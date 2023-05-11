Lithium Producers Livent and Allkem Ink US$10.6 Billion Mega Merger Deal

PAN GLOBAL SECURES SURFACE ACCESS TO EXPLORE A 680 HECTARE AREA WEST OF THE LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN DISCOVERY AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

  • Exploration to commence immediately at Romana West, including ground geophysics and an initial 25-30 drill hole program

  • Potential to extend the current 1,200m strike-length of the La Romana mineralization a further 800- 1,000m to the west

  • Surface access agreement allows exploration to also commence at three additional untested targets: Barbacena, El Pozo and Romana North

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that a surface access agreement has been reached clearing the way for exploration and drilling to commence immediately on the Romana West target. The Romana West target is on-strike from the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project ("Escacena") in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain . The agreement also provides access to several other large untested gravity and heliborne-electromagnetic (HEM) targets within Escacena.

"This access agreement is a significant breakthrough on a largely unexplored part of Escacena and allows exploration to commence immediately on the potential on-strike continuation of the near-surface La Romana copper-tin-silver mineralization at the Romana West target," said Tim Moody , Pan Global President and CEO. "Gaining access to Romana West follows on from the strong relationships already established and developed with local communities. The access agreement also allows exploration to begin on several other compelling gravity and HEM targets at Escacena that are untested. Pan Global will expand geochemical sampling and ground geophysics to this area and execute a drill plan on the Romana West target testing a further 800-1,000 meters along strike west of the La Romana copper-tin-silver mineralization."

The access agreement opens up 680 hectares of Escacena to exploration for the next three years, with potential to continue beyond this period. The area represents 12% of the existing Pan Global mineral rights at the Escacena Project and has remained largely unexplored since the mineral rights were granted. This includes the potential western extension of the La Romana discovery at the Romana West target as well as the Romana North, Barbacena, and El Pozo targets. See Figure 1 below.

While the agreement encompasses a number of targets, the priority is Romana West. The Romana West target includes the westward projection of a large gravity anomaly coincident with the La Romana mineralization and indicates potential to extend the La Romana mineralization a further 800 to 1,000m . Ground geophysics, including detailed gravity and IP, will commence immediately at Romana West and two drill rigs will begin mobilizing to the area. Drilling to-date at La Romana shows the mineralization extends over approximately 1.2 kilometers of strike and remains wide open to the west in the direction of the historical La Romana mine workings and Romana West target. The mineralization also remains open down dip in several areas.

The planned drill program at Romana West includes an initial 25 to 30 drill holes on north-south lines approximately 100m apart to delineate the western extent of the near-surface La Romana mineralization.

Exploration will also expand to the largely unexplored Barbacena, El Pozo, and Romana North targets as part of the ongoing systematic exploration program to define and prioritize further targets for drill testing.

Figure 1 – Escacena Project Map highlighting the area covered by the new surface access agreement and target locations, including the La Romana discovery. (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Drill rigs are currently operating at the La Romana and Cañada Honda and results are pending for approximately 20 drill holes at La Romana, Cañada Honda, and Zarcita. Negotiations are also continuing with land owners for access along strike to the east of the La Romana mineralization and the Bravo target.

About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. Escacena is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with construction anticipated to start in 2023. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep , Romana North, Romana West, Cañada Honda, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, and San Pablo.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

Qualified Persons

James Royall , Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information for this news release. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

www.panglobalresources.com

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-global-secures-surface-access-to-explore-a-680-hectare-area-west-of-the-la-romana-copper-tin-discovery-at-the-escacena-project-spain-301822042.html

PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES DRILLING AT CAÑADA HONDA COPPER-GOLD TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

  • The Cañada Honda target is a large gravity anomaly extending approx. 2km east-west

  • Drill hole CHD02 targeted a large gravity anomaly and intersected 11m of 0.6% Cu, 0.12g/t Au and 3.2g/t Ag, with the hole unable to continue after it collapsed before reaching the target

  • New Induced Polarization (IP) survey highlights previously untested chargeability and resistivity-low anomalies extending beneath the mine tunnel

  • Drilling initiated at Cañada Honda target to test beneath historic mine tunnel for copper-gold mineralization

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced diamond drilling at the Cañada Honda target at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain . This follows completion of a new IP survey that identified an untested IP anomaly beneath the historic mine tunnel. Results are also announced for drillhole CHD02 that attempted to test a deep gravity target at Cañada Honda and was abandoned before reaching the target depth due to the hole collapsing.

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 15 METERS OF 1.2% COPPER, 0.05% TIN, AND 5.4 G/T SILVER AT LA ROMANA, IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

  • In-fill drill holes at La Romana intersect additional high grade mineralization;
    • 15m at 1.2% Cu, 0.05% Sn, 5.4g/t Ag, including 7.8m at 1.9% Cu, 0.07% Sn, 8.8g/t Ag
    • 22m at 0.7% Cu, 0.07% Sn 3.1g/t Ag, including 12m at 1.1% Cu, 0.13% Sn, 5.0g/t Ag
  • First drill holes at Romana Deep deliver encouraging results and follow-up geophysics planned
  • Exploration drilling ongoing at Zarcita and La Romana
  • Drilling to commence at Cañada Honda target

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce assay results for its ongoing diamond drilling at the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and results for the first three drill holes at the Romana Deep target at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain .

