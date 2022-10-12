Market NewsInvesting News

Pelorus Equity Group ( "Pelorus" or "the Company"), the leading provider of commercial real estate loans for the cannabis sector, is pleased to announce the closing of its US$45.5M debt financing agreement (the "Loan" ) with TerrAscend Corp . ( "TerrAscend" ) (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), and its subsidiaries, TerrAscend NJ, LLC and HMS Hagerstown, LLC (together the "Borrowers" ). TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and California, as well as licensed production in Canada. Proceeds from the Loan, which closed Oct. 11, 2022, will support TerrAscend's ongoing growth initiatives.

"With this agreement, we are excited to help fuel TerrAscend's growth and long-term business goals," said Dan Leimel , CEO of Pelorus Equity Group and manager of the Pelorus Fund. "Our investment and lending philosophy is focused on being honest, upfront and doing what we say we're going to do for both our borrowers and our investors. As the demand for capital continues to increase in tandem with the growth of the cannabis industry, we plan to deliver even more innovative, flexible lending solutions and stabilized loans like this one to meet the needs of a wide range of clients, including MSOs, SSOs and ancillary businesses."

"We are pleased to announce this non-dilutive financing at attractive terms given the current market environment," said Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "The Pelorus team has been a pleasure to work with, delivering exactly what they promised. We look forward to a long successful partnership as we continue to grow."

Under the terms of the agreement, Pelorus has issued a floating rate loan currently bearing interest of 12.77% based on prevailing Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), with a 2.5% SOFR floor. The duration of the Loan is 60 months, with a minimum earned interest period of 36 months. The Loan is secured by the Borrowers real estate assets in New Jersey and Maryland and is subject to customary covenants and requirements.

"We really enjoyed working with the TerrAscend team on our first deal together – they were great throughout the entire process," said Pelorus Equity Group Managing Partner Travis Goad. "As the largest privately held commercial real estate lender in cannabis, we are seeing an increase in deals coming through our pipeline, and are strategically closing on them – even during this time of market volatility. With the longest history in the space of deploying capital successfully and seeing it returned, we spend a lot of time underwriting the company we're working with, the real estate and the projections prior to making any loans. As more states come online and transition from medical to adult use, we remain excited about new opportunities in expanding markets like Maryland and New Jersey, and we are also closely following emerging markets like Alabama and Mississippi and will continue to look for strong sponsors, great projects and attractive markets."

To date, Pelorus has completed 72 commercial real estate loan transactions and deployed $500+ million to cannabis businesses and real estate owners, comprising 4 million square feet in 10 states across the U.S. With the ability to approve construction draws to reimburse borrowers in an average of one-to-three days – and by way of a single agreement that covers the financing of the entire project – the Pelorus Fund helps to stabilize cash flow for clients so they can remain focused on their core business.

About Pelorus Equity Group
Pelorus Equity Group ("Pelorus"), the leading provider of commercial real estate loans for the cannabis sector, and its Pelorus Fund, a private mortgage real estate investment trust ("mREIT"), are changing the commercial real estate lending landscape in the cannabis sector. Pelorus Fund offers a range of innovative transactional solutions to address the diverse needs of real estate investors and portfolio managers, and its flexible acquisition and bridge lending programs are the direct result of the firm's involvement in more than 5,000 transactions of varying size and complexity. Since 1991, Pelorus' principals quickly understand an opportunity, structure a logical solution, execute a timely close and have participated in more than $5B of real estate investment transactions using both debt and equity solutions. To date, Pelorus has completed 70 commercial real-estate loan transactions and deployed more than $451 million to cannabis businesses and real estate owners, comprising nearly 4,000,000 sq. ft. in eight states across the U.S. With the ability to fund approved construction draws for reimbursement in an average of one to three days and a single agreement covering the financing of the entire project, the Pelorus Fund helps to stabilize cash flow for its clients, so they are able to remain focused on their core business goals and objectives. For more information, visit https://pelorusequitygroup.com/ .

About TerrAscend
TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

For further information, please contact:

Pelorus Equity Borrower/Broker Inquires:
info@pelorusequitygroup.com

Pelorus Fund Inquires:
ir@pelorusequitygroup.com

Pelorus Equity Group Media Contact:
Henry Robertson
914-417-8184
pelorus@mattio.com

For more information regarding TerrAscend:
Keith Stauffer
Chief Financial Officer
717-343-5386
IR@terrascend.com



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TerrascendTER:CNXTRSSFCannabis Investing
TER:CNX,TRSSF

TerrAscend Announces Closing of US$45.5 Million Non-Brokered Debt Financing

Non-dilutive financing to strengthen balance sheet and fund growth initiatives

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a North American cannabis operator, today announced that its New Jersey and Maryland subsidiaries, TerrAscend NJ, LLC, HMS Hagerstown, LLC, HMS Processing, LLC, and HMS Health, LLC, have closed on a non-brokered senior secured term loan (the "Loan") for gross proceeds of approximately US$45.5 million from funds managed by Pelorus Equity Group ("Pelorus"), a leading provider of commercial real estate loans for the cannabis sector. The Loan currently bears interest of 12.77% per annum and is based on a variable rate tied to the one month secured overnight financing rate (SOFR), with interest-only payments for the first 36 months.  The maturity is 5 years from closing. There are no warrants being issued as part of the transaction.  The Loan proceeds from this transaction will be used to fund the Company's growth initiatives.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis plant collage

Cannabis Market Update: Q3 2022 in Review

Click here to read the previous cannabis market update.

Investors continue to struggle following the cannabis market thanks to the macro conditions of world economics and the ailing financials from leading cannabis firms.

As far as 2022 goes, the cannabis investment scene has continued to face struggles in capital availability, severe financial losses and an ongoing sense of desperation from the lack of policy progression in key markets.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a closer look into the progress of the cannabis investment market during the Q3 period in 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
us president joe biden

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Stocks Jump Thanks to Biden's Pardon

It was a historic week for the cannabis industry as US President Joe Biden confirmed he will be pardoning everyone charged federally with cannabis possession, hinting that larger policy changes are to come.

Meanwhile, several US operators shared updates and a leading Canadian producer issued a financial report.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less
las vegas sign

MJBizCon Preview: Politics Expected to Feature Prominently

Major pressure points and the cannabis industry's political future will be in focus at MJBizCon this year.

In the lead-up to the event, which is one of the market's major cannabis conferences, the Investing News Network (INN) caught up with Chris Walsh, CEO of MJBiz, to discuss the process of setting up the event and what topics will be highlighted.

The executive also talked about how the conference will differ from previous editions, and how the pandemic has affected the way MJBizCon operates.

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Celebrates Opening of Scottsdale, Arizona Dispensary

Company's latest retail location is its largest in the state of Arizona

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of its Scottsdale dispensary, located at 16277 N Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. Curaleaf Scottsdale is the Company's largest retail location in Arizona and one of its 16 dispensaries in the Grand Canyon State.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Celebrates Second Dispensary Opening in Ocala, FL

Company's retail presence now at 52 locations in Florida and 144 nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of its second Ocala dispensary, located at 9268 SE Maricamp Rd, Ocala, FL 34472. Curaleaf Ocala Maricamp is the Company's 52nd location to open in the Sunshine State and 144th nationwide.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×