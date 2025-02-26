Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

PDAC 2025 Brings the World to Toronto March 2-5


The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is excited to welcome the world to Toronto for its 93rd annual Convention, taking place March 2-5, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. As the World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, the event unites thousands of participants—including industry leaders, mineral exploration and mining professionals, government representatives, investors, students and Indigenous communities—from around the globe.

“Now more than ever, our sector needs collaboration and innovation,” said Raymond Goldie, PDAC President. “PDAC 2025 provides the perfect environment for people who are interested in mineral exploration and development to share ideas, forge new partnerships, and champion responsible resource development. By embracing sustainability and cutting-edge technologies, we can help strengthen Canada’s economic resilience and shape a bright future for the entire mineral exploration and mining industry.

What to expect at PDAC 2025

The Trade Show and Investors Exchange will feature over 1,100 exhibitors spanning more than 600,000 square feet, showcasing state-of-the-art technologies, investment opportunities, and the latest developments in mineral exploration and mining.

PDAC 2025 will also feature dynamic programming that addresses the most important issues and opportunities in the sector. Expert presenters and panelists will share insights on topics ranging from the global economic outlook and Indigenous partnerships, to sustainability, technological innovation and critical minerals. These sessions will provide participants with valuable perspectives and practical knowledge to navigate the rapidly evolving industry.

Throughout the convention, attendees can enjoy a variety of social events, including the Awards Gala & Nite Cap, whichhonoursthe2025 PDAC Award recipients. Daily Happy Hours, Coffee Connections and the new breakfast and lunch socials provide additional opportunities to build relationships and the Canada Night Finale will offer the perfect way to wrap up PDAC 2025.

Get your pass today

With the convention just days away, now is the time to finalize your plans and get your pass. Visit www.pdac.ca/convention to view all the programming, networking events, as well as the Trade Show and Investors Exchange exhibitors. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the mineral exploration and mining sector, PDAC 2025 promises unrivaled opportunities to learn, network, and spark new ideas.

About PDAC

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that employs more than664,000 individuals, and contributed $132 billion to Canada's GDP in 2021. Currently representing over8,000members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector.

Media contact

Scott Barber
Senior Manager, Communications
sbarber@pdac.ca
416-362-1969 x 244
800-170 University Ave. Toronto ON M5H 3B3 Canada

Source

×