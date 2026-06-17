Paragon Awarded Contract to Complete Final Design Work Supporting NuScale Power's Small Modular Reactor

Paragon , a Mirion Technologies company and a leading supplier of safety-related products and components for the nuclear industry, has been awarded a contract by NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, to complete final design development of Paragon's Highly Integrated Protection System (HIPS) for the NuScale Power Module™ (NPM). NuScale has the first and only SMR design to be approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260616893086/en/

The award marks a significant milestone, as NuScale already has certain components of 12 power modules in production. We anticipate that nuclear plants that deploy NPMs will feature one common control room that supports up to 12 NuScale Power Modules, each capable of generating up to 77 megawatts of clean, carbon-free power.

Under the contract, Paragon will complete the non-recurring engineering and design deliverables for three critical instrumentation and control systems built on the HIPS platform. The Module Protection System (MPS) is a nuclear safety-related reactor protection system that safeguards each individual NPM. The Safety Data Interface System (SDIS) is an augmented quality, post-accident monitoring system that provides operators with essential plant data in the event of an incident. The Plant Protection System (PPS) is a non-safety-related system responsible for control room habitability functions such as HVAC. The contract also includes Independent Verification and Validation services for MPS development, an important step in qualifying safety-critical software for nuclear applications.

"Paragon has been a valuable technology partner in the development of the HIPS technology, advancing the digital instrumentation and control systems that are essential to safe and reliable plant operations," said John Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of NuScale Power. "This partnership helps us to achieve the goal of delivering reliable, carbon-free power to our customers while ensuring the highest level of safety."

"This contract represents the culmination of years of collaboration between Paragon and NuScale, and we are proud that our HIPS platform is at the heart of the NPM's protection systems," said Doug VanTassell, President and CEO of Paragon. "The work we are doing on MPS, SDIS, and PPS is foundational to bringing the first SMR of its kind into operation, and there is no greater validation of our technology than being entrusted with the safety-critical systems of the most significant new reactor design in a generation."

HIPS was purpose-built to meet today's cybersecurity requirements and the complexity of next-generation reactor designs. The platform delivers analog-like reliability while incorporating modern diagnostics that reduce operations and maintenance costs, and its architecture can be configured from a single channel up to a full four-division Reactor Protection System. HIPS also employs Model-Based Design to integrate system behavior and design documentation into a single environment, streamlining development and regulatory review — including NRC Safety Evaluation Report (SER) approval of its topical report in 2017, co-developed with NuScale.

About NuScale Power

Founded in 2007, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, with a mission to help power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable, and reliable carbon-free energy. The NuScale Power Module™, the Company's groundbreaking SMR technology, is a small, safe, pressurized water reactor that can each generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) or 250 megawatts thermal (gross), and can be scaled to meet customer needs through an array of flexible configurations up to 924 MWe (12 modules) of output.

As the first and only SMR to have its designs certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is well-positioned to serve diverse customers across the world by supplying nuclear energy for electrical generation, data centers, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

To learn more, visit NuScale Power's website or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X , and YouTube .

About Paragon

Paragon, a Mirion Technologies company, has delivered comprehensive solutions for nuclear industry needs, producing and testing mission-critical equipment with proven customer satisfaction for more than three decades. Through obsolescence and parts availability strategies, innovation, and efficiency, Paragon directly addresses the challenges facing today's operating fleet and the advanced reactors of tomorrow, all while maintaining the highest standards of quality and nuclear safety culture. www.paragones.com or (817) 284-0077. Follow Paragon on YouTube , LinkedIn or X .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the agreement described herein, the anticipated benefits and opportunities arising from such agreement, and its potential future impacts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Further information regarding risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could affect each company's respective financial results and operations is included in the filings of Mirion Technologies and NuScale Power Corporation, respectively, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including each company's respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other periodic reports filed or to be filed with the SEC.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to each of us as of the date hereof, and neither of us assumes any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media
NuScale Power: media@nuscalepower.com
Paragon/Mirion: Erin Schesny, media@mirion.com

Investor Relations
NuScale Power: ir@nuscalepower.com
Mirion: Eric Linn, ir@mirion.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

nuscale powerSMRNYSE:SMRenergy investing
SMR
The Conversation (0)
Eagle Energy Metals

Eagle Energy Metals and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Closing of Business Combination

Eagle Energy Metals Corp. (“Eagle”), a next-generation nuclear energy company with rights to the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States, today announced that it has completed its business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (OTC: SVIIF)... Keep Reading...
Eagle Energy Metals

Eagle Energy Metals Corp. and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Record and Meeting Dates for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination

