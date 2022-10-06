Base MetalsInvesting News

7.3% LEAD+ZINC AND 9.1 G/T SILVER OVER 5.25 METERS
37.6% LEAD+ZINC AND 6.8 G/T SILVER OVER 0.55 METERS

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to report results for ten new drill holes on the 25-kilometer long Zumajo faultbreccia zone and historical mine trend at the Company's 100%-owned Aguilas Project in the Cordoba Province, southern Spain.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO, commented: "The resumption of drilling on the Aguilas Project, approximately 200 kilometers north of our Escacena Project, included testing three targets on the 25-kilometer long Zumajo historic Pb-Ag mine trend. Encouraging drill results were received from the ten hole program, with significant polymetallic (lead, zinc and silver) assays returned from our first ever drill holes at the Minguillo Target and follow-up drill holes at the Vacadillas target. The mineralization remains open at depth and along strike at both targets."

Further commenting, "The vertical extent of this type of mineralization can be several hundred meters as is characteristic of the important historic Linares and La Carolina Pb-Ag vein mining districts less than 100km to the east. The drilling is currently wide-spaced and tested the mineralization to shallow depths of less than 150m on small parts of the Zumajo vein/breccia system. Additional drilling is required to further evaluate this potentially important mineral trend. Together with the announcement of multiple drill targets at Escacena last week, these results further support the compelling prospectivity of the Pan Global exploration portfolio."

Highlights:

  • 22MID01: 6.0m at 0.7% Pb, 4.6% Zn, 3.5g/t Ag from 102.0m, including
    • 2.2m at 1.9% Pb, 12.3%Zn, 9.2g/t Ag from 104.9m
  • 22MID02: 5.25m at 2.4% Pb, 4.9% Zn, 9.1g/t Ag from 156.5m, including
    • 0.55m at 20.8% Pb, 16.8% Zn, 66.4g/t Ag from 157.55m and
    • 0.6m at 0.94% Pb, 10.4% Zn, 6.8g/t Ag and from 160.10m
  • 22VAD01: 7.5m at 2.35% Pb, 0.74% Zn, 13.6 g/t Ag from 113.5m, including
    • 4.5m at 3.9% Pb, 1.1% Zn, 22.4g/t Ag from 112.5m
    • 1.5m at 10.9% Pb, 0.2 % Zn, 56.9 g/t Ag from 113.5m
  • 22VAD04: 3.75m at 4.9% Pb, 0.2% Zn, 36.1g/t Ag from 98.65m, including
    • 0.55m at 32.7% Pb, 0.13% Zn, 233g/t Ag from 98.65m

Drill Results

The Aguilas Project mineral rights, drill hole and target locations are provided in Figure 1 below. Assay results are summarized in Table 1 below and drill collar information is provided in Table 2.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5190/139674_ff14022104f778ce_001.jpg

Figure 1 - Aguilas Project shaded terrain map showing soil geochemistry anomalies, drill hole and priority target locations (2022 drill areas - yellow highlight)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5190/139674_ff14022104f778ce_001full.jpg

Table 1 - Aguilas Project new drill results summary

HoleFromToIntervalCuPbZnAgAu



m%%%g/tg/t
22MID0110210860.010.684.623.50.003

104.9107.12.20.041.8512.259.20.006
 








22MID02156.5161.755.250.022.44.939.10.005
inc.157.55161.754.23.06.1011.30.006
inc.157.55158.10.550.0320.816.7566.40.001
inc.160.1160.70.60.040.9410.406.80.003
 








22VAD0189.790.715.5119.40.002

112.51207.52.350.7413.60.002
inc.113.51184.50.013.881.1122.40.004
inc.113.51151.510.880.1756.90.007
inc.113.5113.80.333.70.101590.02
inc.116117.251.250.010.662.719.80.003
 








22VAD0284.586.11.60.011.080.025.70.001









22VAD03No significant results
 








22VAD0498.65102.43.750.014.940.2036.10.004
inc.98.6599.20.550.0132.70.132330.022









22VAD0546.9492.10.580.013.20.001

80.281.751.550.060.360.383.10.002

101104.853.850.010.375.00.002









22NAD01
22NAD02No significant results
22NAD03







 

Table 2 - Aguilas Project drill hole collar information (Total 1530.5m) - Coordinates in ERTS89, UTM Zone 30N

