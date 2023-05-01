Placement To Raise $4 Million And Exercise Of The Lake Hope Option

Power Nickel Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 2nd, 2023

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSX-V: PNPN, OTCBB: PNPNF, Frankfurt: IVVI), today announced that Terry Lynch, CEO, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 2nd, 2023.

DATE : May 2nd, 2023
TIME: Live 2:00pm to 2:30pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/44jNv83
Available for 1x1 meetings: May 2nd, and 4th from 12:00pm-5:00pm ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

  • Hole 23 Delivers! Power Nickel Final Drill Results from the Fall 2022 Drill Program and Initial Drill Results from Winter 2023
  • Power Nickel Forges Ahead to Create the World's First Carbon Neutral Nickel Mine
  • Power Nickel Announces Partnership With Fleet Space Technologies - Proprietary "Exosphere" Approach To Enhance Exploration at NISK Mining Project
  • Power Nickel Retains Karbon-X to Offset their 2023 Drill Program of Up to 40,000 metres, with Voluntary Carbon Offsets

About Power Nickel Inc.
Power Nickel is a Canadian junior exploration company focusing on high-potential copper, gold, and battery metal prospects in Canada and Chile. On February 1, 2021, Power Nickel (then called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the NISK project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (CRE: TSXV). The NISK property comprises a large land position (20 kilometres of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Nickel is focused on expanding its current high-grade nickel-copper PGE mineralization NI 43-101 resource with a series of drill programs designed to test the initial NISK discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential Nickel deposits.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Power Nickel Inc.
Mr. Terry Lynch, CEO
(647) 448-8044
Terry@powernickel.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Overview

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation's (TSXV:CRE,OTCQX:CRECF,FWB:F12) vision is to be a large, responsible supplier of lithium hydroxide to the emerging electric vehicle and energy storage industries. The company is well-positioned, wholly owning over 850 km² of prospective lands hosting one of the highest purity spodumene deposits globally. This deposit is in Quebec, one of the company's premier mining investment jurisdictions. The company aspires to achieve its goals with a minimal environmental footprint by drawing electricity from Quebec's established low-carbon power grid and in cooperation with the Cree Nation communities, with whom relationships have been formalized.

The Rose lithium-tantalum deposit, a high-purity lithium deposit, can supply multiple lithium markets because of its unique purity with low iron oxide and mica content. The Rose lithium-tantalum deposit has an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate that outlines an indicated resource of 31.9 million tonnes grading 1.04 percent lithium oxide equivalent or 0.93 percent lithium oxide and 148 ppm of tantalum pentoxide, with an inferred resource of 2.8 million tonnes grading 0.92 percent lithium oxide equivalent or 0.82 percent lithium oxide and 145 ppm of tantalum pentoxide. Positive feasibility study also showed 17 years of mine life with an average production of 173,317 tonnes of chemical grade 5.5 percent spodumene concentrate; 51,369 tonnes of technical grade 6.0 percent spodumene concentrate; and 441 tonnes of tantalum concentrate from year two up to year 16.

Rose Project

Following a positive feasibility study for spodumene mining and concentration, Critical Elements Lithium Corporation is now ready to advance to the next stage of development for Rose. The feasibility study was, in part, informed by the results of a bulk sampling and pilot plant study. The results demonstrated that the conversion of the resources from the Rose lithium-tantalum deposit into the spodumene crystalline phase is easily achievable, with lithium concentrate grades up to 6.56 percent.

Most recent testing at the Rose lithium-tantalum pilot plant has resulted in the production of battery-quality lithium hydroxide. Critical Elements was able to demonstrate that its plant can achieve extraction rates of 93 percent, which is higher than the market benchmark of 70 percent to 75 percent. The plant's overall recovery rate from spodumene to battery-quality lithium hydroxide is 80 percent, which is again higher than the market benchmark of 65 percent.

