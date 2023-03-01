CanAlaska Stakes Large Athabasca Basin Land Position South of Key Lake Mine and Mill

Base MetalsInvesting News

Power Nickel Extends Nickel Mineralization In Multiple Holes on its Fall 2022 Drill Program

Power Nickel Extends Nickel Mineralization In Multiple Holes on its Fall 2022 Drill Program

1.40% Ni, 0.88% Cu, O.09 Co,2.52 g/t Palladium,0.56g/t Platinum over 10.2M Hole PN-22-012
0.99% Ni, 0.68% Cu, O.06 Co,0.99 g/t Palladium,0.52g/t Platinum over 5.2M Hole PN-22-011

Highlights

  • Recent assay results from the current drill program at the Nisk deposit continue to return high grade Ni-Cu-Co sulphide and PGE mineralization.
    • Significant results from this batch of assays include:
      10.25 metres of 1.4% Ni, 0.88% Cu, 0.09 Co, and 2.52 g/t Pd, 0.56 g/t Pt in PN-22-012 including
      6.85 metres 1.93% Ni, 1.06% Cu, 0.12 Co, and 3.60 g/t Pd, 0.29 g/t Platinum in PN-22-012
      5.2 metres 0.99% Ni, 0.68 Cu, 0.06 Co, and .99 g/t Pd, 0.52 g/t Pt in PN-22-011
      3.5 metres of 1.23% Ni, 0.73% Cu, 0.07 Co and 3.17 g/t Pd, 0.36 Pt in hole PN-22-014
      3.2 metres of 1.15% Ni , 0.39% Cu, 0.09 Co and .83 g/t Pd, 0.10 Pt in hole PN-22-017
  • Drilling is ongoing and expected to continue through to breakup in Late April/Early May

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSX-V:PNPN)(OTCQB:PNPNF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) continues to report new productive results from its Phase 2 drill program at its "Nisk" project near James Bay. These initial drill results confirm the presence of high-grade Ni-Cu-Co-PGE mineralization in the Nisk Main zone and extends mineralization by an additional 150 metres at depth and to the east and below to central portion

Table 1 below presents the significant results received to date from drill holes PN-22-008 through to PN-22-021.

Table 1: Significant results from the 2022 drilling program.

Power Nickel Inc., Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Press release picture
  1. UTM NAD83, Zone 18N.
  2. True widths are estimated to be 60 to 70% of the Interval Length.

Fourteen (14) holes were completed in the fall of 2022 for the second phase of drilling at Nisk. An additional seven (7) holes have been completed in the winter 2023 drill program. This release comprises results covering the mineralized target for five (5) holes: PN-22-011, PN-22-012, PN-22-014, PN-22-017 and PN-22-018.

Power Nickel Inc., Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Longitudinal view of the Nisk Main presenting the currently available assay results.

Significant results from PN-22-014 have confirmed the presence of nickel mineralization in the areas defined as targets. Such assay indicates that the mineralization extends to a minimum of 150 metres below the deepest know intercepts.

Figure 2 and 3 below present section views along the two of the reported drillholes.

Power Nickel Inc., Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 2 - Cross section view presenting current assay results in hole PN-22-012

Power Nickel Inc., Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 3 - Cross section view presenting current assay results in hole PN-22-014

"The results in Holes PN-22-011 and PN-22-012 were significant, maintaining a very high NIEQ Flow that is continuing at depth. Peripheral holes PN-22-014, and PN-22-017 showed to be just outside the river of nickel but even so had some interesting kicker zones. Adding these holes to holes 22-009 from earlier in the campaign and PN-21-003A from the first drill program and we are seeing a very robust drill response.

Since our last release, we have also hired Fleet Technologies to utilize their cutting-edge Ambient Noise Technology to help us visualize our current deposit focusing on the one (1) square Kilometre main Nisk zone. These new assays will provide further data for Fleet to potentially generate a signature for the High NIEQ Zones within this prospective area that we can then use to more effectively and in a more environmentally beneficial way identify other target zones whether associated with the current area of interest or in our forty-five (45) Square Kilometre land package.

