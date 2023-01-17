Impact Selected To Participate In The BHP Xplor Program To Help Accelerate Exploration Needed For The Energy Transition

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS WIDE ZONE OF COPPER-STOCKWORK MINERALIZATION AT ZARCITA AND REPORTS DRILL RESULTS FROM MULTIPLE TARGETS

TSXV: PGZ      OTC: PGNRF

  • Zarcita: First four drill holes intersect a 75m thick copper-stockwork zone, including massive sulphide intervals with grades up to 2.8% Cu; a further 16 holes planned
  • La Jarosa: 16.5m at 1.1% Pb+Zn, 0.5m at 2.5% Cu and 0.75m at 2.1% Cu; untested conductor identified
  • Hornitos: 15.5m at 1.0% Pb+Zn, including 5m at 2.3% Pb+Zn
  • 20,000m multi-target 2023 drill program underway with three rigs active at La Romana, Romana Deep and Zarcita targets

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC: PGNRF) is pleased to announce assay results for 21 drill holes targeting volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) copper and polymetallic mineralization at the 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt (IPB), southern Spain . The drill holes were all completed in 2022 and provide the first tests of the Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Pilar and Bravo Norte targets. Pan Global's 2023 exploration program in Spain includes a 20,000m multi-target drill program with an estimated budget of CAD $8.5 million .

"Pan Global is highly encouraged by the drill results with copper and or zinc mineralization intersected in three of the five new targets tested in the Escacena Project area," said Tim Moody, President and CEO. "At Zarcita, the first four completed drill holes have all intersected copper mineralization within a 75-meter-thick pyrite-chalcopyrite stockwork associated with strong chlorite alteration, including bands of semi-massive to massive sulphide. The copper mineralization at Zarcita continues from surface to more than 400m downdip and is open in all directions. The combination of stockwork mineralization together with strong chlorite alteration are excellent indicators of proximity to major VMS ore deposits in the IPB."

"In addition, copper-zinc mineralization intersected at the La Jarosa target is within a potential structural repetition of the same host rocks at the nearby Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes VMS deposits and promising near-surface VMS-associated zinc-lead mineralization was identified at the Hornitos target. The Company maintains a strong cash position and is fully funded for another 20,000-meter drill program in 2023."

Drill results are summarized in Table 1 and drill hole collar details are presented in Table 2 below. Target locations are shown in Figure 1.

