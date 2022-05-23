BiotechInvesting News

Potent Ventures Inc. ("Potent" or the "Company") (CSE: POT - FSE:0OS2 - OTCQB: POTVF) is pleased to announce that it has closed Non-Brokered private placement (the"Offering") issuing a total of 8,914,999 Units at a price of $0.03 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of$365,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "Share") and one a transferrable Share purchase warrant(a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional Share at aprice of $0.05 per for a 2-year period after the Closing Date. All the securities issued are subject to a fourmonth and a day hold period from the date of issuance (the "Warrant Expiry Date").

Insiders of the Company purchased an aggregate of 1,000,000 Units in the Poffering. The Company hasrelied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements ofMultilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securitiesbeing offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933,as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S.registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for General capital purposes XXXXXX

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, DirectorTelephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656E-mail: investors@potent-ventures.comwww.shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined inthe policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy ofthis release.

Deadline Approaching: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds AbbVie, Inc. Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that the firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit against ABBVie, Inc. (ABBVie) (NYSE: ABBV) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ABBVie securities between April 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR ABBVIE LOSSES. YOU CAN ALSO CLICK ON THEFOLLOWING LINK OR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/abbvie-inc?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=abbvie&mktm=r

TO VIEW OUR COMPLAINT, PLEASE CLICK HERE

CANNOT VIEW THIS VIDEO? PLEASE CLICK HERE

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE:JUNE 6, 2022
CLASS PERIOD: APRIL 30, 2021 through AUGUST 31, 2021

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:
James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Email at info@ktmc.com

Kessler Topaz is one of the world's foremost advocates in protecting the public against corporate fraud and other wrongdoing. Our securities fraud litigators are regularly recognized as leaders in the field individually and our firm is both feared and respected among the defense bar and the insurance bar. We are proud to have recovered billions of dollars for our clients and the classes of shareholders we represent.

ABBVIE'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

AbbVie is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. The company's revenues will come under significant pressure in the coming years when its best-selling drug, Humira, will lose patent protection in 2023. Accordingly, AbbVie's future revenue and earnings depend in large part on its ability to develop new sources of revenue to offset Humira's lost sales. Rinvoq-an anti-inflammatory drug manufactured by AbbVie and used to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other diseases by inhibiting Janus kinase (JAK) enzymes-was touted as one such drug. Rinvoq was initially approved in the United States to treat only moderate to severe RA. However, AbbVie was actively pursuing additional treatment indications and, in 2020, asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve Rinvoq for the treatment of several other diseases.

As is relevant here, Rinvoq is similar to other JAK inhibitor drugs, including Xeljanz, manufactured by Pfizer Inc. When the FDA approved Xeljanz in 2012 for the treatment of RA, it required an additional safety trial to evaluate Xeljanz's risk of triggering certain serious side effects. Beginning in February 2019, the FDA repeatedly warned the public that the safety trial indicated that Xeljanz's use could lead to serious heart-related issue, cancer, and other adverse events. Notwithstanding the similarities between Rinvoq and Xeljanz, during the Class Period, Defendants assured investors that Rinvoq was far safer than Xeljanz and not subject to the same regulatory risks.

However, investors began to learn the truth about Rinvoq's significant risks on June 25, 2021, when AbbVie revealed that the FDA was delaying its review of expanded treatment applications for Rinvoq due to the safety concerns associated with Xeljanz. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $1.76 per share, or approximately 1.5%, from a close of $114.74 per share on June 24, 2021, to close at $112.98 per share on June 25, 2021.

Then, on September 1, 2021, the FDA announced that final results from the Xeljanz safety trial established an increased risk of serious adverse events, even with low doses of Xeljanz. As a result, the FDA determined that it would require new and updated warnings for Xeljanz and Rinvoq because Rinvoq "share[s] similar mechanisms of action with Xeljanz" and "may have similar risks as seen in the Xeljanz safety trial." The FDA also indicated that it would further limit approved indications for Rinvoq as a result of these safety concerns. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $8.51 per share, or more than 7%, from a close of $120.78 per share on August 31, 2021, to close at $112.27 per share on September 1, 2021.

After the Class Period, on December 3, 2021, AbbVie announced that the FDA had updated Rinvoq's label to require additional safety warnings and limit marketing of Rinvoq to only its use after treatment with other drugs has failed. On January 11, 2022, Defendants admitted that these changes to Rinvoq's label would negatively impact sales, forcing the Company to reduce its long-term guidance for Rinvoq's sales in 2025.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, about the company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz extended to Rinvoq and other JAK inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis, As a result of the Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of AbbVie's securities, AbbVie investors have suffered significant damages.

WHAT CAN I DO?

AbbVieinvestors may, no later than June 6, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages AbbVie investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 270-1453
info@ktmc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124773

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

AbbVie Presents Positive Data from Phase 3 Study of Cariprazine for the Adjunctive Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder at 2022 APA Annual Meeting

  • In Study 3111-301-001, cariprazine (VRAYLAR ® ; 1.5mg/day) achieved the primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement on the Montgomery - Å sberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) with an inadequate response to ongoing antidepressant therapy
  • Safety profile was consistent with that of previous studies across indications in the treatment of adults with depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder , the acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder and schizophrenia
  • AbbVie's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for cariprazine, which includes Study 3111-301-001, is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for expanded use in the adjunctive treatment of MDD with a decision expected by year-end

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced it will present positive data from a Phase 3 trial of cariprazine (VRAYLAR ® ; 1.5mgday), Study 3111-301-001, for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in patients with an inadequate response to ongoing antidepressant therapy. The study met its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement using the Montgomery -Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score in patients compared with placebo. These results will be presented (Poster Number: P7-037) on Tuesday, May 24 at the American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting in New Orleans .

AbbVie's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for cariprazine was supported by two positive registration-enabling studies, of which one was Study 3111-301-001. The sNDA is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for expanded use in the adjunctive treatment of MDD with a decision expected by year-end.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CHMP Recommends European Commission Approval of Upadacitinib for the Treatment of Adults with Moderate to Severe Ulcerative Colitis

  • CHMP positive opinion is based on results from three Phase 3 studies: two for induction and one for maintenance 1-3
  • Ulcerative colitis is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory bowel disease that can lead to substantial burden and often disability among patients 4-6
  • If approved by the European Commission (EC), this would be upadacitinib's fifth therapeutic indication in the EU
  • The EC decision is anticipated in the third quarter of 2022

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® 45 mg [induction dose] and 15 mg and 30 mg [maintenance dose]) for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent.*

UC is the chronic inflammation of the large intestine, usually beginning in the rectum and lower colon, but may also spread continuously to involve the entire colon, which could lead to a significant burden and disability for patients. 5 Living with UC impacts all aspects of a patient's life, largely due to unpredictable symptoms such as bowel urgency, abdominal pain, rectal bleeding and bowel incontinence. 5

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

