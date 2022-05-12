BiotechInvesting News

Potent Ventures Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange for its proposed change of business from an issuer operating in the cannabis sector to an issuer focused on the branded gummy and wellness space.

Completion of the COB is subject to certain conditions including final CSE approval, shareholder approval and the filing of a CSE Listing Statement and associated disclosure and payment of the applicable fees.

A date for trading under the new name and symbol will be determined upon confirmation of the above conditions being met.

ABOUT POTENT VENTURES

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: investors@potent-ventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

AbbVie to Showcase Oncology Portfolio and Pipeline During the 2022 ASCO and EHA Annual Congresses

  • AbbVie will present 46 abstracts for six investigational and approved medicines across eight cancer types
  • A five-year update from the CLL14 Phase 3 VENCLYXTO ® /VENCLEXTA ® (venetoclax) and obinutuzumab in previously untreated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) will be presented at EHA
  • Nine abstracts showing results from ongoing trials studying investigational epcoritamab will be presented at both meetings

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will present 46 abstracts across eight types of cancer during the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting ( June 3-7 ) and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress ( June 9-17 ).

"AbbVie continues working to transform the standards of care for cancer treatments as a result of our commitment to patients, innovation and partnerships," said Mohamed Zaki , M.D., Ph.D., vice president and global head of oncology development, AbbVie. "The data being presented at ASCO and EHA will provide a look at our continued research advancements in cancer across our expanding oncology portfolio and pipeline."

Aptose to Hold KOL Event and Corporate Update Thursday, June 2nd

Clinical Updates for HM43239 and Luxeptinib

Poster Presentation for HM43239 is Scheduled for June 10th at
EHA2022 Hybrid Congress

AbbVie Awards 45 Scholarships to U.S. Students Living with Chronic, Immune-Mediated Diseases in Their Pursuit of Higher Education

Since 2016, the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship program has helped more than 300 students impacted by immune-mediated diseases across rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology

- AbbVie today announced the 2022-2023 class of recipients of the AbbVie Immunology Scholarship which provides financial support to students living with chronic, immune-mediated diseases pursuing higher education in the United States . As part of AbbVie's leadership and commitment to the immunology community, the scholarship seeks to empower students as they pursue a degree and a life not defined by their diseases.

AMGEN AND LANCE BASS PARTNER TO ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO DO A 'DOUBLE TAKE' TO RECOGNIZE THE EARLY SIGNS OF PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS

Campaign Drives Awareness of Potential Early Symptoms of Psoriatic Arthritis and Empowers People to Take Action

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Otezla ® (apremilast) have partnered with pop icon and entrepreneur Lance Bass for the Double Take campaign to empower people to take action when it comes to psoriatic arthritis. As a singer, dancer and entertainer, Bass understands the importance of staying in tune with your body. Through the campaign, he has created a fun and educational dance to help make it easy for everyone to recognize the early signs and symptoms of psoriatic arthritis, a condition Bass has lived with for over a decade.

BioHarvest Sciences Unveils Profile of Unique Cannabis Composition

BioHarvest Sciences Unveils Profile of Unique Cannabis Composition

  • Full spectrum profile to include major and minor Cannabinoids as well as Terpenes
  • Unique trichome structure provides for potentially higher solubility and bio-availability 
  • With Trichomes representing 93% of the Cannabis biomass produced using the proprietary Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ technology, taste bitterness is significantly reduced

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. the (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "company") today unveiled the composition profile of its full-spectrum Cannabis produced in large-scale industrial bioreactors based on its proprietary Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ platform technology.

On December 8th, 2021, BHSC became the first company ever to announce that it could produce Cannabis biomass without growing the plant itself. The revealing of the unique composition profile of its first product comes as BioHarvest gears up for potential Cannabis commercialization - optimizing the manufacturing process, perfecting measurement techniques, transitioning the 2-ton/year facility to Cannabis and applying for the necessary regulatory approvals.

New Two-Year Deucravacitinib Data Reinforce Durable Efficacy and Consistent Safety Profile in Treatment of Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

POETYK PSO long-term extension trial results show maintenance of efficacy response through up to two years of treatment

Results add to the growing body of evidence on deucravacitinib, a potential new oral treatment option for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

