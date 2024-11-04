Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Allup Silica Limited

Pink Bark: Rare Earth, Kaolin and Uranium Potential

Allup Silica Limited (ASX: APS) (“Allup” or “Company”) is pleased to announce recent exploration results from its Pink Bark Project in southern WA has demonstrated the project’s potential for rare earth elements (REE), uranium, graphite and kaolin mineralisation.

Key points

Further analysis carried out on samples from Allup’s 2023 drilling program has been returned with the following results:

  • Significant uranium results up to 232ppm U3O8 and REE up to 980ppm for total TREE of 1,212ppm.
  • Highest grade of 1,985ppm total rare earth oxide (TREO) in fresh bedrock from drill hole PB019, 21 to 22m
  • Significant REE anomalism discovered in supergene and bedrock over a 7km x 7km area.
  • Kaolin sampling confirms ISO Brightness, grainsize, and XRD mineralogy in four locations at Pink Bark Project.
  • Raw insitu kaolin from Pink Bark is comparable to Australian kaolin deposits currently in production and demonstrates a marketable product with possible co-product silica.
  • Graphite-rich bedrock intersected in the south of E63/2371, in particular in drill hole PBAC058.

APS carried out additional analysis from samples taken during its November 2023 drilling program at Pink Bark to test the underlying clays of licence E63/2138 for REE potential, and for thick kaolin accumulations over large areas. The holes were drilled to fresh bedrock (blade refusal) where possible, and the bedrock samples were assayed for multi-element geochemistry.

The Albany Fraser Province has recorded several uranium occurrences. The combined rare earth and uranium mineralisation at Pink Bark is very significant. Further drilling is required to test the mineralisation for size and grade potential.

This release focuses on the Kaolin, Uranium and Rare Earth potential of the Pink Bark Project following the results of an air core drilling program that was completed in November 2023.

Introduction

The Pink Bark Project, comprises three granted Exploration Licences and one pending application area, and is located in the Albany Fraser Province's Biranup zone, north of Esperance. The tenement was acquired to explore and develop silica sand, but numerous recent nearby discoveries of REE clay- hosted deposits prompted Allup to consider the potential for such deposits on its tenement holdings.

The Biranup zone has been shown to be rich in valuable REE by the Geological Survey of Western Australia (GSWA) and modern explorers. A number of ASX-listed companies have reported wide areas of saprolitic clay enriched in rare earths overlying the Biranup late-stage granite intrusive rocks.

These deposits have been compared to China’s clay-hosted REE deposits, which have been a major source of REE for the country’s battery industry. In the Albany Fraser Province a number of carbonatites with rare earth potential have been reported and explored for rare earth mineralisation, and the Biranup granites are also rapidly emerging as a focus for exploration for clay and carbonatite-hosted rare earth deposits.

Figure 1. Pink Bark Tenement and Drill Hole Location Map

Kaolin

Allup’s previous work on kaolin at Pink Bark was reported in ASX Release dated 7 May 2024, where a significant Exploration Target was announced. Additional work to define other characteristics were recommended and these are discussed below.

Allup engaged Independent Metallurgical Operations Pty Ltd to complete further mineralology, brightness and yellowness testing on 10 samples from 10 different drill holes.

Based on the test work conducted on the 10 samples from the Pink Bark Project, IMO concludes that the percentage passing 45 µm ranged from 22.7% to 62.4%, averaging 36.7%.


ChemX Materials

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials company, is pleased to present its September 2024 quarterly report. The Company is developing its 100%- owned, HiPurA® process to produce High Purity Alumina (HPA) in Perth, Western Australia along with its High Purity Manganese (HPM) Project on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.

Heavy Rare Earths

Reconaissance Sampling Highlights Potential for Rare Earths and Scandium at Radium Hill

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (“HRE” or “the Company”) announces assay results from initial reference sampling at its Radium Hill project in South Australia. The Company recently announced it had acquired an 80% initial interest in the uranium rights on three projects from Havilah Resources Limited (Figure 1) (refer to ASX announcement 21 October 2024). These rights extend to rare earths (REE) and scandium (Sc) at Radium Hill.

CuFe Ltd

Strategic Copper and Gold Alliance for Tennant Creek

CuFe Limited (CuFe), Emmerson Resources Limited (Emmerson) and Tennant Minerals Limited (Tennant) (the Parties) are pleased to announce they have entered into a landmark Strategic Alliance Agreement to investigate the potential for development of a single, multi-user processing facility for Copper, Gold and Critical Metals for their Mineral Resources and recent high-grade exploration discoveries in the Tennant Creek region of the Northern Territory (see Figure 1).

Ucore Continues to Advance its US DoD Demonstration Project towards Louisiana REE Commercialization

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to update on its US$4 million Other Transaction Agreement (the "OTA") with the US Department of Defense (the "DoD"). The work is taking place at the Company's Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario, utilizing its 52-Stage RapidSX™ Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant") for the separation of mixed heavy and light rare earth elements ("REE") from a mixed rare earth oxide ("MREO").

Figure 1 - Ucore's 52-stage RapidSX™ Commercial Demo Plant in Kingston, Ontario (upper) and its Developing Louisiana SMC in Alexandria, Louisiana (lower)

Business handshake.

St. George Signs MOU with SKI HongKong for Araxa Niobium Project

St. George Mining (ASX:SGQ) said on Monday (October 21) that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with global steel materials trading house SKI HongKong for a potential strategic partnership to advance the Araxa niobium-rare earths project, located in Brazil.

“The MoU establishes a general framework for collaboration on marketing, offtake and financing aspects of the project with the aim of progressing feasibility studies for a mine development,” the company said.

St. George announced plans to acquire Araxa in August, and shareholders voted in favor of the deal on October 8. Currently the company is working on the final steps required to complete the transaction.

Meteoric Resources NL

High-grade Figueira Resource Improves Financial Metrics of the Caldeira Scoping Study

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) (Meteoric or the Company) encloses a replacement ASX release relating to the updated Caldeira Scoping Study released today. The updated announcement corrects Figures 2 – 7 that data had formatting issues.

×