Tantalum is used in a wide variety of applications across the electronics, medicine, engineering and energy-generation industries. Since 1995, the market for tantalum has experienced average yearly growth in demand of about 8 to 12 percent. End users are facing increasing market pressure to secure conflict-free sources of tantalum, further tightening global supply.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation is focused on developing supply for these markets at its Rose lithium-tantalum project. The unique geological properties of this deposit give it the potential to supply multiple markets, including battery-grade materials, ceramics, glass and tantalum. Its 2022-2023 exploration program involves up to 25,000 meters of diamond drilling, which includes 10,000 meters for the expansion of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum deposit, 7,000 meters to delineate an initial mineral resource estimate at the Lemare Lithium project, and 8,000 meters to explore for and test new targets identified.

Company Highlights

  • Rose is one of the highest purity hard rock spodumene deposits with low iron and mica content, and is expected to produce battery-quality lithium hydroxide
  • The company received the Certificate of Authorization for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project from the Quebec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parcs.
  • The company also received an approval of rehabilitation and restoration plan for Rose from Quebec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources
  • Critical Elements announced a positive feasibility study for the Rose Lithium Project Generating an after-tax NPV of US$1,915 million (at an 8 percent discount rate) and an after-tax IRR of 82.4 percent
  • An aggressive exploration program of up to 25,000 meters consists of 10,000 meters for the expansion of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum deposit, a well-positioned, wholly owning over 850 km² of prospective lands hosting one of the highest purity spodumene deposits globally.
  • The Rose Lithium Project is located in a premier mining jurisdiction in Quebec, with access to a power line on site tapping into the province’s low carbon – 93 percent hydroelectricity – and low-cost grid.
  • Completion of an engineering study for a lithium hydroxide monohydrate plant based on a yearly production of 30,670 tonnes of high-quality battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate from 220,587 tonnes of spodumene concentrate.

Key Project

Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

The Rose lithium-tantalum project is located in the James Bay area of Quebec, Canada, about 35 kilometres north of Nemiscau and 75 kilometres due south of Newmont Corporation's (NYSE:NEM) Eleonore gold deposit. Excellent infrastructure is in place locally and regionally, including a 100-ton capacity road access, an airport, and a power line directly on the project property.

Rose is located in the Quebec Plan Nord designated area, where the government is fast-tracking the construction of new infrastructure, accelerating permitting and assisting with project financing. The project covers about 245 square miles of active mining titles in the northeastern part of the Archean Superior Province of the Canadian Shield craton and within the southern portion of the Middle and Lower Eastmain greenstone belt.

Resource Estimate

The Rose deposit has an updated NI 43-101 outlining an indicated resource of 31.9 million tonnes grading 1.04 percent lithium oxide equivalent or 0.93 percent lithium oxide and 148 ppm of tantalum pentoxide with an inferred resource of 2.8 million tonnes grading 0.92 percent lithium oxide equivalent or 0.82 percent lithium oxide and 145 ppm of tantalum pentoxide.

Feasibility Study

On June 13, 2022, the company announced the results of a new feasibility study on the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Eeyou-Istchee – James Bay, Québec, which includes after-tax NPV of US$1.915 million at 8 percent discount rate, and after-tax IRR of 82.4 percent. Highlights of the feasibility study include:

Feasibility study

Critical Elements consistently advances the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project in a low-risk manner. The new feasibility study incorporates a standard truck and shovel open-pit mining operation and conventional lithium processing technologies. The project is expected to produce technical grade spodumene concentrate for the glass and ceramics industry and chemical grade spodumene concentrate for conversion for use in batteries for e-mobility, as well as a tantalite concentrate.

Excellent recoveries and battery-grade purity

Intensive metallurgical testing and flowsheet optimization work have shown that Critical Elements Lithium Corporation's Rose lithium-tantalum project demonstrates a significant advantage over other known lithium deposits based on its ability to produce premium-purity lithium carbonate at a low cost.

During flotation testing, recoveries reached up to 91.9 percent lithium with a concentration grade of 6.43 percent lithium; recoveries averaged 90.88 percent with a concentration grade of 6.2 percent lithium.

In April 2017, Critical Elements Lithium Corporation announced the successful completion of its pilot work with results in spodumene concentrates grading up to 6.56 percent lithium. From Rose, recovery rates averaged 83.4 percent with a concentrate grade of 6.41 percent, and from Rose South, recovery rates averaged 81.9 percent with a concentrate grade of 6.56 percent.