  • At the Zarcita target , 4km to the north of La Romana, the first four drill holes (ZAD01 to ZAD04) intersected copper stockwork-style mineralization (pyrite and chalcopyrite) over approximately 75m true thickness, including narrow intervals of massive and semi-massive sulphide with high copper grades and strong chlorite-alteration increasing downdip. The copper mineralization continues from surface to more than 400m down-dip and remains open in all directions. ZAD01 to ZAD04 were drilled on a single north-south cross section. Holes ZAD05 and ZAD06 drilled along strike approximately 50m west and 50m east respectively, have also intersected visible copper mineralization with assay results pending. The target extends along more than 2.5km of strike and includes the historic Zarcita copper mine workings. The ongoing drill program includes an additional 14 holes. See Figures 2 and 3 below. Notable results include:
    • 58m ( 35m true thickness) at 0.2% Cu including 22.5m at 0.3% Cu, including 0.6m at 1.3% Cu, 3.1g/t Ag in ZAD02
    • 34m at 0.2% Cu including 10.2m at 0.3% Cu, including 0.4m at 2.8% Cu, 2.9g/t Ag, 0.2g/t Au in ZAD03
    • 26.4m ( 15m true thickness) at 0.2% Cu including 5.35m at 0.6% Cu, 1.3g/t Ag, including 1.05m at 1.9% Cu, 4g/t Ag, 0.2g/t Au in ZAD04 (results pending for the upper part of the hole)
    • A downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) survey identified an untested conductive horizon immediately beneath the end of hole ZAD01 (end of hole depth 325m ) extending from approx. 200m vertical depth and dipping moderately to the North.
  • At the La Jarosa target, located 4km northeast of La Romana, nine drill holes (LJD01 to LJD09) have been completed over approximately 1.5km of strike with each hole intersecting sulphide mineralization and VMS-style alteration. This includes hole LJD01 that intersected 18.65m at 0.7% Cu, 1g/t Ag, including 9.5m at 1.2% Cu, 1.1g/t Ag and 0.4m at 4.5% Cu, 10.3g/t Ag (reported previously: News Release, March 8, 2022 ). See Figure 4 below. Notable results include:
    • 0.85m at 1.4% Cu, 1.6g/t Ag and 0.7m at 1.5% Cu, 1.6g/t Ag in LJD03
    • 16.25m at 1.1% Pb+Zn, 3.4g/t Ag and 0.5m at 2.5% Cu, 6g/t Ag and 0.75m at 2.1% Cu, 5g/t Ag in LJD08
    • DHEM survey identified an untested off-hole conductor east of hole LJD08 from approx. 300m to 480m depth, implying a sizable target.
  • Geological interpretation of the drill holes at the La Jarosa, Pilar and Bravo Norte targets indicates a potential structural repetition of the stratigraphy that hosts the nearby Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes VMS deposits. The prospective stratigraphic horizon coincides with a mostly untested 4km-plus east-west IP anomaly trend. The copper and lead-zinc mineralization intersected in the drilling at La Jarosa is within the prospective horizon at the eastern end of the IP trend. The drill holes at Pilar and Bravo Norte drilled dense rhyodacitic volcanics/intrusives with minor sulphides/alteration in the footwall beneath the prospective/target stratigraphy.
  • At the Hornitos target located 3km north of La Romana, the first two drill holes (HOD01 and HOD02) intersected a 60m -thick, north-dipping zone of breccia-hosted Zn+Pb mineralization (sphalerite and galena), silicification and chlorite alteration extending from near-surface. The mineralization coincides with a 2.5km east-west IP chargeability and gravity anomaly trend. Further drilling is planned, including testing the strongest parts of the gravity plus soil-zinc anomaly to the east. Holes PZD01 (Hornitos-Pozo) and PRD01 (Hornitos-Prado) drilled separate geophysics targets to the west of Hornitos and intersected no significant mineralization. See Figure 5 below. Notable results include:
    • 15.5m at 1% Zn+Pb, including 5m at 2.3% Zn+Pb in HOD01
    • 17m @ 0.6% Pb+Zn, including 3m at 1.0%, Zn+Pb, 3m at 1.2% Pb+Zn and 1m at 1.8% Pb+Zn in HOD02
  • Methodical approach to drilling the target-rich Escacena Project continues to deliver positive results with drilling on-going at Zarcita, Romana Deep and Cañada Honda. Additional targets for drilling in 2023 include extensions of La Romana, Bravo, Barbacena, Pozo and San Pablo.

Figure 1 – Escacena Project gravity targets and new drill hole locations (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Figure 2 – Zarcita Target map showing drill hole locations and coincident soil-copper, gravity and IP anomalies extending over >2.5km east-west (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Figure 3 – Zarcita Drill Section for holes ZAD01, 02, 03 and 04 indicating a 75m thick, north-dipping sulphide stockwork from surface to >400m down dip (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Figure 4 – La Jarosa, Pilar, Bravo Norte Targets, target horizon, IP anomaly trend and drill hole locations (Aznalcóllar open pit 2km northeast of La Jarosa) (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Figure 5 – The Hornitos Target area Pb Zn Soil geochemistry, IP and gravity anomalies and drillhole locations (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Table 1- Escacena Project, drill results summary

Zarcita

HOLE

From

To

Interval 1

Cu

Ag

Au

Pb

Zn

True thickness

(m)

(m)

(m)

( %)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(m)

