Perimeter Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call for March 31st; Provides Corporate Update

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV: PINK,OTC:PYNKF) (OTCQX: PYNKF) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage medical technology company, announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial and operating results after market close on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Following the announcement, Perimeter management will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results Conference Call Details:
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Date:
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Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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Time:
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5:00 pm Eastern Time
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Dial-In Numbers:
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1-800-717-1738 (Canada and the United States) or 1-646-307-1865 (International)
The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website here.
Warrant Cancellation Agreement
The Company also announces that it has entered into a warrant cancellation agreement (the "Warrant Cancellation Agreement") with SC Master Holdings LLC ("Social Capital"), pursuant to which Social Capital has agreed to surrender 14,466,667 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company for cancellation, for no consideration. 80% of the Warrants had a strike price of C$3.99 and 20% of the Warrants had a strike price of C$4.50. Half of the Warrants at each strike price were subject to accelerated expiry if the 60-day volume weighted average trading price of Perimeter's Common Shares is greater than the strike price during the applicable period. The other half of the Warrants were not subject to accelerated expiry, and instead may have been exercised for cash or exercised using a cashless exercise feature at any time prior to expiry. Subject to the accelerated expiry clause described above, all Warrants had an expiration date of January 27, 2027.
Early Warning Disclosure as a Result of the Warrant Cancellation
Prior to the cancellation of the Warrants, Social Capital owned 29,089,337 common shares and 14,581,881 Warrants representing 22.2% of Perimeter's outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and 30% of the outstanding Perimeter Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Warrants. Following the cancellation of the Warrants, Social Capital owns 29,089,337 Perimeter common shares and 115,214 Warrants representing 22.2% of the outstanding Perimeter common shares on a non-diluted basis and 22.3% of the outstanding Perimeter common shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Warrants.
Social Capital holds the Perimeter common shares and Warrants for investment purposes.
The foregoing disclosure is being disseminated pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting. A copy of the report to be filed with Canadian securities regulators in connection with the cancellation of the Warrants will be available on Perimeter's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com and a copy may be obtained by contacting Perimeter as noted under "Contacts" below.
About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.
Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Claire, recently approved by the FDA, is our next-generation AI-enabled device. The Company's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Indications for Use: The Claire OCT System is an adjunctive three-dimensional imaging tool which provides volumetric cross-sectional, real-time depth visualization, coupled with an artificial intelligence computer-aided detection algorithm which identifies and marks focal areas suspicious for breast cancer. It is used concurrently with physician interpretation of the images. The Claire OCT System is intended for use in conjunction with other standard methods for evaluation of the margins of excised lumpectomy tissue during surgical procedures in patients with a biopsy-confirmed diagnosis of breast cancer.
The Claire OCT System should not be used to replace standard tissue histopathology assessment and should not be used for diagnosis. The device is not intended for use in any of the following individuals: under the age of 18, male, have metastatic cancer (Stage IV), have lobular carcinoma as their primary diagnosis, have had previous ipsilateral breast surgery for benign or malignant disease within two years (including implants and breast augmentation), patients with multi-centric disease (histologically diagnosed cancer in two different quadrants of the breast), unless resected in a single specimen, patients with bilateral disease (diagnosed cancer in both breasts), patients who are currently lactating, patients who are currently pregnant, or concurrent use in surgeries with cryo-assisted localization. Refer to prescriber labeling for full safety information.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CONTACTS:
Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
Direct: 647-872-4849
Email: skilmer@perimetermed.com
Adrian Mendes
Chief Executive Officer
Toll-free: 888-988-7465 (PINK)
Email: investors@perimetermed.com
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