Eagle, a next-generation nuclear energy company with rights to the largest open pit-constrained measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States, and SVII, a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that the SEC has declared effective the Registration Statement, which... Keep Reading...
Eagle Energy Metals

Eagle Energy Metals Engages BBA USA Inc. to Help Advance Aurora Toward Pre-Feasibility

Targeted Drill Program Aimed at Advancing Aurora Uranium Project as Company Progresses Toward Planned Nasdaq Listing

Eagle Energy Metals Corp. (“Eagle” or the “Company”), a next-generation nuclear energy company with rights to the largest open pit-constrained, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States and proprietary Small Modular Reactor (“SMR”) technology, is pleased to announce today that... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Provides Update on Double Mer Uranium Project: A Well-Positioned Asset in North America as the Uranium Boom Accelerates

SAGA Metals Provides Update on Double Mer Uranium Project: A Well-Positioned Asset in North America as the Uranium Boom Accelerates

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is strategically positioned to capitalize on the explosive growth in the uranium sector as global nuclear commitments and... Keep Reading...
Global Nuclear Power Market Is Witnessing Significant Growth as Future of Uranium Looks Promising

Global Nuclear Power Market Is Witnessing Significant Growth as Future of Uranium Looks Promising

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Many recent reports project significant growth in the Global Nuclear Power Market. A report from Cognitive Market Research said that the Global Nuclear Power Market is witnessing significant growth in the near future. The report added: "In 2023, the... Keep Reading...
Premier American Uranium Expands and Further Defines Uranium Mineralization at Kaycee Project, Wyoming with Initial 2026 Drill Results

Premier American Uranium Expands and Further Defines Uranium Mineralization at Kaycee Project, Wyoming with Initial 2026 Drill Results

Premier American Uranium Inc. ("PUR", the "Company" or "Premier American Uranium") (TSXV: PUR,OTC:PAUIF) (OTCQB: PAUIF) is pleased to announce preliminary results from the 2026 exploration drilling program at the Company's wholly-owned Kaycee Project ("Kaycee" or the "Project"), located in the... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Provides Drilling Update on the 2026 Drill Program at Flagship Davidson River Project - Announces Elevated Radioactivity in First Drill Hole

Standard Uranium Provides Drilling Update on the 2026 Drill Program at Flagship Davidson River Project - Announces Elevated Radioactivity in First Drill Hole

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on drilling activities at its flagship Davidson River Project ("Davidson River" or the "Project"), located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.... Keep Reading...
Generation Uranium Closes Final Trance of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Generation Uranium Closes Final Trance of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 15, 2026 - Generation Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GEN,OTC:GENRF, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) (the "Company" or "Generation") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of May 15 and May 29, 2026, it has closed the final tranche of... Keep Reading...
Terra Clean Energy Corp. Files NI 43-101 Technical Report For the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project, Utah

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Files NI 43-101 Technical Report For the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project, Utah

Terra Clean Energy CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) is pleased to announce that it has completed an independent National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Technical Report (the "Technical Report") for its... Keep Reading...
Generation to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on June 11, 2026

Generation to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on June 11, 2026

(TheNewswire) Generation Uranium invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference. Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 9, 2026 - Generation Uranium Inc. (TSXV:... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Initiates 2026 Drill Program at the Davidson River Uranium Project, Southwest Athabasca Basin

Standard Uranium Initiates 2026 Drill Program at the Davidson River Uranium Project, Southwest Athabasca Basin

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling activities have commenced at the Company's flagship Davidson River Uranium Project ("Davidson River", or the "Project") located in the Southwest... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

GLP-1 'Arms Race' Intensifies as the Addressable Markets Continue to Expand

GLP-1 "Arms Race" Intensifies as the Addressable Markets Continue to Expand

Surface Metals to Present at Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-02,Intersecting 234.15 Meters of Visual Mineralization and Discovers a New Copper Rich VMS Horizon at the Wedge Mine

Related News

Steve Neamtz: The Diversification Illusion Hiding Beneath Record Highs

lithium investing

Infographic: Batteries Absorb 88 Percent of Global Lithium Supply

battery metals investing

Surface Metals to Present at Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-02,Intersecting 234.15 Meters of Visual Mineralization and Discovers a New Copper Rich VMS Horizon at the Wedge Mine

precious metals investing

Freegold intersects 336.8 m grading 1.32 g/t Au starting from 26.5 m in Infill Drilling at Golden Summit

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Expands Silver Hill Exploration Footprint with Multiple Open IP Targets Across 2.4 Kilometres of Strike

oil and gas investing

Trading Halt