Hole_IDEastingNorthingAzimuth (º)Dip (º)End Depth (m)
22VAD013753104240309220-65157.1
22VAD023754224240197220-60145.95
22VAD033751364240388215-60151.05
22VAD043744614240844210-65166.05
22VAD053742024240977210-65171
22MID013667794246071200-60127.5
22MID023663964246177204-67175.25
22NAD013795774236771220-55152.1
22NAD023796684236697220-70146.65
22NAD033797104236661220-70137.85

 

Minguillo Target

Drill holes 22MID01 and 22MID02 are the first holes at the Minguillo Target. The holes are approximately 400m apart and confirmed significant high grade polymetallic (Pb, Zn and Ag) mineralization extending beneath the Mina Pasqualin and Mina Chinche historic underground mine workings (see figures 2 and 3 below). The mineralization includes coarse sphalerite and galena over intervals of approximately 5m to 6m within a steep north-dipping quartz-carbonate vein and breccia zone up to 11m thick. The mineralization remains wide open at depth and along strike, associated with a Pb-Zn soil geochemistry anomaly that extends from the mine workings for approximately 3 kilometers along the Zumajo Fault Trend.

Hole 22MID01 tested approximately 30m below the lowest underground mine level at Pasqualin and intersected 6.0m at 0.7% Pb, 4.6% Zn, 3.5g/t Ag from 102.0m downhole, including 2.2m at 1.9% Pb, 12.3% Zn, 9.2g/t Ag.

Hole 22MID02 tested approximately 30m beneath the lowest underground mine level at Chinches and intersected 5.25m at 2.4% Pb, 4.9% Zn, 9.1g/t Ag from 156.5m, including 0.55m at 20.8% Pb, 16.8% Zn, 66.4g/t Ag and 0.6m at 0.94% Pb, 10.4% Zn, 6.8g/t Ag.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5190/139674_ff14022104f778ce_002.jpg

Figure 2 - Minguillos Target: plan view (top) and long section (bottom) showing the locations of the Mina Pascualin and Mina Chinche historic mine workings, drill holes and Pb-Zn soil geochemistry anomaly

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5190/139674_ff14022104f778ce_002full.jpg

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5190/139674_ff14022104f778ce_003.jpg

Figure 3 - Minguillo Target geology cross-section with drill hole 22MID01 and historical Mina Pascualin underground mine workings

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5190/139674_ff14022104f778ce_003full.jpg

Vacadilla Target

The Vacadilla Target coincides with a semi-continuous zone of lead and zinc mineralization over more than 2 kilometers strike associated with abundant historic surface and shallow underground mine workings, including Mina San Juan and Mina San Rafael (see figures 4 and 5 below). New drill holes 22VAD01 to 22VAD05 were designed to follow-up previous wide spaced drilling by Pan Global in 2019 (see Pan Global press release - May 14, 2019). Holes 22VAD01 and 22VAD04 intersected significant high grade Pb-Zn-Ag mineralization with coarse galena and lesser sphalerite over intervals of approximately 4m to 7.5m. The results indicate mineralization potentially continues over more than 500m strike associated with the San Rafael mine workings and remains open below approximately 150m depth and is also wide open at depth in the east at the Dos Centimos zone. Additional potential is apparent, associated with a strong Pb-Zn soil anomaly over 2km strike extending from the mine workings and in potential parallel veins/breccias.

Hole 22VAD01 intersected 7.5m at 2.35% Pb and 13.6 g/t Ag from 112.5m including 4.5m at 3.9% Pb, 1.1% Zn and 22.4g/t Ag and 1m at5.51% Pb and 19.4g/t Ag from 89.7m in the hanging wall. The results extend the mineralization approximately 45m below previous drill hole VAC06 and confirms additional mineralization within a narrow parallel fault or splay to the main structure.

