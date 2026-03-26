Planet Ventures Inc. Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report

(TheNewswire)
March 26, 2026 VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (the "Company" or "Planet Ventures") announces the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103") and National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104") in connection with the Company's acquisition of common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Leocor Mining Inc. ("Leocor") pursuant to a private placement of units of Leocor (the "Units") completed on March 26, 2026 (the "Offering"). Leocor is a reporting issuer in the reporting jurisdictions of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and its Common Shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the trading symbol "LECR".
The Company acquired the Units consisting of 20,000,000 Common Shares and 20,000,000 transferable Common Share purchase warrants ("Warrants") upon completion of the Offering (the "Acquisition"). As a result of the Acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially owns an aggregate 34,855,083 Common Shares, representing 17.58% of 198,232,402 Common Shares issued and outstanding post-closing of the Offering, on a non-diluted basis, and Warrants exercisable into 24,000,000 Common Shares. The Warrants are subject to a blocker provision providing that the Acquiror shall not be entitled to exercise any Warrants to the extent that, after giving effect to such exercise, the Acquiror would beneficially own more than 20% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding at the time of exercise.
This news release is being issued in connection with the filing of the Early Warning Report pursuant to the requirements of NI 62-103 and NI 62-104. A copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by contacting: Etienne Moshevich, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, at info@planetventures.com or (604) 681-0084.
About the Company
Planet Ventures is an investment issuer listed on the CSE that is focused on investing in disruptive companies and industries that have high growth potential. Planet Ventures' unique portfolio driven investment policies provide its investors with access to emerging and high-growth opportunities while shielding them from any formidable downside. For more information, please visit Planet Ventures' website: https://planetventuresinc.com/.
The Company's head office is located at 750 West Pender Street, Suite 303, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T7.
ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY
"Etienne Moshevich"
Etienne Moshevich
Chief Executive Officer
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Planet Ventures INC.
Tel: (604) 681-0084
Email: info@planetventuresinc.com
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. Please also make reference to those risk factors referenced in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified in such statement. Readers are cautioned that the forward-looking statements above do not contain an exhaustive list of the factors or assumptions that may affect the forward-looking statements, and that the assumptions underlying such statements may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.
All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law.
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