In May 2022, Critical Elements Lithium announced results from a recently completed pilot test program at the Metso Outotec Research Center, successfully converting spodumene concentrate from the Rose Project into battery-grade lithium hydroxide using a thermal leaching process.

The pilot plant conversion process from spodumene concentrate to lithium hydroxide was further optimized and confirmed the previous strong results with extraction and conversion rates of 92 percent. In addition, the pilot plant produced battery-grade lithium hydroxide.

The two critical steps of the process to recover the lithium from spodumene are the conversion from alpha spodumene to beta spodumene where the piloting work achieved 98 percent conversion rate and the separation of the lithium hydroxide from the calcined spodumene by soda-leaching (98 percent efficiency) and conversion to lithium hydroxide (96 percent efficiency).

  • Battery-grade lithium hydroxide with a further improved quality profile
  • High spodumene alpha/beta conversion / leaching / conversion rates of combined 92 percent
    • Efficiency for the calcination 98 percent
    • Efficiency for the soda-leaching 98 percent
    • Efficiency for the lithium hydroxide conversion 96 percent

Successful results using a thermal leaching process demonstrate that Critical Elements can deliver a battery-grade lithium hydroxide to the electric vehicle market. Additional tests may need to be conducted by the Corporation in order to meet customer specific requirements.

To date, Critical Elements has completed the following testing and piloting work:

Tantalum by-product more economical than potash

The Rose lithium-tantalum deposit, however, possesses a unique combination of tantalum and lithium mineralization. The tantalum found in the Rose lithium-tantalum deposit gives the project additional by-product diversification and makes it one of the few economic, conflict-free, industrial-scale tantalum sources in the world.

Management Team

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Geo., has been the chief executive officer of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation since 2009. From 2009 to 2017, he also served as president. Lavallée has been active in mining exploration since 1994. He was president and chief executive officer of Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSXV:QPM) from 2012 to May 2017, then vice-president of exploration in this company up to 2020.

Lavallée has been on the Board of Directors of the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association “AEMQ" from 2017 to 2019, and he is also working with Consul-Teck Exploration Minière Inc., a Val-d'Or based consulting firm. Most of the firm's mandates involve the generation and execution of projects in remote areas. Lavallée has acted as a geologist for many companies, including Eloro Resources Ltd., Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd., Noranda Minerals Inc. and Champion Minerals Inc. Having been responsible for the planning and execution of many exploration programs in recent years, Mr. Lavallée has acquired solid experience in exploration project development.

Dr. Steffen Haber – President and Director

Dr. Steffen Haber is the president of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation since January 2017. He was president and chief executive Officer of Rockwood Lithium GmbH when Chemetall GmbH was legally split off in 2012. From 2011 to 2012, he was Managing Director of Chemetall and since 2007 President of Chemetall's lithium business. Prior to joining Chemetall GmbH, Dr. Haber worked in different executive positions for Sanofi-Aventis SA and its predecessor companies in France. Dr. Haber completed his doctorate in organic chemistry at the University of Kaiserslautern, Germany, in 1991, and added one year as a Post-Doc at Ecole Polytechnique in Paris. In 1997, Dr. Haber earned his Bachelor of Science in Management from the International School of Management in San Diego in the United States. Dr. Haber is a fellow of the International Directors Program of INSEAD.

Nathalie Laurin - Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

Nathalie Laurin has over 30 years of experience in administration and accounting. The experience gained through working in various roles with increasing responsibilities, primarily in the natural resources sector, has given her a solid mastery of finance and project management. Since 2006, she has acted as corporate secretary and/or chief financial officer for several companies, most notably mineral exploration companies, including Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, Delta Resources Limited, MPV Exploration Inc., Quebec Precious Metals Corporation and BlackRock Metals.

Marcus Brune - VP Finance and Director

Dr. Marcus Brune was Chief Financial Officer of Rockwood Lithium from 2011 until the acquisition by Albemarle in 2015. He left Albemarle in 2016 once the lithium business was successfully integrated into Albemarle's organizational structure. Prior to joining Rockwood Lithium, Dr. Brune had worked in different executive positions in corporate finance and M&A for Rockwood Holdings and its predecessor companies since 2004. Prior to that, he was with McKinsey as a strategy consultant for organizational development and management. Dr. Brune completed his doctorate in material sciences at the Technical University of Dortmund, Germany, after earning a physics degree.