Hole 22VAD04, drilled in the west of the San Rafael underground mine workings, intersected a 7m interval with breccia and veining, including 3.75m at 4.9% Pb, 36.1 g/t Ag and 0.2 % Zn from 98.65m and exceptionally high grades up to 32.7% Pb and 233 g/t Ag over 0.55m.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5190/139674_ff14022104f778ce_004.jpg

Figure 4 - La Vacadilla Target plan view (above) and long section (below) showing the locations of the historic San Juan, San Rafael and Dos Centimos underground mine workings, drill holes and Pb-Zn soil geochemistry anomaly

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5190/139674_ff14022104f778ce_004full.jpg

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5190/139674_ff14022104f778ce_005.jpg

Figure 5 - Vacadilla Target geology cross-section with new drill hole 22VAD01 and previous drill hole VAC006 at Dos Centimos showing grade increasing at depth

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5190/139674_ff14022104f778ce_005full.jpg

Navalaencina Target

New drill holes 22NAD01 to 22NAD03 are the first holes at the Navalaencina Target in the far southeast of the Zumajo structure, approximately 5km southeast of the Vacadilla Target. The holes tested a lead-zinc-(copper) soil anomaly and trend of historic surface and shallow San Antonio underground mine workings. Mine dump material includes samples with coarse galena, chalcopyrite and bornite. All three holes intersected broad zones of alteration and brecciation over intervals of approximately 20m within the granitic host rocks with anomalous levels of Cu and Pb over narrow intervals in holes 22NAD01 and 22NAD03.

Quality Control/Quality Assurance

All drill holes were diamond drill core size HQ (63mm) and all samples were ½ core. Nominal sample size was 1m core length and ranged from 0.4 to 2m. Sample intervals were defined using geological contacts with the start and end of each sample physically marked on the core. Diamond blade core cutting and sampling was supervised at all times by Pan Global employees. Duplicate samples of ¼ core were taken approximately every 30 samples and Certified Reference materials inserted every 25 samples in each batch.

Samples were delivered to ALS laboratory in Seville, Spain and assayed at the ALS laboratory in Ireland. All samples were crushed and split (method CRU-31, SPL22Y), and pulverized using (method PUL-31). Gold analysis was by 50gm Fire assay with ICP finish (method Au-ICP22) and multi element analysis was undertaken using a 4-acid digest with ICP AES finish (method ME-ICP61). Over grade base metal results were assayed using a 4-acid digest ICP AES (method OG-62) and AAS (method Pb-AAOre for samples >20% Pb).

Soil geochemistry anomalies in the Vacadilla Target area are defined using 4 acid ICP multielement analyses and selected samples using 30gm fire assay for Au. At the Minguillos and Navalaencina Targets, soil samples were analyzed by portable XRF.

About the Aguilas Project

The Aguilas Project is located in the Cordoba Province, approximately 200 km northeast of Pan Global's Escacena Project, in Andalucia, Spain. The Project includes nine "Investigation Permits" totalling a16,259 hectares and is owned 100% by Pan Global. The Project includes two major fault zones, including the northwest trending Zumajo structure and northeast trending Torrubia structure, both entirely within and cross-cutting the Carboniferous age Pedroches Batholith. The Zumajo structure extends approximately 25 kilometers with continuous trend of hydrothermal quartz-carbonate veins and breccias up to approximately 20m width with polymetallic (Pb-Zn-Ag-Cu) mineralization and numerous historical surface mine workings and shafts. The Torrubia structure extends for approximately 15 km and is characterised by quartz-carbonate breccia to widths of more than 50 meters, with strong red hematite alteration, numerous ancient/historic copper mine workings and high-level iron oxide copper gold (IOCG)-style mineralization. Mining for Cu and Pb-Ag ceased in the area the early 1900's and has no history of zinc mining. Pan Global is undertaking the first modern exploration and drilling in the majority of the area. Numerous parallel fault trends have also been identified throughout the project area and remain prospective for base and precious metal mineralization.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

Qualified Persons

James Royall, VP Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information for this news release. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
www.panglobalresources.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
tmoody@panglobalresources.com
+44 7766 253145

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139674

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pan Global ResourcesTSXV:PGZBase Metals Investing
PGZ:CA
TSXV:PGZ

Pan Global Resources

Overview

Pan Global Resources (TSXV:PGZ,OTC:PGNRF) is a junior resource company in pursuit of base and precious metals projects in Spain. The company’s flagship Escacena project is located in southern Spain’s Iberian Pyrite Belt, a world-class volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) district that hosts at least nine giant VMS ore deposits (>100 million tonnes) and several operating mines.

