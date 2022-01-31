Biotech Investing News

Potent Ventures (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce the appointment of finance and business leader, Mr. Michael Hopkinson as a Corporate Director.

  • Mr. Hopkinson holds the designation of US Certified Public Accountant (CPA)
  • Extensive Experience as Public Company Chief Financial Officer and Senior Leadership Team Strategist
  • Public Accounting Firm Experience with Arthur Andersen LLP, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and Ernst & Young LLP

"We are thrilled to have Mr. Hopkinson join the Potent board of directors. Michael's knowledge and experience will be of great value to the Company as we advance toward product launch," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, Potent President and CEO.

Michael Hopkinson Highlights

  • Mr. Michael Hopkinson is a US Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensed in the state of New Hampshire.
  • He has extensive corporate and cross border tax compliance and planning expertise, specializing in corporate compliance and planning, with over 20 years of experience.
  • He has developed his skills under such notable public accounting firms as PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and Ernst &Young LLP.
  • He has served several public companies as clients and has previous CFO and director experience with TSX-V and CSE listed companies.

"The Company's plans to enter into the low-sugar gummy sector represent a truly compelling model in a high growth sector. I am excited to contribute to support the launch and growth plans to establish the Company as a market leader," said Mr. Hopkinson.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: investors@potent-ventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the change of business and regulatory and shareholder approval of same, growth of the low sugar and plant-based gummy market, business strategy, corporate vision, proposed expansion, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

