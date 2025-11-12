Precipitate Strengthens Technical Team with Addition of James Thom as Senior Exploration Geologist

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C. November 12, 2025 TheNewswire - Precipitate Gold Corp. (the " Company " or " Precipitate ") (TSXV: PRG, OTCQB: PREIF) is pleased to announce the re-engagement of James Thom, MSc., as Senior Exploration Geologist assisting in the implementation of the Company's ongoing prospecting, sampling, mapping, and target delineation programs within the Company's Dominican Republic project portfolio.
James is a seasoned geoscientist with a proven track record of precious and base metals exploration success throughout the Americas over his 25 year career. His expertise spans from early-stage reconnaissance to design, management and execution of multi-million-dollar advanced exploration and resource delineation programs. As the Senior Geoscientist and Project Manager at Banyan Gold from 2017 to 2025, he was instrumental in advancing the AurMac Gold Project from a pre-resource exploration target to a multimillion-ounce gold resource*. He has designed and implemented comprehensive geochemical, geophysical and drill programs for numerous projects across the Americas, including the Company's Juan de Herrera project. During his previous tenure with Precipitate, James conducted an extensive geochemical program at Juan de Herrera, where he and a field crew collected and analyzed approximately 17,000 soil samples from throughout the project. That work ultimately led to the identification of eight significant new geochemical anomalies within the project, including the high-grade CN Zone , which has since yielded gold-in-rock samples returning gold grades amongst the highest reported anywhere within the district.
Jeffrey Wilson, Precipitate's President and CEO, stated: "We're very pleased to welcome James back to the Precipitate team in a senior exploration role. James' track record of discovery success—most notably his role in the growth of Banyan Gold's AurMac deposit—combined with his intimate knowledge of our Dominican Republic projects, makes him ideally suited to bring a significant contribution to our exploration programs at the Juan de Herrera project and other Dominican properties as we ramp up our exploration activities. James brings a ‘boots on the ground' approach to Precipitate's exploration team as well as a strong commitment to safety and team development that will be invaluable as we advance our exploration efforts."
Precipitate Gold Corp. has granted stock options to certain of its directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to 200,000 common shares of the Company. Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.125 until November 11, 2030. The options will vest in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.
* See Banyan Gold Corp news release dated July 8, 2025.
This news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Moore, Vice President, Exploration of Precipitate Gold Corporation, the Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under NI 43-101 standards.
About the Juan de Herrera Project:
The Juan de Herrera Project is owned 100% by Precipitate Gold Corp. and comprised of approximately 12,706 hectares located immediately adjacent to GoldQuest Mining's Romero gold-copper project within the Upper Cretaceous aged package of volcanic and sedimentary Tireo Gold Formation in San Juan Province of Dominican Republic. The project hosts intermediate sulphidation epithermal and VMS style exploration targets. Work to date, including extensive project wide geochemical and geophysical surveying and limited diamond drilling, has delineated and outlined multiple anomalous zones of gold and/or copper mineralization warranting additional exploration and drilling. Approximately 5.0 million gold equivalent ounces have been discovered and advanced in the Tireo Formation belt in the last decade, while vast areas of similarly prospective and proximal terrain, such as that situated within Precipitate's Juan de Herrera project, remain largely underexplored.
About Precipitate Gold:
Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Dominican Republic, including its 100% owned Juan de Herrera project located immediately adjacent to GoldQuest Mining's Romero Project, its 100% owned Pueblo Grande project located immediately adjacent to the Pueblo Viejo mine operated by Barrick Mining, and its 100% owned Ponton project located 30km east of the Pueblo Viejo mine. Precipitate is also actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company's portfolio and increase shareholder value, in other favourable jurisdictions.