Yves Perron - VP of Engineering, Construction and Reliability

Yves Perron, brings extensive experience in the mining sector, engineering and construction in Québec to the Corporation. He was appointed vice-president of engineering and construction by Stornoway Diamond in June 2012 and vice-president, Engineering and Construction for Mason Graphite in August 2018. Perron has served as vice-president of engineering and construction for Loop Industries since January 2021. He has over 25 years of experience in project management in the industrial sector within major international firms. Prior to joining Stornoway, Perron was vice-president, business development and project manager at Delsaer and Seneca. He also held several management positions in areas of production, operation start-ups, maintenance, engineering and project management with ArcelorMittal and Xstrata. Perron holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Université du Québec - École de Technologie Supérieure in Montréal and a DEC in civil engineering technology. In addition, he holds an MBA from Université du Québec in Montréal as well as an executive MBA from Université Paris Dauphine.

Board of Directors

Eric Zaunscherb – Chairman and Independent Director

Eric Zaunscherb is a Canadian geologist with over 32 years and six cycles of experience as a mining analyst. He most recently served as Managing Director, Research – Metals & Mining Analyst at Canaccord Genuity where he coordinated the firm's global mining equity research team. He has enjoyed working in Toronto, Vancouver and London, experiencing best practices in Capital Markets at several leading firms and conducting hundreds of exploration, development and mining project site visits globally. He embraces new technologies and industry initiatives in diversity and socially responsible investing, ensuring that local communities receive lasting benefits from mineral resource development.

Marc Simpson - Independent Director

Marc Simpson is President and Chief Executive Officer of Vanadian Energy Corp. Simpson has worked in the mining and exploration industry for over 23 years, working for junior, mid-tier and senior mining companies on projects both in Canada and worldwide, including Bema Gold (sold to Kinross for C$3.5 billion in 2007), B2Gold and Echo Bay Mines. Mr. Simpson has been involved in exploration and mining projects from grassroots exploration through to mine development and production. Mr. Simpson obtained his B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Manitoba and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of Manitoba.

Matthew Lauriston Starnes - Independent Director

Matthew Lauriston Starnes is a lawyer with over 22 years of experience. Starnes is currently a Peerpoint lawyer with Allen & Overy in Tokyo specializing in mining law. Prior to this, he was legal counsel in Sumitomo Corporation's Mineral Resources Division in Tokyo, Japan. Among other things, he was responsible for legal aspects of Sumitomo's investment in the Sierra Gorda copper project in Chile and was also part of the team for the Ambatovy project in Madagascar. Prior to joining Sumitomo, he also was the General Counsel and Deputy CEO for the Ambatovy project. Starnes has also practiced as a corporate lawyer with major law firms in Montreal.

Maysa Habelrih - Independent Director

Maysa Habelrih is a result-oriented executive and board director leveraging global experience and a track record of delivering operational excellence and transforming business objectives into bottom line growth within complex environments. She has expertise in international joint ventures management and board oversight with solid knowledge of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) business practices. Over the past year, Maysa has been the CEO of Mouvement Québécois de la Qualité, a non-profit focused on increasing the competitiveness and productivity of Quebec organizations. From 1989 to 2019, she worked for Alcan, which became Rio Tinto Aluminium in 2007. Maysa ended as general manager / Vice-President Joint Ventures with full governance and fiscal accountability for nine joint venture operations globally, featuring $2 billion in revenues, $400 million in EBITDA and 1,900 direct and indirect employees. This included the oversight of the successful design and implementation of an $850 million mine expansion project in Guinea. Maysa holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering from McGill University in Montréal, as well as an international masters program in practicing management (IMPM), which is offered in partnership with INSEAD, McGill University, and 3 other universities.

