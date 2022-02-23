BiotechInvesting News

Potent Ventures Inc. is excited to announce the Company has appointed Mr. Bruce Gillies, former Pepsi Executive, to its Advisory Board as it prepares to launch The Gummy Project and its purpose-driven Keystone Species product marketing strategy for its initial gummy product line.

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce the Company has appointed Mr. Bruce Gillies, former Pepsi Executive, to its Advisory Board as it prepares to launch The Gummy Project and its purpose-driven Keystone Species product marketing strategy for its initial gummy product line.

  • Mr. Gillies delivers extensive experience and expertise in Marketing, Sales, Strategy, Consumer Insights, Customer Development and Operations
  • The Gummy Project to Champion Endangered Keystone Species, supporting global efforts to raise awareness and protect Keystone Species through sales of high-quality gummy products

"We're thrilled to welcome Bruce to the team, his expertise will be highly valuable as we streamline our roadmap to launch our initial product line," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of the Company. "Our low sugar gummy products represent a high growth sector with an entirely innovative differentiation and consumer engagement strategy. Bruce's proven ability to develop winning strategies and plans, which have delivered a competitive advantage to some of the world's most iconic brands, will accelerate our timelines and ensure we are operating at the highest standards and best practices for long term success."

Bruce Gillies, Experience and Expertise Highlights

  • PepsiCo Beverages - Sr. Marketing Manager, Field Marketing Canada 2011 - 2018
  • PepsiCo Beverages - Sr. Marketing Manager, Tropicana Gatorade, Canada 2010 - 2011
  • Pepsi Bottling Group - Director Customer Marketing & Execution, Canada 2008 - 2010
  • Pepsi Bottling Group - Director of Retail Sales, BC 2005 - 2008
  • Pepsi Bottling Group - Director of Sales (Retail & Food Service), BC 2002 - 2005
  • Pepsi Bottling Group - Director of Retail Sales, BC 2001 - 2002

"I'm excited to join the team to support breakthrough brand development and delighting consumer engagement," said Mr. Gillies. "I look forward to helping management implement best practices with the goal to establish a leading business and sales culture anchored by innovative commercialization, operational excellence, and a spirit of market leadership to unleash sustainable growth."

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: investors@potent-ventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the change of business and regulatory and shareholder approval of same, growth of the low sugar and plant-based gummy market, business strategy, corporate vision, proposed expansion, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Click here to connect with Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

the gummy projectcse:gumycse stocksBiotech Investing
BriaCell Appoints Leading Immunologist Dr. Alexander Kharazi to its Scientific Advisory Board

BriaCell Appoints Leading Immunologist Dr. Alexander Kharazi to its Scientific Advisory Board

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that it has appointed leading immunologist, Alexander Kharazi, M.D., Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Kharazi co-invented Bria-IMT™, BriaCell's lead clinical candidate, in collaboration with Dr. Charles L. Wiseman, BriaCell's Founder and Principal Research Advisor. Dr. Kharazi currently serves as Chief Technology Officer at Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc. His experience includes roles as Chief Scientist of the Immunotherapy laboratory at St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles (1998-2006) and Chief Pathologist of a large good laboratory practice (GLP) animal study at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) (1991-1998) reporting results to the U.S. Congress. Additionally, he has worked as a Research Fellow in the department of Pathology at the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Gerontology in Japan from 1989 to 1991. Dr. Kharazi earned his Ph.D. in immunology and his medical degree in internal medicine and pathology in Kiev, Ukraine. He is a named inventor on eight U.S. patents and several foreign patents. He is the author of numerous U.S. and international publications and has been an invited speaker/chairman/panelist on several scientific meetings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods Earns US Market Recognition as NEXTY Awards Finalist

Komo Plant Based Foods Earns US Market Recognition as NEXTY Awards Finalist

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company") announces that its Plant-Based Lasagna has been named a finalist in the 2022 NEXTY Awards by Natural Products Expo West, in the category of Best New Frozen Product

The NEXTY Awards recognize the most progressive, innovative, inspiring and trustworthy products in the natural products industry in the United States. Finalists are chosen based on innovation, inspiration, integrity, and impact. A team of editors and trend researchers go through hundreds of nominees to select three finalists in each category. Other nominees in the frozen category include leading products from The Plant Based Seafood Co., Tattooed Chef, Alec's Ice Cream, Deep Indian Kitchen, and Tru Fru.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ISSUES INAUGURAL GREEN BOND TO ADVANCE ESG GOALS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced the issuance of its inaugural $750 million green bond, with a 3.000% semi-annual coupon and maturing in 2029, to advance the environmental goals that are part of Amgen's environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework.

The green bond is part of a $4 billion underwritten public offering of senior notes that were issued on February 22, 2022 and the use of proceeds from the green bond is aligned with the Company's Green Financing Framework . S&P Global Ratings provided the second party opinion on the  Framework and reported that it is aligned with the Green Bond Principles (2021) administered by the International Capital Market Association.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Boosh Enters Into Consulting Arrangement

Boosh Enters Into Consulting Arrangement

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with the acquisition of Beanfields it is paying a referral fee related to the Beanfields transaction in an arms length third party (the "Consultant") in the amount of US$92,000 payable in cash and 564,000 common shares, each with a deemed price of $0.93 per share. The referral fee shares will be subject to four month hold period required under Canadian securities laws expiring on June 23, 2022 and applicable restriction under U.S. securities laws.

The Company also announces it has engaged the Consultant to provide strategic, acquisition and operational expertise as Boosh continues to expand. The Consultant will be engaged for a two year term and receive compensation if US$5,000 in cash, and 25,000 shares per month, provided that the share compensation will cease at the end of the first year of the term. All shares issuable as compensation will be issued quarterly in arrears and will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Submits Supplemental New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for cariprazine for the Adjunctive Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that it has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for cariprazine (VRAYLAR ® ) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in patients who are receiving ongoing antidepressant therapy. The submission is supported by results from previously announced clinical trials.

A Phase 3 Study 3111-301-001 showed a clinically and statistically significant change from baseline to week six in the Montgomery -Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score for patients treated with cariprazine at 1.5 mg/day compared with placebo. A second registration-enabling study, RGH-MD-75, showed a clinically and statistically significant change from baseline to week eight in the MADRS total score for patients treated with cariprazine at 2-4.5 mg/day compared with placebo. In both of these studies, safety data were consistent with the established safety profile of cariprazine across indications, with no new safety events identified. Also supporting the submission is study RGH-MD-76 that examined the long-term safety and tolerability of cariprazine over 26 weeks.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Interim Results from Long-Term Study Reinforcing Maintenance of Response and Safety Profile of Zeposia in Patients with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis

The percentage of patients achieving clinical remission, clinical response, endoscopic improvement and corticosteroid-free remission was maintained through Week 142

Zeposia is the first and only oral sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator approved to treat patients with ulcerative colitis

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×