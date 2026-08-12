Phoenix-based UBS advisor team The Schultz Group recognized on Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams list for second consecutive year

UBS today announced that The Schultz Group in Phoenix, AZ has been named to the Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams list for 2026, marking the second year that the team has been the only Phoenix-based team on the list.

"Congratulations to The Schultz Group for once again being recognized on the Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams list. Steve, Stockton and their team are committed to building lasting relationships with high-net-worth individuals and families to help them navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape and achieve their financial goals," said UBS Market Executive Justin Frame .

With over $3 billion in assets under management and 45 years of experience, The Schultz Group includes father/son wealth advisors Steven L. Schultz and Stockton M. Schultz, and financial advisor Justin M. Low. Steven Schultz, a financial advisor since 1981 and a portfolio manager since 2000, leads the team, working closely with clients on funding, charitable giving strategies, and long-term wealth planning to guide them through important financial decisions beyond investing.

Steven is FINRA-registered and holds Series 7 and 63 securities licenses and life insurance and annuities licenses. In 2026, he was also recognized in Barron's Top 1,500 Financial Advisors; Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors; and Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors.

Stockton Schultz has 15+ years of wealth management experience and holds the UBS Athletes and Entertainers Consultant designation. In 2026, he was also recognized on the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list and Barron's Top 1,500 Financial Advisors.

Justin Low has been devoted to providing exceptional value to clients since 2008. In 2026, he was also included in the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.

The Schultz Group also includes Team Business Manager Merica Chmait; Senior Wealth Strategy Associates Kristine Forster, Nathan Laidig, Mia McConnell, and Lovella McKim; Client Associates Callie Jones, Sarah Dommin, Matt Moscatello, and Abigail Coe; and Team Events Specialist Samantha Maxwell.

The Schultz Group was also named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list in 2026.

The 2026 Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams annual ranking spotlight the nation's best wealth managers and raise standards in the industry. Teams are ranked on a variety of factors, including size and shape, regulatory records and credentials of members, and resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases.

Notes to Editors: Photos available upon request

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7.3 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the second quarter 2026. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. nor its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

Media Contact:
Hilary McCarthy
774-364-1440
hilary@clearpointagency.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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