PitchBook Named Best Alternative Data Provider in Waters Technology Rankings 2026

PitchBook, a leading private capital market intelligence platform, today announced it has been named "Best Alternative Data Provider" in the Waters Technology Rankings 2026. The award, presented by Waters Technology, a leading publication covering financial technology and data for global capital markets, was decided by crowd-sourced votes from industry professionals across the capital markets technology sector.
The Waters Technology Rankings recognize service providers that best serve the needs of financial professionals across data, technology and infrastructure. Winners were officially announced on July 1 at the Waters Technology Risk & Markets Show in London.
"This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us," said Rod Diefendorf, President and COO at PitchBook. "They rely on our data every day to make confident decisions in the private capital markets, and that responsibility shapes everything we do. We're proud of this and will continue to raise the bar for them." PitchBook's breadth of data gives customers full visibility into the flow of capital across private and public markets, with comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people. PitchBook tracks more than 12.75 million companies, 3 million deals, 600,000 investors, 170,000 funds, 64,000 limited partners, and 128,000 service providers worldwide.
PitchBook continues to expand its data and AI-driven tools. In February, the company launched PitchBook Valuation Estimates , the industry's first daily valuation framework for VC-backed companies, launching with coverage of more than 15,000 companies. In July, PitchBook introduced Time to Exit , a new machine learning-driven feature within its VC Exit Predictor that forecasts the likelihood a VC-backed company will exit within one, three, or five years.
The full list of 2026 winners is available here .
For more information about PitchBook, click here .
About PitchBook, a Morningstar company
As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence. Its products provide comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people, along with tools that help professionals analyze market activity and make informed decisions. Founded in 2007, PitchBook today serves more than 100,000 clients worldwide and is recognized as the leading source of private capital market intelligence. PitchBook has grown to over 3,000 employees across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and other global locations. Since 2016, PitchBook has operated as a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc. For more information, visit www.pitchbook.com .
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