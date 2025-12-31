Plurilock Announces Payment of Debenture Interest

Plurilock Announces Payment of Debenture Interest

Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR,OTC:PLCKF) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity systems integrator, is pleased to announce that, pursuant to the indenture between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada dated August 15, 2022, as amended, governing the 10% unsecured convertible debentures in the principal amount of $275,000 previously issued on September 20, 2022 (the "September Debentures"), and the indenture between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company dated October 30, 2025 governing the 10% unsecured convertible debentures in the principal amount of $3,000,000 previously issued on October 30, 2025 (the "November Debentures" and with the September Debentures, the "Debentures"), the Company issued 312,188 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.2042 per Share in satisfaction of an aggregate of $63,750 in interest payments on the outstanding Debentures.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson
Chief Executive Officer
ian@plurilock.com
416.800.1566

Ali Hakimzadeh
Executive Chairman
ali@sequoiapartners.ca
604.306.5720

Sean Peasgood
Investor Relations
sean@sophiccapital.com
647.953.5607

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279323

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Plurilock Security Inc.PLUR:CCTSXV:PLUR
PLUR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Plurilock Security Inc.

Plurilock Security Inc.

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Goldgroup Enters Into Agreement To Sell Subsidiary Minera Apolo, S.A. de C.V., Disposing of Pinos Project

Rio Silver Inc. Completes Securities for Debt Transaction

55 North Mining Appoints Wayne Parsons as Executive Chair; Strengthens Leadership as the Company Advances the Last Hope Gold Project

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Goldgroup Enters Into Agreement To Sell Subsidiary Minera Apolo, S.A. de C.V., Disposing of Pinos Project

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Inc. Completes Securities for Debt Transaction

zinc investing

Zinc Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2025

Precious Metals Investing

55 North Mining Appoints Wayne Parsons as Executive Chair; Strengthens Leadership as the Company Advances the Last Hope Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement

Tech Investing

CoTec Investment MagIron Completes Purchase of Reynolds Pellet Plant

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders