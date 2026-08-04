Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend for August 31, 2026

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend for August 31, 2026

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE,OTC:PIFYF) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") has declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.00125 per common share to be paid August 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 14, 2026. This dividend and future dividends are expected to be designated as non-eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes until further notice.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on sedarplus.ca as well as on Pine Cliff's website at www.pinecliffenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Philip B. Hodge - President and CEO
Kristopher B. Zack - CFO and Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 269-2289
Fax: (403) 265-7488
Email: info@pinecliffenergy.com

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308047

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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