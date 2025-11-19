PPG earns top 'AAA' sustainability rating from MSCI for second consecutive year

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has received the highest "AAA" rating for the second consecutive year from the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) ESG ratings assessment, denoting PPG as a "leader."
�Sustainability is more than a goal it's a key part of our business strategy," said Peter Votruba-Drzal, PPG vice president, global sustainability. "It's a catalyst for ongoing improvement across every part of our business, from customer solutions to facility operations. This recognition underscores how PPG is positioned to meet our customers' needs: expanding our portfolio of sustainably advantaged solutions while reducing waste, water use, emissions and energy consumption."
MSCI ESG Research provides in-depth research, ratings and analysis of the environmental, social and governance-related business practices of thousands of companies globally. It rates global public and select private companies on a scale of AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), according to exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers. The research is designed to provide critical insights that can help institutional investors identify risks and opportunities that traditional investment research may overlook.
To learn more about PPG's sustainability progress and 2030 targets, visit ppg.com/sustainability .
