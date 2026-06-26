Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Results of Director Elections at Annual and Special Meeting

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Results of Director Elections at Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF,OTC:RAMPF) ("Polaris" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all six director nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company at its annual meeting of shareholders held via live video webcast today. Each director will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The following are the voting results based on proxies received and a vote by online ballot:

Director

Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes

Votes
For:

Votes
Withheld:

Votes
For:

Votes
Withheld:

Jaime Guillen

9,351,125

220,821

97.69%

2.31%

James V. Lawless

9,345,405

226,541

97.63%

2.37%

Marc Murnaghan

9,355,472

216,474

97.74%

2.26%

Marcela Paredes de Vásquez

9,383,074

188,872

98.03%

1.97%

Catherine Fagnan

9,386,661

185,285

98.06%

1.94%

Adarsh P. Mehta

9,394,433

177,513

98.15%

1.85%

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America & the Caribbean. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor to the energy transition.

The Company's operations include a geothermal plant (82 MW), four run-of river hydroelectric plants (39 MW), three solar (photovoltaic) projects in operation (35 MW) and an onshore wind park (26 MW).

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.
Phone: +1 647-245-7199
Email: info@PolarisREI.com

SOURCE: Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.



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