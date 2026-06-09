Phillips 66 to Speak at J.P. Morgan 2026 Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference

Phillips 66 to Speak at J.P. Morgan 2026 Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference

Mark Lashier, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. Also in attendance will be Kevin Mitchell, executive vice president and CFO, and Sean Maher, vice president of Investor Relations and Chief Economist.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, phillips66.com/investors . A replay will be archived on the Events and Presentations page the day after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations
investorrelations@p66.com

Media Relations
phillips66media@p66.com

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