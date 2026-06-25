PitchBook Expands Premium AI Integrations with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot in Excel

New integrations bring trusted private market intelligence directly into Microsoft 365 and Excel workflows
PitchBook , a leading private capital market intelligence platform, today announced a new federated Copilot connector with Microsoft, bringing trusted private capital market data into Microsoft 365 Copilot — including Copilot in Excel, Copilot Chat, and Researcher. The connector brings trusted private capital market data into secure enterprise AI environments and enables licensed users to interact with PitchBook intelligence directly within the Microsoft 365 Suite.
Through this collaboration, enterprise teams can access and apply PitchBook data within Microsoft 365 Copilot, combining AI-powered productivity tools with trusted market intelligence. Licensed users of both Microsoft 365 Copilot and PitchBook can now engage directly with the PitchBook Copilot agent using natural language to surface insights, build models, summarize research, and create presentations—all within Microsoft 365 applications. Within Copilot in Excel, the same connector extends this capability directly into the workbook, allowing finance teams to build target lists, run diligence workflows, and screen investments with PitchBook's institutional-grade private capital market intelligence — company profiles, deal histories, fund data, and analyst research — grounding every answer in a traceable, trusted source.
The announcement marks a key milestone in PitchBook's deliberate, data-first approach to AI and ML. Powered by the most reliable, human-verified private capital market data, PitchBook's AI capabilities are designed to prioritize accuracy and purpose, delivering the trusted market intelligence investors and dealmakers rely on every day. The integration builds on PitchBook's broader AI and ML strategy , which includes building AI experiences within its platform through PitchBook Navigator, developing proprietary tools, such as the VC Exit Predictor, and expanding integrations with leading LLM and AI-powered platforms through its Premium and Essential partner programs. These partnerships make it easier for professionals to access PitchBook data within the tools they already use to simplify data navigation and accelerate informed decision-making.
Key benefits of PitchBook's LLM and AI integrations include:
- Seamless workflow integration – Access PitchBook insights securely within enterprise-grade AI environments.
- Enhanced data discoverability – Use natural language to surface tailored, actionable insights for deal sourcing, valuation, due diligence, and strategic decision-making.
- Security and privacy – Built with a deep commitment to data privacy, PitchBook's integrations ensure client data remains siloed and fully under user control. Our AI technologies do not learn from or retain proprietary client data, ensuring that sensitive information is handled responsibly and protected at all times.
"The value of any AI-driven insight starts with the quality of the underlying data," said Tom Van Buskirk, EVP of Technology and Engineering at PitchBook. "PitchBook's trusted private market data provides the foundation that AI tools need to deliver insights that professionals can rely on. Through our collaboration with Microsoft and integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Excel, we're expanding access to that intelligence within one of the most widely adopted productivity platforms in the world, helping customers move from question to insight more seamlessly."
"By integrating PitchBook's high-quality private market data into Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot in Excel, we're enabling professionals to unlock deeper financial insights directly within the tools they use every day," said Chantrelle Nielsen, Principal Product Management for Microsoft 365 Copilot at Microsoft. "This collaboration brings together trusted data and powerful AI to streamline complex workflows, helping users move from questions to decisions with greater speed, clarity, and confidence."
To learn more about PitchBook's AI partnerships, click here .
About PitchBook, a Morningstar company
As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence. Its products provide comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people, along with tools that help professionals analyze market activity and make informed decisions. Founded in 2007, PitchBook today serves more than 100,000 clients worldwide and is recognized as the leading source of private capital market intelligence. PitchBook has grown to over 3,000 employees across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and other global locations. Since 2016, PitchBook has operated as a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.
For more information, visit www.pitchbook.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260625592324/en/