Pan Global’s land package in the Iberian Pyrite Belt totals approximately 5,760 hectares and lies directly adjacent to the Aznalcollar (>70 million tonnes) and Los Frailes (>90 million tonnes) deposits. The Escacena project is also located only 12 kilometers from the active Cobre Las Cruces mine (42 million tonnes at 2.95% copper) which has been mining grades of more than 5% copper in the open pit. Pan Global is currently focusing on two targets at Escacena, the La Romana massive sulfide copper deposit and the Cañada Honda gravity anomaly. Recent drill results at the La Romana target have returned high multi-metal (copper, tin, silver, zinc) grades from near surface with every hole hitting mineralization indicating the potential for a large size deposit. Escacena’s exceptional land position, great infrastructure and multiple large untested targets make it an exciting prospect for the company.

Pan Global Resources Project Location and Infrastructure Map – Southern Spain

Pan Global has been exploring the Aguilas project since 2017 which comprises more than 16,000 hectares in northern Andalucia, Spain. The Aguilas project contains several major faults and breccia structures with indications of hematite-dominant iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) and polymetalic lead-zinc-silver mineralization.

Company Highlights

  • Pan Global’s exploration activities are focused in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Andalucia, Spain
  • Flagship Escacena project is located in Spain’s Iberian Pyrite Belt, a world-class VMS district host to at least 9 ore deposits and several operating mines
  • Iberian Pyrite Belt hosts several exploration and mining companies, such as Lundin, Grupo Mexico, First Quantum, Trafigura, Mubadala, Atalaya and juniors including Avrupra Minerals, Ascendant Resources and Emerita Resources
  • Escacena project includes the recent La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and several other large untested targets
  • Escacena project is located adjacent to the Aznalcollar-Los Frailes mines and only 12 kilometers from the active Cobre Las Cruces mine, one of the highest grade open pit copper mines in the world
    Aguilas project has returned high-grade drill intervals up to 16.85 % lead, 1.9 % zinc and 85 g/t silver
  • Pan Global’s strong management team has a track record of discoveries in Spain and brings decades of resource industry experience and expertise to the company

Key Projects

Pan Global Resources’ Escacena Project

In June 2017, Pan Global Resources acquired the Escacena project. The project hosts two large gravity anomalies, La Romana and Cañada Honda. Historical wide-spaced drilling at the La Romana gravity anomaly confirmed massive sulfide and stockwork mineralization including a best drill interval of 4.68 meters at 2.94 percent copper.

Exploration

Pan Global Resources began its initial exploration of the Escacena project in early 2019, including gravity, induced polarity (IP) and geochemical surveys. The results of this initial exploration work confirmed the La Romana and Cañada Honda gravity targets, allowing the company to move forward with drilling.

Pan Global Resources commenced drilling in July 2019, testing shallow IP targets previously identified at the La Romana and Cañada Honda targets. This included two drill holes at La Romana and one drill hole at Cañada Honda, totaling 547 meters. Channel sampling of the Cañada Honda mine tunnel at the Escacena project returned 26 meters at 0.43 g/t gold and up to 2.91 g/t gold and 0.39 percent copper.

In October 2019, Pan Global announced the results of its first two drill holes at Escacena testing the La Romana target, including discovery drill hole LRD-02 at La Romana with 20.55m at 1.5% copper equivalent. Both drill holes LRD-01 and LRD-02 intersected shallow volcanic-associated copper stockwork, semi-massive and massive sulphides.

Pan Global Resources Escacena Project Area Map (~5760 ha)

Pan Global continued its exploration of Escacena in 2020 including geochemistry and geophysics designed to identify new targets on the property. The second phase of drilling commenced in February and included the first step out drill holes at the La Romana copper target. The new drill holes intersected copper mineralization over wide intervals and showed the mineralization extends from near surface over several hundred meters of strike and shows copper in several layers open in most directions. Pan Global’s own geophysics results and historical geophysics by Exxon indicate a potential for the copper mineralization to continue more than 2 kilometres along strike.

Selected drilling highlights include:

LRD-02: 20.55m at 1.5 percent copper equivalent (1.02 percent copper, 0.11 percent tin, 4.7 g/t silver) from 37.45m, including 7m at 3.43 percent copper equivalent (2.50 percent copper, 0.23 percent tin, 10.1 g/t silver, 0.014 g/t gold, 0.11 percent zinc, 133 ppm cobalt) from 48m.

LRD-03: 21.3m at 1.03 percent copper equivalent (0.73 percent copper, 0.055 percent tin, 4.1 g/t silver) from 47.3m, including 6.6m at 2.05 percent copper equivalent (>1 percent copper) combined thickness.