Vanessa Laplante - Independent Director

Vanessa Laplante has more than 30 years of experience in finance and taxation, including 16 years in the mining industry. She is a leader in her field of specialization, mining taxation, which has allowed her to be recognized as Chair of the Tax Committee of the Association Minière du Québec since 2011, and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Association Minière du Québec since June 2021. Since 2014, Laplante is the Tax and Montreal office Director, as well as treasurer, for Canadian Malartic Partnership, a joint venture between Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Yamana Gold Inc., which operates Canada's largest open pit gold mine. From 2019 to 2020, she was a board member and Chair of the Audit and Risk Management Committee of Nemaska Lithium Inc. As part of her functions at Osisko Mining Corporation from 2010 to 2014, she was a member of the Audit Committee. From 2015 to 2019 Vanessa was a member of the advisory committee on the simplification of the mining royalty regime, formed by the Ministry of Natural Resources of Québec. Vanessa holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Sherbrooke (1991) and is a Member of the Order of Chartered Professional Accountants of Quebec (CPA).

Ani Markova - Independent Director

Ani Markova is a senior executive and an award-winning portfolio manager with more than 15 years of experience investing in the mining and metals industry. She is currently a corporate director with Golden Star Resources and SilverCrest Mining. She is the Chair of the Safety, Environmental and Social Sustainability Committee at SilverCrest and a member of the Corporate Responsibility Committee at Golden Star. She also sits on their Audit and Governance and Compensation committees. She is the Founder and CEO of Investor View Advisory, which is engaged with public companies on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting and integration. Mrs. Markova holds an MBA from George Washington University in Washington DC, Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Canadian Investment Management (CIM), and Corporate Board International (CDI.D) designations.


Critical Elements Lithium Recognized as a Top 10 Ranked Company in the Mining Sector by TSX Venture 50 for 2023

Critical Elements Lithium Recognized as a Top 10 Ranked Company in the Mining Sector by TSX Venture 50 for 2023

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE: F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has ranked in the top 10 performing mining stocks in the 2023 TSX Venture 50™, which is comprised of the top 50 from over 1,713 companies on the TSX Venture Exchange

"it's a great honor to be included in the Venture 50 ranking. It's a great testament to the progress being made over the year on the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project as it accelerates toward a Final Investment Decision" says CEO, Jean-Sebastien Lavallée. "2023 should be an exciting year as we advance detailed engineering toward construction and continue an active drilling campaign on the Corporation's prospective 1,050 square kilometer exploration portfolio," he concluded.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P. Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP brings to the Corporation a vast experience in project control and risk analysis acquired in Québec and internationally. Mr. Clément has more than 25 years of experience in engineering, construction, project management and control, as well as project risk analysis in the industrial and mining sectors. He has been involved in numerous projects, notably with Stornoway Diamonds, Rio Tinto Alcan, the Iron Ore Company of Canada, and Mason Graphite (Lac Guéret, Québec). He also held different engineering positions, including Project Leader, with Rolls-Royce. Mr. Clément holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Université de Sherbrooke and also holds the Project Management Professional certification from the Project Management Institute.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Critical Elements Grants Stock Options, RSUs and DSUs

Critical Elements Grants Stock Options, RSUs and DSUs

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation")is announcing the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") to management as part of a short and long-term incentive program as determined by the Board, and deferred share units ("DSUs") to the independent directors in accordance with the Corporation's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan adopted at the last annual and special meeting of shareholders

The Board has approved the grant of an aggregate of 279,475 RSUs, 78,603 DSUs, and 504,332 stock options to the independent directors and management of the Corporation. The Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan's objective is to create an incentive compensation program that is aligned with the Corporation's long-term objectives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Critical Elements Lithium Announces appointment of Mr. Hughes Périgny as Senior Project Manager

Critical Elements Lithium Announces appointment of Mr. Hughes Périgny as Senior Project Manager

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hughes Périgny as Senior Project Manager

Mr. Hughes Périgny, P.Eng. brings to the Corporation a vast experience in engineering and construction acquired in Quebec and internationally. Mr. Périgny has over 29 years of experience in engineering, construction and project management in the industrial and mining sectors. He has participated in several industrial and mining projects with IAMGOLD (Boto project, Senegal), Mason Graphite (Lac Guéret, Quebec) as well as several projects with the Rio Tinto group (QMM Madagascar, QMP Metal Powders Suzhou, China and QMP, Sorel-Tracy). He also participated in the construction of the Renard mine with Stornoway from 2014 to 2019. He held the position of France & Asia Project Director for Loop Industries from 2021 to present. Mr. Périgny holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from École Polytechnique de Montréal.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Critical Elements Lithium Announces the Continued Strengthening of its Board of Directors with Two New Appointments

