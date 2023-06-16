Plymouth Rock Technologies to Close UK Subsidiaries and Begins Rebranding Effort

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC - The Newswire June 16, 2023 - Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE:PRT) (OTC:PLRTF) (Frankfurt: XA) (WKN#A2N8RH) ("Plymouth Rock", "PRT", or the "Company") announces the Company's decision to close its United Kingdom subsidiaries, Plymouth Rock Technologies UK Limited and Tetra Drones Ltd. PRT has initiated the process of liquidating all assets held by both subsidiaries at their UK locations, which includes a full inventory and audit process. In addition, the Company announces it has begun a rebranding effort, which will entail the construction of a new website with the latest information on its new direction around new drone management and monitoring services, and new partnerships.
As announced on April 19, 2023, Plymouth Rock Technologies has pivoted its business into an innovative UAV drone management and operations services company which focuses in three (3) areas for critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities. These three (3) areas include (i) drone management and surveillance monitoring, (ii) automation and integration for flight planning, new, innovative sensor payloads, stand-alone power source and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and take off.
"As the Company moves towards a drone management and monitoring solutions business, we have made the decision to close our UK operation and the Tetra Drone subsidiary," shared Phil Lancaster, CEO and President of Plymouth Rock Technologies. "We're excited about our new direction and key partnerships, all of whom share our vision. This in turn will be coupled with a new look to the Company's website."
About Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc.
Plymouth Rock Technologies (PRT) is an innovative UAV drone management and operations services company that focuses in three areas for critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities. These three areas include (i) drone management and surveillance monitoring, (ii) automation and integration for flight planning, new, innovative sensor payloads, stand-alone power source and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and take off.
Forward Looking Statements