LRD-05: 21m at 1.55 percent copper equivalent (1.19 percent copper, 0.069 percent tin, 5.8g/t silver) from 16m, including 11m at 2.60 percent copper equivalent (>1 percent copper or 0.5 percent tin) combined thickness.

Drill core at Escacena Project

In August 2020, Pan Global Resources commenced phase three follow-up drill program at La Romana. The 25-hole drill program is designed to test the multi-layer copper potential and significantly expand the mineralization in the area. The program is also expected to test two large down-hole EM conductor plate anomalies and help define vectors to areas of stronger mineralization.

Pan Global Resources extended its holdings at the Escacena project through the acquisition of the rights to the “Al Andalus” property investigation permit and completed the acquisition of the property in early 2020. Al Andalus is located adjacent to the company’s initial holdings at Escacena and includes potential eastern extensions to the company’s La Romana prospect and several large untested gravity anomalies. The property comes to within 600 meters of the edge of the Aznalcollar open pit and also includes both the historical mining areas of the El Pozo and La Zarcita, and the La Jarosa target where a historical drill hole by Exxon in the mid-1980’s returned 9.5 meters at 1.42 percent. Exploration will commence on the Al Andalus property as soon as permitted.

Pan Global Resources’ Aguilas Project

The Aguilas project comprises nine investigation permits covering a total of 16,300 hectares in northern Andalucia, Spain. The main targets on the property are major cross-cutting fault zones in the Pedroches Batholith, including the Torrubia and Zumanjo trends. The project hosts IOCG-style copper mineralization along the Torrubia copper trend, which was drilled by the company in 2019 and confirmed wide zones of breccia over several kilometers of strike length. Drill holes on the Zumajo trend targeted high grade polymetallic (lead, zinc, silver and lesser copper and gold) vein or breccia mineralization. Several shallow historical mine shafts and ancient workings occur along both trends.

Pan Global first began drilling on the Aguilas project in April 2019, and so-far completed 27 wide-spaced drill holes totaling 3,908 meters. This includes thirteen of the holes along 4.1 kilometers of the more than 20 kilometer long Zumajo lead-zinc-silver trend and 14 drill holes along three sections of the more than 10 kilometer long Torrubia trend.

On the Zumajo trend, high-grade polymetallic mineralization was intersected with an 8 to 20- meter-wide, steeply-dipping zone of multi-stage breccia and veins. High-grade intervals included hole VAC-02 with 14.85% lead, 0.11% zinc, 67.1g/t silver (16.91% lead equivalent or 634g/t silver equivalent) over 1.3 meters and hole VAC-06 with up to 16.85 % lead, 1.9 % zinc and 85 g/t silver (22.15 % lead equivalent or 815 g/t silver equivalent) over 0.6 meters. The drill results show potential for a significant zone of high-grade lead, zinc and silver mineralization near the San Luis and San Cayetano mine workings over several kilometers of strike and open at depth. Several other targets along the Zumajo trend require testing.

Drilling conducted at the Torrubia trend included 40 to 90-meter-wide intervals of intense multi-stage breccia and hematite-quartz-carbonate alteration over several kilometers of strike. The best grades at Torrubia included 2.65% copper, 125ppm cobalt and 3 g/t silver (2.76% copper equivalent) over 0.8m and 1.65% copper, 240ppm cobalt and 2.1 g/t silver (2.05% copper equivalent) over 0.7m in drill hole TOR-001; and 3m at 1.16g/t gold from 74m, including 0.8m at 3.48g/t gold and 1.5g/t silver in drill hole TN-06. The breccia includes fragments or casts with high contents of chalcopyrite and hematite indicating an early copper mineralizing stage and further potential both along-strike and at depth.

Management Team

Patrick Evans—Chairman and Director

For over 30 years, Mr. Evans has enjoyed an exemplary career as a mining executive holding multiple senior management positions in the industry. Of note are CEO of Dominion Diamond Mines and Norsemont Mining and Vice President of Placer Dome Inc. He has extensive M&A experience and has helped a number of public mining companies discover and develop base metals, precious metals, and diamond mining projects on four continents. Mr. Evans is a graduate of the University of Cape Town and served as Consul-General of South Africa to Canada.

