is scalable as an international platform, with vast potential in other countries. For example, Premier Health of America plans to service the United States in the future, which it estimates has a market size 12 times larger than its Canadian counterpart. A team of experienced managers is leading the company towards its ambitious goals. Martin Legault, CEO, has over 25 years of experience in corporate management in companies with over 500 employees. Sylvain Charbonneau, CFO, brings 25 years of financial experience to the company and has served as a board member of three major manufacturing enterprises. Jean-Robert Pronovost has decades of experience in venture capital and strategic divestitures and leads the company's financial development.

Key Project PSweb Proprietary Platform PSweb is at the company's core and enables automated staffing solutions disrupting the healthcare staffing industry. The platform has been live for a decade and is undergoing constant development to integrate the latest technology, such as leveraging AI, big data, and machine learning to provide predictive analysis for healthcare facilities. Premier health recently acquired Umana, a subsidiary of the Canadian Health Care Agency. As a primary provider of nursing services to remote and semi-remote Indfigenous communities in Ontario and Alberta, this provides Premier Health with the opportunity for expansion outside of Quebec. “The acquisition of CHCA starts our expansion outside of the province of Quebec and consolidates our market position in Canada’s northern regions,” said Martin Legault, CEO of Premier Health. Project Highlights: All-in-One Application : The company’s mobile application handles everything from staffing to billing. Healthcare facilities don’t need to use multiple applications to address staffing needs.

: The company’s mobile application handles everything from staffing to billing. Healthcare facilities don’t need to use multiple applications to address staffing needs. AI-Enabled : Advanced AI and big data were recently integrated with the application to provide predictive analytics to assist healthcare facilities' staffing decisions.

: Advanced AI and big data were recently integrated with the application to provide predictive analytics to assist healthcare facilities' staffing decisions. Automated Business Processes : Automation is a core feature of the application and is continually improved to streamline its function. Recruitment, resource allocation, customer requests, and billing are automated within the platform.

: Automation is a core feature of the application and is continually improved to streamline its function. Recruitment, resource allocation, customer requests, and billing are automated within the platform. A Mobile-First Approach: Healthcare workers can confirm availability, claim assignments, confirm assignments, and receive payment all on a mobile device.