Critical Elements Lithium Announces the Continued Strengthening of its Board of Directors with Two New Appointments

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms. Maysa Habelrih and Ms. Vanessa Laplante to its Board of Directors

Ms. Maysa Habelrih is a result-oriented executive and board director leveraging global experience and a track record of delivering operational excellence and transforming business objectives into bottom line growth within complex environments. She has expertise in international joint ventures management and board oversight with solid knowledge of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) business practices. Over the past year, Maysa has been the CEO of Mouvement Québécois de la Qualité, a non-profit focused on increasing the competitiveness and productivity of Quebec organizations. From 1989 to 2019, she worked for Alcan, which company became Rio Tinto Aluminium in 2007. Maysa ending as General Manager / Vice-President Joint Ventures with full governance and fiscal accountability for nine joint venture operations globally, featuring $2 billion in revenues, $400 million in EBITDA and 1,900 direct and indirect employees. This included the oversight of the successful design and implementation of an $850 million mine expansion project in Guinea. Maysa holds Bachelor and Master degrees in Chemical Engineering from McGill University in Montréal, as well as an International Masters Program in Practicing Management (IMPM) which is offered in partnership by INSEAD, McGill University, and 3 others universities.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

LithiumBank Appoints Strategy and M&A Executive Formerly at Shell, Citigroup and McKinsey Ekaterina Zotova as New Director and Announces AGM Results

LithiumBank Appoints Strategy and M&A Executive Formerly at Shell, Citigroup and McKinsey Ekaterina Zotova as New Director and Announces AGM Results

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") a lithium development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada, announces the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting "), held on April 27, 2023, including the appointment of Katya Zotova to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Ms. Zotova spent 25 years in strategy and corporate finance, private equity and investment banking across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Ms. Zotova is currently an Advisor on Energy Transition, Infrastructure and Industrials at Antler VC Fund and a non executive director for Harland & Wolff plc. Prior to joining Antler, Ms. Zotova led Investment Banking Coverage for Corporates across Europe, Middle East and Africa for Mizuho International plc, acted as a Senior Advisor on M&A and Private Equity for McKinsey & Co and was a non executive director for Vedanta Resources plc where she chaired the Sustainability Committee. Prior to McKinsey, Ms. Zotova led direct investments at L1 Energy / Pamplona Capital LLP, ran the International Acquisitions and Divestments group for Energy Investment Banking at Citigroup and held a number of strategy and M&A roles at Shell plc. During the course of her career, Ms. Zotova lived and worked in the Netherlands, USA, UK, UAE, South Africa and Russia.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Largo Announces the Appointment of Andrea Weinberg to its Board of Directors

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces today that Andrea Weinberg has been appointed as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors ("Board").

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005274/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

TINONE ENGAGES ITG FOR MARKET MAKING SERVICES

TINONE ENGAGES ITG FOR MARKET MAKING SERVICES

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") reports that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSX-V "), it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. (" ITG ") to provide services as a market maker in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V.

TinOne Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$4 ,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company .

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based IIROC dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG)

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ont., that provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX-V along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin, tin/tungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia . The Company controls some of the most important tin districts in Tasmania , including Aberfoyle , Rattler Range and Great Pyramid and is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio. TinOne is supported by Inventa Capital Corp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE TinOne Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/28/c7769.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Largo to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 results and updates on Thursday, May 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/40oF5sO to receive an instant automated call back.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 common shares of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Ontario. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TINONE DEFINES BROAD LITHIUM AND TIN SOIL ANOMALIES AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE DEFINES BROAD LITHIUM AND TIN SOIL ANOMALIES AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has defined coherent and locally coincident lithium and tin soil anomalies during ongoing exploration activities at its 100%-owned, 9,600 hectare Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