We have now reported on ten (10) of the fourteen (14) holes drilled in the Fall 2022 Campaign and have another ten (10) holes to come with perhaps another ten (10) completed by the end of the winter 2023 program. At that time, we will have the results of our new metallurgical report and would we expect be in a position to deliver a NI 43-101 technical report by end of June or early July" commented Terry Lynch Power Nickel CEO.

The map shows the Fall and Winter drilling program with reported holes to date and the balance of the fall program.

Power Nickel Inc., Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Press release picture

About the Nisk Project

The Nisk Project is located in the southern portion of the Eeyo Istchee James Bay territory, Québec, a region that is the site of a number of mining projects improving infrastructure (Figure 4).[1]

Power Nickel completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk Project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (CRE:TSXV). The Nisk Project comprises a large land position (20 kilometres of strike length) with numerous high-grade Nickel intercepts.

Power Nickel Inc., Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 4 - Location of the Nisk Project with respect the current infrastructure available in the area.

QAQC and SAMPLING

GeoVector Management Inc is the Consulting Company retained to oversee the drilling program, which includes core logging and sampling of the drill core.

All samples were submitted to and analyzed at ALS Global ("ALS"), an independent commercial laboratory located in Val-d'Or, Québec for both the sample preparation and assaying. ALS is a commercial laboratory independent of Power Nickel with no interest in the Nisk Project. ALS is an ISO 9001 and 17025 certified and accredited laboratory. Samples submitted through ALS are run through standard preparation methods and analysed using ME-ICP61a (33 element Suite; 0.4g sample; Intermediate Level Four Acid Digestion) and PGM-ICP27 (Pt, Pd, and Au; 30g fire assay and ICP-AES Finish) methods. ALS also undertake their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

GeoVector's QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results.

The results presented in the current Press Release are complete. QAQC and data validation was performed on these holes and no material errors were observed.

Qualified Person

Kenneth Williamson, Géo, M.Sc. from 3DGeo Solution Inc and consultant to Power Nickel, is the independent qualified person who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Power Nickel Inc.

Power Nickel is a Canadian junior exploration company focusing on high-potential copper, gold and battery metal prospects in Canada and Chile.

On February 1, 2021 Power Nickel (then called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (CRE:TSXV)

The NISK property comprises a large land position (20 kilometres of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Nickel is focused on expanding the historical high-grade nickel-copper PGE mineralization with a series of drill programs designed to test the initial Nisk discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential Nickel deposits.[2]

Power Nickel announced on June 8th, 2021 that an agreement has been made to complete the 100% acquisition of its Golden Ivan project in the heart of the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle has reported mineral resources (past production and current resources) in total of 130 million ounces of gold, 800 million ounces of silver and 40 billion pounds of copper (Resource World). This property hosts two known mineral showings (gold ore and magee), and a portion of the past-producing Silverado mine, which was reportedly exploited between 1921 and 1939. These mineral showings are described to be Polymetallic veins that contain quantities of silver, lead, zinc, plus/minus gold, and plus/minus copper.

Power Nickel is also 100-per-cent owner of five properties comprising over 50,000 acres strategically located in the prolific iron-oxide-copper-gold belt of northern Chile. It also owns a 3-per-cent NSR royalty interest on any future production from the Copaquire copper-molybdenum deposit, that was sold to a subsidiary of Teck resources Inc. Under the terms of the sale agreement, Teck has the right to acquire one-third of the 3-per-cent NSR for $3-million at any time. The Copaquire property borders Teck's producing Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile's first region.

For further information on Power Nickel Inc., please contact:

Mr. Terry Lynch, CEO
647-448-8044

terry@powernickel.com

For further information, readers are encouraged to contact:

Power Nickel Inc.
The Canadian Venture Building
82 Richmond St East, Suite 202
Toronto, ON

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its planned activities at the NISK Property and for general working capital purposes; the timing and costs of future activities on the Company's properties; maintaining its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations; future prices of metals; changes in general economic conditions; accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates; the potential for new discoveries; the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

[1] References to nearby properties is for information purposes only and there is no assurance that Power Nickel will achieve the same results as on the nearby properties.

[2] The resource estimates at Nisk are historical in nature and the Company's geology team has not completed sufficient work to confirm an NI 43-101 mineral resource. Mineral resource information is derived from the technical report titled "Resource Estimate for the NISK-1 Deposit, Lac Levac Property, Nemiscau, Québec" dated December 2009. The key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the mineral resource estimates are set out in the technical report. This report, prepared by RSW Inc in 2009, can be found on the SEDAR website.

