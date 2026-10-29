PPG appoints Anthony DeGram as vice president, global supply chain

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of Anthony DeGram as vice president, global supply chain. Reporting to Kevin Braun, PPG senior vice president, operations, DeGram will be responsible for leading PPG's global supply chain team, processes and strategy across the enterprise.
"Anthony is an established leader who brings deep supply chain expertise and a strong track record of driving operational excellence," said Braun. "Those skills will be instrumental as we strengthen our global supply chain organization, enhance our capabilities and continue to position PPG to best serve our customers and support our long-term growth."
DeGram assumes supply chain responsibility from Christine Camsuzou, PPG vice president and chief procurement officer, who took on expanded responsibility for an integrated procurement and supply chain organization in 2024. With DeGram's appointment, Camsuzou will focus exclusively on leading PPG's global procurement organization and advancing its strategic priorities.
DeGram joins PPG from Regal Rexnord, a global manufacturer of industrial automation, motion control and power transmission solutions, where he served as senior director, global materials management excellence and sales, inventory and operations planning. Before joining Regal Rexnord in 2023, DeGram held global supply chain leadership positions at Kennametal and spent over two decades in materials, logistics and supply chain roles at Ford Motor Company.
DeGram holds a Bachelor of Science degree in packaging engineering from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. and an MBA from the University of Detroit Mercy in Detroit.
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261029249586/en/
PPG Media Contact:
Greta Edgar Borza
Corporate Communications
724 316 7552
edgar@ppg.com
www.ppg.com
Investor Contact:
Alex Lopez
Investor Relations
+1-412-434-3466
alejandrolopez@ppg.com
investor.ppg.com