Andrew Marshall - Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Marshall is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst with more than 11 years of finance and CFO experience in the mining sector. He has an extensive background in financial and risk management; corporate reporting, ESG management; M&A transactions and working with international jurisdictions. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at First Mining Gold Corp. and assisted in building the company's gold project portfolio during its initial period of growth in 2015 when it acquired eight companies in just over one year. Prior to this, Andy held finance roles at two Vancouver based TSX/NYSE MKT-listed silver mining companies with operations in Mexico and Canada. Mr. Marshall started his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in London and moved to Vancouver in 2008.

Tim Moody—Director

Mr. Moody has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry including mineral exploration, resource assessment, business development and strategy. He spent 24 of those years with Rio Tinto, where he held the posts of Exploration Director, Vice President and Director of Business Development. Mr. Moody has a Bachelor of Science in Geology and Geophysics (Honours) from the University of New England. He is a graduate of the Senior Leadership Program from the London Business School, a graduate of the Business Leadership Development Program from the Australian Graduate School of Management and a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Directorships: Pan Global Resources, Prism Resources, Indico Resources and Xiana Mining.

Brian Kerzner—Director

Mr. Kerzner has over 25 years of experience as a successful entrepreneur in the retail and real estate industries. He is the founder and President of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Canada Inc. and he established several private companies that have completed extensive residential and commercial developments throughout North America. Mr. Kerzner has been broadly involved in providing seed capital for many successful public and private companies in the resource, environmental, and technology sectors. Mr. Kerzner is a graduate of the University of Toronto Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) program. He is a member of the British Columbia’s Children’s Hospital Circle of Care and is actively involved in many other charitable organizations.

Directorships: Pan Global Resources, Prism Resources Inc and Indico Resources.

Patrick Downey—Director

Mr. Downey brings over 25 years of international experience in the resource industry and he is currently President and CEO of Orezone. His past senior positions include President and CEO of Aura Minerals Inc. and Viceroy Exploration Ltd. before its acquisition by Yamana Gold Inc. in 2006 for $600 million. He also negotiated the successful merger of Consolidated Trillion Resources Ltd and Oliver Gold Corporation that became Canico Resource Corp, which was purchased by CVRD in 2006 for over $800 million. Mr. Downey holds a BSc (Honours) degree in Engineering from Queens University in Belfast, Ireland.

Directorships: Orezone and Pan Global Resources

Bob Parsons—Director

As a Chartered Professional Accountant and partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Mr. Parsons spent 34 years heading up the firm’s global mining practice. He has advised governments around the world on mineral policy matters and has served on the boards of the PDAC, Indonesian Mining Association, Canada Indonesia Chamber of Commerce, World Mines Ministries Forum, Canadian Minerals Industry Federation, Advisory Council of the Centre for Resource Studies at Queens University, and the Professional Advisory Board of the Government of Canada’s Petroleum Monitoring Agency. In 2005, the PDAC presented Mr. Parsons with their Distinguished Services Award, and in 2013 the Government of Canada awarded him the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his contribution to Canada’s mining industry. Mr. Parsons is a graduate of McGill University (B.Com).

Directorships: Pan Global Resources, Kennady Diamonds Inc, Indico Resources Ltd, Prism Resources Inc.

Juan Garcia Valledor - General Manager Spain

Juan Garcia Valledor brings over 27 years project development, open pit mining and operational experience from mine design to mine closure in Spain. This includes previous roles as operations manager at Rio Tinto's talc mining operations, re-opening of the Alquife iron ore open pit mine in Granada and, most recently, as operations manager at W Resources La Parrilla tungsten and tin mine going from development to production. Mr Garcia Valledor was awarded a degree in Mining Engineering (MEng) in 1991, Master's Degree (MBA) in Occupational Risk Prevention in 2005 and Diploma in Business Administration in 2007.

Michael Westcott - Advisor

Michael Westcott is a capital markets professional with wide-ranging experience in senior management, team leadership, institutional sales and mining equity research. Mr. Westcott retired from Raymond James Ltd. in 2021 as Head of Equities following a 25-year career with the firm. Mr. Westcott was awarded a Bachelor of Science, Geology degree in 1988 and a Master's Degree, Mineral Exploration (Minex) in 1991

Pan Global Announces Webinar to Provide an Overview of Its Drill Program on Multiple New Copper Targets in the Escacena Project, Spain

Pan Global Announces Webinar to Provide an Overview of Its Drill Program on Multiple New Copper Targets in the Escacena Project, Spain

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a live Webinar on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 9 a.m. PST 12 p.m. EST. President and CEO, Tim Moody and CFO, Andrew Marshall will be available to answer questions following the presentation.