SOURCE:Power Nickel Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741367/Power-Nickel-Extends-Nickel-Mineralization-In-Multiple-Holes-on-its-Fall-2022-Drill-Program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Power NickelTSXV:PNPNBase Metals Investing
PNPN:CA
The Conversation (0)
Power Nickel (TSXV:PNPN)

Power Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced February 14th-16th

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced February 14th-16th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 14 th - 16 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3DLrxPx

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced February 14th-16th

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced February 14th-16th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 14 th - 16 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3DLrxPx

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Retains Karbon-X to Offset their 2023 Drill Program of up to 40,000 metres, with Voluntary Carbon Offsets

Power Nickel Retains Karbon-X to Offset their 2023 Drill Program of up to 40,000 metres, with Voluntary Carbon Offsets

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:CMETF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) announced today that the company has retained Karbon-X Corp (OTCQB:KARX) to retire 159 high quality Verra VCU carbon offsets, in the name of Power Nickel Inc. These 159 carbon offsets will counteract 159 tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emitted by the burning of 60,000 litres of diesel in their exploratory drilling operations and represents Power Nickel's commitment to offsetting their drilling program in the years to come

"These offsets will neutralize the Diesel fuel we will use to drill approximately 40,000 metres of drilling. It symbolizes our goal of creating the world's first carbon neutral Nickel mine at our Nisk Project in Nemaska Quebec. Karbon X and it's DrillGreen.ca initiative makes a lot of sense to us. Miners are amongst the most environmentally friendly people I know and we need to start showing the world we can and will find responsible ways to find the materials needed to power the greening of our economy. This is a modest first step for us and I would hope other miners will follow our lead" said Power Nickel CEO, Terry Lynch.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Extends PN-22-009 Nickel Mineralization from 25 to 40m

Power Nickel Extends PN-22-009 Nickel Mineralization from 25 to 40m

0.88% Ni, 0.56% Cu, 0.06% Co, 1.64 ppm Pd and 0.15 ppm Pt over 40.30m in PN-22-009

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BTV Highlights Mining Featuring: Southern Energy, Pan Global Resources, Power Nickel, Avalon Advanced Materials, and Exploits Discovery

BTV Highlights Mining Featuring: Southern Energy, Pan Global Resources, Power Nickel, Avalon Advanced Materials, and Exploits Discovery

On National Television Broadcast Dec 17 & Dec 18, 2022 - BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.

Discovery Companies to Invest In - BTV interviews:

Southern Energy Corp. (TSXV: SOU) (OTCQX: SOUTF) - BTV checks in on this emerging oil and gas producer's projects in Mississippi on the verge of their largest organic growth program to date. With abundant global energy shortages, Southern Energy is well positioned for success in their sector.

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC: PGNRF) - Engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain, Pan Global's experienced leadership team shares their perspective on the company's upside. Their 18+ months of drilling has already resulted in a significant copper discovery.

Power Nickel Inc. (TSXV: PNPN) (OTCQB: CMETF) - The shift to clean energy puts battery metals in high demand and nickel is a key metal. Power Nickel informs BTV of their plans to capitalize on this booming demand with potentially Canada's next low carbon, high grade nickel mine.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) - Focused on critical minerals development in Canada, BTV explores a lithium project that's making headlines. The company plans to benefit the Provincial economy by attracting battery and EV manufacturers by establishing the lithium battery materials supply chain in Northwestern Ontario.

Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQX: NFLDF) - Taking advantage of the modern-day gold rush in Newfoundland with their early mover advantage, Exploits enjoys

one of the largest and strategic land packages in the province. The company is drilling in active pursuit of world-class gold discoveries.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 24 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies at their location on site. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:
BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Dec 17 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Dec 18 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun Dec 18 @ 8:30am ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com. To receive BTV news, subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148120

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement on Mactung Project

Fireweed Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement on Mactung Project

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the signing of the definitive Asset Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of 100% interest in the Mactung Tungsten Project ("Mactung" or "the Project") located in Yukon and Northwest Territories, Canada. Fireweed also announces appointment of a new Corporate Secretary and a small stock option grant to staff (see details below).

