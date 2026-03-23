Phillips 66 to announce first-quarter financial results

Phillips 66 to announce first-quarter financial results

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executive management will host a webcast at noon ET on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, to discuss the company's first-quarter 2026 financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, phillips66.com/investors . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations
investorrelations@p66.com

Media Relations
phillips66media@p66.com

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