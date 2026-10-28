Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Resignation of Director

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Resignation of Director

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "Company" or "PBFG") announces the resignation of Ceri Cukran from its Board of Directors, effective October 26, 2026. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Cukran for his contributions during his tenure and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is reimagining the future of food through a diverse portfolio of sustainable ingredients, plant-based solutions, and advancements in agricultural technology. With a focus on environmental stewardship, product excellence, and scalable impact, the Company empowers food manufacturers, partners, and consumers to participate in a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient global food system. Planet Based Foods operates with integrity and purpose, delivering products that align with evolving consumer values and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Additional information is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board

Kerem Akbas
Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President
Contact: info@pbfglobal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321488

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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