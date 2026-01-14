Precipitate's IP Geophysical Survey Identifies Contiguous Chargeability Corridor Connecting Jengibre South and Peak Zones at the Juan de Herrera Project, Dominican Republic

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C. January 14, 2026 TheNewswire - Precipitate Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Precipitate") (TSXV: PRG, OTCQB: PREIF) is pleased to announce results from its induced polarization ("IP") ground geophysical survey at the Jengibre South zone within its 100% owned Juan de Herrera Project ("Juan de Herrera" and the "Project") in the Dominican Republic.
Precipitate completed the IP geophysical survey at the Jengibre South zone, thus finalizing the extensive IP geophysical survey over multiple zones within the southern part of the Juan de Herrera project area; covering four priority exploration targets, namely, Ginger Ridge East, Southeast, Centro, and Jengibre South. The recently completed survey closes an important data gap in the Project's IP survey coverage between the Peak and Jengibre South zones. In total, 27 line kilometres of surveying have been carried out in the southern portion of the Project, with 4.7 kilometres (five individual lines) recently completed at Jengibre South. Various compilation and survey-derived data are currently being assembled and reviewed for all four zones as part of the Company's ongoing effort to delineate and prioritize targets for drill testing. See Figure 1 and Figure 2 below.
Jengibre Sur and Adjoining Peak zone, IP Survey Highlights
Geophysical surveying has delineated a northwest - southeast trending exploration corridor of numerous chargeability high anomalies collectively measuring at least 1.5 kilometres long, which extend southeast into similar IP anomalies at the Peak zone; paralleling the local and regional Tireo formation volcanic rock stratigraphy orientation.
The newly identified chargeability high anomalies within the Jengibre South area are of modest strength, averaging about 5 mv/v, with higher values exceeding 10 mv/v. Interestingly, the strength of some chargeability anomalies increase to the southeast as they trend to the adjoining Peak zone.
Complimentary deeper penetrating gradient array IP surveying indicates that many target chargeability anomalies remain open past depths of 300 meters from surface.
Most of the Jengibre South IP anomalies appear to be blind sub-surface anomalies, having little to no surface geochemical sampling signature, particularly at the southern part of the zone.
Jeffrey Wilson, Precipitate's President and CEO stated, "We are pleased to have completed the comprehensive IP geophysical survey covering four priority target zones within our Juan de Herrera project. The geophysical surveys refine and, in some cases, expand high priority IP chargeability and resistivity anomalies, especially at the Ginger Ridge East, Southeast and Centro zones. Results of the Jengibre South survey are also compelling as most of the anomalies identified are blind with little to no surface indications. Additional follow up surface sampling and field review will be required to better understand and prioritize these newly identified anomalies. Once again, IP geophysical surveying proves to be an important exploration tool throughout the Juan de Herrera project and Tireo gold belt, where discrete chargeability anomalies can reflect elevated sulphide mineralization commonly associated with epithermal and/or volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) systems. The derived exploration data will certainly be instrumental in our near-term drill target delineation."
Figure 1: 2026 Jengibre South IP chargeability anomalies; plan map and sections, Juan de Herrera Project
Figure 2: 2026 IP chargeability expands and connects Jengibre South and Peak zones, Juan de Herrera Project
Field crews have carried out ground-truthing in and around the IP anomalies at the Southeast and Centro zones, with similar follow up evaluation to commence shortly at the Ginger Ridge East, Jengibre South, and Peak zones. Field assessment of the IP survey results within the context of Project geological mapping and surface geochemical rock-soil sampling data is a critical step for assessing, selecting and prioritizing potential drill targets.
The Company continues to follow up on the numerous gold and copper surface geochemical anomalies at the CN, Ginger Ridge, Southeast, Centro, Jengibre South and Peak-Melchor zones, where ongoing exploration will include additional prospecting, rock sampling, detailed geological mapping and selective hand trench channel sampling.
The Company's website has additional information, maps and figures of recent and historical Juan de Herrera project data.
The induced polarization/resistivity survey was carried out by Matrix Geotechnologies Ltd of Toronto Ontario, using a 10 kW generator Time Domain IP system using the Elrec Pro 10 channel receiver with a receiver dipole spacing of 25 metres, (pole-dipole array), plus an accompanying gradient array survey, which jointly provide quality subsurface resolution for 2D Quantitive Sections and voxel modelling for exploration drill targeting. The figure accompanying this release shows a plan view of interpreted gradient and 2D pole-dipole IP vertical section chargeability.
For reference: g/t = grams per tonne, Au = gold, m = metres, millivolts per volt = mv/v, IP = induced polarization
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Moore, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Precipitate Gold Corporation, a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Moore is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101. The QP has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.
About the Juan de Herrera Project:
The Juan de Herrera Project is owned 100% by Precipitate Gold Corp. and comprised of approximately 12,706 hectares located immediately adjacent to GoldQuest Mining's Romero gold-copper project within the Upper Cretaceous aged package of volcanic and sedimentary Tireo Gold Formation in San Juan Province of Dominican Republic. The project hosts intermediate sulphidation epithermal and VMS style exploration targets. Work to date, including extensive project wide geochemical and geophysical surveying and limited diamond drilling, has delineated and outlined multiple anomalous zones of gold and/or copper mineralization warranting additional exploration and drilling. Approximately 5.0 million gold equivalent ounces have been discovered and advanced in the Tireo Formation belt in the last decade, while vast areas of similarly prospective and proximal terrain, such as that situated within Precipitate's Juan de Herrera project, remain largely underexplored.
About Precipitate Gold:
Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Dominican Republic, including its 100% owned Juan de Herrera project located immediately adjacent to GoldQuest Mining's Romero Project, its 100% owned Pueblo Grande project located immediately adjacent to the Pueblo Viejo mine operated by Barrick Mining, and its 100% owned Ponton project located 30km east of the Pueblo Viejo mine. Precipitate is also actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company's portfolio and increase shareholder value, in other favourable jurisdictions.
Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.precipitategold.com.