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ OTCQB: PGZFF

  • Potential for high copper recoveries and concentrate grades using conventional flotation
  • Potential for coarse primary grind size to reduce energy requirements
  • Minimal deleterious elements
  • Potential for positive silver credits
  • Tin metallurgy test work commenced
  • Drilling ongoing and discussions advancing to access ground along-strike from La Romana

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce successful results for preliminary metallurgical test work from the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery in the Escacena Project, Spain. The metallurgical test work reported today was completed by Wardell Armstrong International ( United Kingdom ), under the coordination and management of SCYPI ( Spain ).

PAN GLOBAL EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM THE INCLUSION OF COPPER IN THE 2023 EU CRITICAL MINERALS AND METALS LIST

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

 Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to note the inclusion of copper as one of the key metals in the newly released European Union's Critical Minerals and Metals List. The new list identifies the most critical minerals and metals that are essential to the EU's economic growth and its transition to a low-carbon and digital economy.

PAN GLOBAL GRADUATES TO THE OTCQB VENTURE MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares now trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "PGZFF".

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the symbol "PGZ".

"As part of graduating from the OTC Pinks to OTCQB platform, we learned that that Pan Global has a more significant following in the U.S. markets than we expected. The posting of our shares on the OTCQB allows greater access and visibility for the Company as we advance the Escacena Copper Project in southern Spain ," said Tim Moody, President and CEO of Pan Global. "As we continue to expand our presence within the U.S. investment community, the trading of our shares on the OTCQB platform facilitates the expansion and growth of the Company."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . The Company's listing on the TSX-V and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to a growing awareness of the Company and affords investors lower-barrier access to trading.

The 2023 Project plan includes more than 50 additional drill holes at Escacena. A 10-hole stepout and infill drill program is in progress at the La Romana discovery targeting electromagnetic anomalies, further testing the continuity and potential down-dip extensions of the mineralization. Drilling is also in progress at the Zarcita and Romana Deep targets at Escacena.

Catalysts for 2023 include:

  • Assay results from the ongoing exploration drilling at La Romana, the Romana Deep target (electromagnetic anomaly on the down-dip projection of the La Romana mineralization) and Zarcita target (located 4 km north of La Romana)
  • Gaining access to the west and east of La Romana to continue testing extensions of the near-surface mineralization and geophysics targets
  • Results from ongoing La Romana metallurgy testwork
  • Assay results from drilling on the extensions of La Romana following access
  • Discovery of additional exploration targets from the ongoing exploration
About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The project is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with construction anticipated to restart in 2023. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, and San Pablo.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-global-graduates-to-the-otcqb-venture-market-in-the-united-states-301772856.html

Canadian North Resources Begins Trading on OTCQX Under the Symbol "CNRSF"

Canadian North Resources Begins Trading on OTCQX Under the Symbol "CNRSF"

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market and begins trading on OTCQX under the symbol "CNRSF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Qualification for OTCQX requires the Company to meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. The acceptance by OTCQX is a significant milestone for the Company, as it opens the opportunity for investment by institutional and retail investors in US, while increasing potential trading liquidity and market awareness for the company.

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Canadian North Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Canadian North Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)), a Canadian mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Canadian North Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Canadian North Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CNRSF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Xander Resources Announces New CFO and Corporate Secretary

Xander Resources Announces New CFO and Corporate Secretary

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Deepak Varshney, the Company's current President and CEO, as Corporate Secretary of the Company, and Khalid Naeem as CFO of the Company, effective May 1, 2023

Teck to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference May 16, 2023

Teck to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference May 16, 2023

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Price will be presenting at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Metals, Mining and Steel conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 5:40 a.m. Eastern2:40 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will focus on maximizing value for shareholders and include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook.

The presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/metalsminingsteel2023/idf0a930.cfm .

Falcon, Crews Mobilized at Hope Brook Lithium Prospect, Contiguous to The Kraken Pegmatite Field, NFLD

Falcon, Crews Mobilized at Hope Brook Lithium Prospect, Contiguous to The Kraken Pegmatite Field, NFLD

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); and Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX.V:MARV)(GR:04T)(OTCQB:MARVF) together (the Alliance) announce field crews have been mobilized to the Hope Brook Lithium prospect in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The Hope Brook Property is strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Golden Hope Project covering the Kraken Pegmatite Field

Within the past two years, Benton-Sokoman made headlines announcing the first High Grade Discovery of Lithium bearing pegmatites at their Golden Hope project in southern Newfoundland, declaring the Kraken zone to be the first documented Lithium Discovery in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada (reported August 16, 2021). It is important to note the Kraken discovery is located less than 2km from Falcon's Hope Brook project, known as the "Golden Brook" Property boundary.

Marvel Discovery

Marvel, Crews Mobilized at Hope Brook Lithium Prospect, Contiguous to the Kraken Pegmatite Field, NFLD

Marvel Discovery Corp. (MARV:TSX.V), (O4T:GR), (MARVF:OTCQB); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX.V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance), announce field crews have been mobilized to the Hope Brook Lithium prospect in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The Hope Brook Property is strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Golden Hope Project covering the Kraken Pegmatite Field

Within the past two years, Benton-Sokoman made headlines announcing the first High Grade Discovery of Lithium bearing pegmatites at their Golden Hope project in southern Newfoundland, declaring the Kraken zone to be the first documented Lithium Discovery in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada (reported August 16, 2021). It is important to note the Kraken discovery is located less than 2km from Falcon's Hope Brook project, known as the "Golden Brook" Property boundary.

×