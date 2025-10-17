Perimeter Medical Imaging AI to Participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Toronto

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage medical technology company is pleased to announce that its CEO, Adrian Mendes, will present a Company update regarding current commercial strategy and discuss upcoming milestones at the Planet MicroCap Showcase on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Hosted in partnership with MicroCapClub, the Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together leading investors, analysts, and high-quality public companies for two days of presentations, one-on-one meetings, and thought-leadership panels focused on small- and microcap opportunities.

Mr. Mendes' live and archived presentation webcast will be accessible on the Company's website here.

If you would like to attend the event and book a 1x1 investor meeting with Perimeter management, please register via this link. 1x1 meetings will be conducted in person only at the conference venue: Arcadian Loft in Toronto, ON.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. The breakthrough-device-designated investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation artificial intelligence technology that has recently been evaluated in a pivotal clinical trial, with support from a grant of up to US$7.4 million awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. The company's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Perimeter B-Series OCT is not available for sale in the United States. Perimeter S-Series OCT has 510(k) clearance under a general indication and has not been evaluated by the U.S. FDA specifically for use in breast tissue, breast cancer, other types of cancer, margin evaluation, and reducing re-excision rates. The safety and effectiveness of these uses has not been established. For more information, please visit www.perimetermed.com/disclosures.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AITSXV:PINK
PINK:CA