Pan Global Live Investor Webinar Details

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Global Announces Drill Program on Eight Copper Targets in the Escacena Project, Spain

Pan Global Announces Drill Program on Eight Copper Targets in the Escacena Project, Spain

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling is underway at the Hornitos and La Jarosa targets and that multiple new targets have been identified for drill testing at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO states: "Drilling has continued at Escacena with up to four drill rigs operating since January. The current plan includes testing at least six new targets in the Escacena Project in addition to continuing to expand the copper and tin mineralization at La Romana. We are excited at the potential to make further copper discoveries with drilling now initiated on several new targets, all within 5km of our near-surface La Romana copper-tin discovery. Ongoing exploration continues to generate multiple high-priority drill targets. Drilling is underway at the Hornitos and La Jarosa targets and is due to commence shortly at the Pilar, Zarcita and La Romana Deep targets. This is the first time most of the new targets will be drill tested. The fact that we are already seeing evidence of copper, lead and zinc mineralization in some of our first holes on new targets at Hornitos and La Jarosa is very encouraging with assay results awaited. Assay results are also pending for 14 drill holes at the La Romana discovery."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Global Announces Appointment of Andrew Marshall as Chief Financial Officer

Pan Global Announces Appointment of Andrew Marshall as Chief Financial Officer

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce effective August 16, 2022 the appointment of Andrew "Andy" Marshall as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO"), replacing Christina Cepeliauskas who will remain as a consultant with the Company in a transitional capacity for a period.

Mr. Marshall is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst with more than 11 years of finance and CFO experience in the mining sector. He has an extensive background in financial and risk management; corporate reporting, ESG management; M&A transactions and working with international jurisdictions. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at First Mining Gold Corp. and assisted in building the company's gold project portfolio during its initial period of growth in 2015 when it acquired eight companies in just over one year. Prior to this, Andy held finance roles at two Vancouver based TSX/NYSE MKT-listed silver mining companies with operations in Mexico and Canada. Mr. Marshall started his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in London and moved to Vancouver in 2008.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Global Reports Additional Drilling Success at La Romana Target, Escacena Project, Spain

Pan Global Reports Additional Drilling Success at La Romana Target, Escacena Project, Spain

  • 26.9m at 0.5% Cu, 0.13% Sn, including 1.6m at 1.6% Cu, 0.08% Sn and 1.3m at 1.0% Cu, 0.53% Sn in LRD120
  • 10.1m at 0.8% Cu, 0.18% Sn, 3.1g/t Ag, including 0.3m at 17.3% Cu, 0.56% Sn, 59.3g/t Ag in LRD125
  • Follow-up drilling underway and plans include testing 6 new targets

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new drill results at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain. Reported results comprise eleven drill holes at the La Romana target and two drill holes on geophysics targets at La Romana North.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO states: "The latest results add to the down-dip extent of the main copper and tin zone with hole LRD120 intercepting approximately 27m thickness with grades of 0.5% Cu and 0.13% Sn within a 40m wide copper mineralized interval, and 10.1m at 0.8% Cu and 0.18% Sn in hole LRD125. The results include narrow intervals with some exceptionally high grades, including 17.3% Cu, 0.56% Sn and 59.3g/t Ag over 0.25m. The new drill results continue to show potential for the near surface high grade mineralization to continue west for several hundred meters in the direction of the historic La Romana mine workings. Drilling has also successfully defined the southern margin of the La Romana mineralization and shows supergene copper mineralization extending over the footwall to the main copper zone. Assay results are pending for an additional fourteen drill holes from La Romana."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Global Appoints Juan Garcia Valledor as General Manager to Advance Projects in Spain and Michael Westcott as Special Advisor to the Board

Pan Global Appoints Juan Garcia Valledor as General Manager to Advance Projects in Spain and Michael Westcott as Special Advisor to the Board

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Juan Garcia Valledor as General Manager Spain and Mr. Michael Westcott as an advisor to the board of directors of the Company.