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER GENERATES DRILL TARGETS AT WOODJAM COPPER PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER GENERATES DRILL TARGETS AT WOODJAM COPPER PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the preliminary results from a high-definition aeromagnetic geophysical survey at the Company's 65,252 ha Woodjam Copper Project (" Woodjam "). Woodjam is prospective for copper-gold porphyry style mineralization and is located 55 km east of Williams Lake, BC (Figure 1).

" Our high-definition airborne magnetic survey results have exceeded our expectations," commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "We have been able to fingerprint all of the known copper-gold porphyry zones on the property and have identified numerous targets with similar magnetic features. Many of these overburden covered target areas have never been drilled. Detailed review of the results around the known deposits is underway and will be disclosed in a series of news releases in the coming weeks. "

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN Invites Investors to Visit Booth #2217A at the PDAC on March 5-6 - High Grade Nickel-Copper Drill Core from Wine Property on Display

NiCAN Invites Investors to Visit Booth #2217A at the PDAC on March 5-6 - High Grade Nickel-Copper Drill Core from Wine Property on Display

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) invites all shareholders and investors to visit our booth, #2217A, at the Prospectors and Developers Convention ("PDAC") in Toronto on March 5-6 . The PDAC is one of the world's premier mineral exploration & mining events and is held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Nican logo (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

NiCAN will have high grade nickel-copper drill core from Hole Wine-22-05 grading 3.67% NiEq over 3.9 meters from an interval grading 2.61% NiEq over 27.3 meters on display at our booth.

Brad Humphrey , President, and CEO of NiCAN, stated, "We are excited to show some of the more spectacular core from our Wine Project. This is an exciting time for NiCAN as we are currently drilling, have a solid balance sheet and several highly prospective nickel targets to explore in established mining jurisdictions."

Qualified Person

Mr. Bill Nielsen , P.Geo, a consultant to NiCAN, who is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba, Canada .

www.nicanltd.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, future exploration drill programs, interpretations of the various surveys, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company and neighboring properties; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nican Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/28/c7320.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

This document corrects and updates the headline for the news release issued earlier today, where it should have read, "200 Square Kilometers" instead of "20 Square Kilometers." No other changes were required in the body of the release.

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it continues to expand its footprint in the Cariboo Mining District By staking an additional 11,110.98 hectares comprised of 7 mineral tenures at its flagship property in central British Columbia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Drills 105 m of 8.4% Zinc and 12.1 g/t Silver Including 12.75 m of 24.9% Zinc and 41.7 g/t Silver

Fireweed Drills 105 m of 8.4% Zinc and 12.1 g/t Silver Including 12.75 m of 24.9% Zinc and 41.7 g/t Silver

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce additional results from the 2022 drill program at Boundary Zone, Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, Yukon, Canada (Map 1).

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it continues to expand its footprint in the Cariboo Mining District by staking an additional 11,110.98 hectares comprised of 7 mineral tenures at its flagship property in central British Columbia.

Green River Gold Corp. has acquired an additional 11,110.98 hectares of contiguous mineral claims to the east and southeast of the Fontaine Gold Project. Green River Gold Corp. now holds 100-percent ownership of over 20,000 contiguous hectares (200 sq km) of mineral claims at its neighbouring Fontaine Gold and Quesnel Nickel Projects.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Updated Map Following Disputed Claims Mediation

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Settlement of Claim Dispute with Arizona Lithium

Highly Experienced Global Commodities Marketing Executive Joins The RareX Board

Appointment Of Exploration Manager To Advance Gascoyne Projects

Related News

Graphite Investing

Altech – Additional Information For Director Tunku Yaacob Kyhra Appendix 3Y

Resource Investing

CBM Pilot Project Passes Another Key Milestone

Lithium Investing

HMW Continues To Deliver With Positive Results At Santa Barbara

rare earth investing

Substantial New Body Of Rare Earth Mineralisation Confirmed At Cowalinya

Uranium Investing

Drilling Approvals For Picha Copper Project On Track Following Key DIA Approval

Gold Investing

Maria Smirnova: Gold Outlook Strong in 2023, Silver Swing Factor to Watch

Lithium Investing

Top 9 Lithium Stocks of 2023

×