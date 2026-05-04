Pan Global Resources Inc. to Present at Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026 in Frankfurt

Pan Global Resources Inc. to Present at Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026 in Frankfurt

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ,OTC:PGZFF) (OTCQB: PGZFF) will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026, which will take place on May 15th and 16th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of Pan Global Resources Inc. management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at:
https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-4/

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is updated regularly with attending companies, keynote speakers, schedule, and other important details. www.deutschegoldmesse.com.

About Pan Global Resources Inc.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices. The Company's flagship Escacena Project, hosting La Romana and Cañada Honda copper-tin-gold mineral resources, is in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. The Company's second project, at Cármenes in northern Spain, is an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mining operations. Pan Global Resources is committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, held in Frankfurt, one of Europe's leading financial centers. The two-day event brings together up to 40 mining companies across various commodities and stages alongside internationally renowned keynote speakers, investors, analysts, and industry experts for presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse provides a platform for mining companies to connect with European institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, retail investors, newsletter writers, and other key participants in the global resource sector.

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