Mr. Garcia Valledor brings over 27 years project development, open pit mining and operational experience from mine design to mine closure in Spain. This includes previous roles as operations manager at Rio Tinto's talc mining operations, re-opening of the Alquife iron ore open pit mine in Granada and, most recently, as operations manager at W Resources La Parrilla tungsten and tin mine going from development to production. Mr Garcia Valledor was awarded a degree in Mining Engineering (MEng) in 1991, Master's Degree (MBA) in Occupational Risk Prevention in 2005 and Diploma in Business Administration in 2007.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denarius Signs Option Agreement With Europa Metals to Develop the Toral Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, Leon Province, Northern Spain

Denarius Signs Option Agreement With Europa Metals to Develop the Toral Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, Leon Province, Northern Spain

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent for an option and joint-venture arrangement (the "Letter of Intent") with Europa Metals Ltd. ("Europa") (AIM: EUZ), pursuant to which Europa granted Denarius the right to acquire up to an 80% ownership interest in the Toral Zn-Pb-Ag Project (the "Toral Project"), Leon Province, Northern Spain in two stages (the "Proposed Transaction").

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and CEO of Denarius, commented, " We are extremely pleased to have agreed the commercial parameters for this proposed farm-in transaction subject, inter alia, to definitive documentation which will enable Denarius to lead the development of this high-grade polymetallic project located in a well-mineralized historic mining area and proactive jurisdiction that also offers potential further exploration opportunities. The high-grade concentrates that could be produced at Toral in the future make this a unique opportunity for Denarius to seek to develop a high-quality base metal project in the heart of western Europe."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts More Nickel and Chromium at Zone 2 and at Two New Locations on the Quesnel Nickel Project and Announces a New, Deeper Drilling Program

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts More Nickel and Chromium at Zone 2 and at Two New Locations on the Quesnel Nickel Project and Announces a New, Deeper Drilling Program

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress on the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc Project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/139210_4b006c8604f7e896_002.jpg

Figure 1. Drill Collar Locations Zone 1 and Zone 2 and two additional holes

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strategic Shareholder Maintains Equity Ownership in Barksdale

Strategic Shareholder Maintains Equity Ownership in Barksdale

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"), a large shareholder of the Company and one of Canada's leading mining companies, has elected to exercise its pro-rata equity participation rights and will subscribe for 550,000 units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $264,000 ("Financing"). The Units have identical terms to the financing that closed on September 21, 2022. Each Unit consists of one share and one-half (12) of one transferable share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at $0.72 for a period of three years. Following the Financing, Teck will hold approximately 9.9% of Barksdale's equity on a partially diluted basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stillwater Critical Minerals to Present at the October 5th Emerging Growth Metals Mining & Resource Conference and Attend the New Orleans Investment Conference October 12 - 15

Stillwater Critical Minerals to Present at the October 5th Emerging Growth Metals Mining & Resource Conference and Attend the New Orleans Investment Conference October 12 - 15

Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (TSX.V:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") is pleased to announce the Company will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Metals Mining & Resource Conference on October 5th, 2022 at 8:15am PT (11:15am ET

Stillwater Critical Minerals, Monday, October 3, 2022, Press release picture

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with President and CEO, Michael Rowley, who will provide an overview of global and domestic markets for critical minerals and upcoming catalysts from America's iconic Stillwater mining district where the Company is advancing the next phase of low-carbon critical mineral supply. Discussion will include a Q&A session.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Reports Annual General and Special Meeting Results

World Copper Reports Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Cancels and Grants Incentive Stock Options

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0 ("World Copper") reports that its shareholders have approved all matters voted on at the annual general and special meeting held on September 27, 2022 (the "AGSM").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 14.0 Meters Grading 4.3% Copper Included Within 26.8 Meters Grading 2.6% Copper at La Romanera Deposit, Increases Number of Drills at IBW Project to Thirteen

Emerita Intersects 14.0 Meters Grading 4.3% Copper Included Within 26.8 Meters Grading 2.6% Copper at La Romanera Deposit, Increases Number of Drills at IBW Project to Thirteen

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth. The Company also announces that it continues to accelerate drilling at IBW where it has increased the number of drill rigs from 10 to 13. Presently, there are 12 drills on La Romanera deposit delineation and 1 rig continues to drill at La Infanta. Six drilling companies are engaged in the program.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×