ZAD01

33.00

45.00

12.00

0.14

0.3

0.02

43

457

n/c 2

ZAD02

89.00

147.50

58.50

0.16

0.5

0.03

34

240

35

inc

125.00

147.50

22.50

0.28

0.7

0.04

52

271

14

inc

137.00

143.60

6.60

0.42

0.9

0.04

37

405

4

inc

143.00

143.60

0.60

1.32

3.1

0.06

19

1235

0.4

ZAD03

132.00

166.00

34.00

0.17

0.5

0.02

46

178

n/c

inc

134.00

137.40

3.40

0.23

0.7

0.01

37

227

n/c

inc

154.00

164.20

10.20

0.31

0.8

0.04

56

199

n/c

inc

163.80

164.20

0.40

2.80

2.9

0.21

112

143

n/c

ZAD04

273.00

299.35

26.35

0.18

0.5

0.06

55

474

15

inc

294.00

299.35

5.35

0.59

1.3

0.08

43

963

3.5

inc

298.30

299.35

1.05

1.86

4.0

0.20

91

2570

0.75

La Jarosa

HOLE

From

To

Interval 1

Cu

Ag

Au

Pb

Zn

PbZn

(m)

(m)

(m)

( %)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(ppm)

(ppm)

( %)

LJD02

228.20

237.30

9.10

0.11

0.3

40

140

inc

237.05

237.30

0.25

1.00

1.0

20

170

LJD03

81.90

92.00

10.10

0.01

3.2

5770

3750

1.0

and

434.20

437.70

3.50

0.80

0.9

40

790

0.1

inc

435.20

436.05

0.85

1.42

1.6

100

3020

0.3

inc

437.00

437.70

0.70

1.50

1.6

30

100

LJD04

67.80

83.00

15.20

0.4

670

2220

0.3

LJD05

65.70

79.20

13.50

0.16

0.3

10

90

and

107.00

112.00

5.00

0.15

2.0

0.02

610

4400

0.5

inc

107.00

108.00

1.00

0.34

6.1

0.07

2020

16500

1.9

and

117.00

132.00

15.00

0.11

0.4

20

170

LJD06

Hole abandoned

LJD07

238.00

246.00

8.00

1.1

0.02

880

3390

0.4

inc

240.00

241.00

1.00

0.01

1.7

0.06

1060

9870

1.1

LJD08

367.75

384.00

16.25

0.13

3.4

0.01

3917

9330

1.1

inc

367.75

375.00

7.25

0.22

0.6

9

60

inc

368.20

368.70

0.50

2.53

6.0

0.03

55

81

and

393.00

397.55

4.55

0.44

1.1

26

130

inc

394.00

394.75

0.75

2.06

5.0

18

104

LJD09

327.00

331.00

4.00

0.01

1.2

0.06

1091

3058

0.4

Hornitos

HOLE

From

To

Interval 1

Cu

Ag

Au

Pb

Zn

Pb+Zn

(m)

(m)

(m)

( %)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(ppm)

(ppm)

( %)

HOD01

61.00

71.30

10.30

0.5

960

3500

0.4

and

99.00

114.55

15.55

0.8

1300

8400

1.0

inc

99.00

104.00

5.00

1.4

2100

21000

2.3

HOD02

82.00

97.00

15.00

0.4

1036

1856

0.3

and

115.00

149.00

34.00

0.5

1065

2855

0.4

inc

115.00

132.00

17.00

0.6

1513

4650

0.6

inc

116.00

119.00

3.00

0.7

1586

8817

1.0

inc

129.00

132.00

3.00

1.0

2595

9460

1.2

inc

129.00

130.00

1.00

1.0

2300

15500

1.8

PRD01

No significant results

PZD01

No significant results

Pilar and Bravo Norte

HOLE

From

To

Interval 1

Cu

Ag

Au

Pb

Zn

Pb+Zn

(m)

(m)

(m)

( %)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(ppm)

(ppm)

( %)

EPD01

No significant results

EPD02

No significant results

EPD03

83.00

88.00

5.00

0.00

0.6

0.00

1127

2247

0.3

EPD04

No significant results

BND01

No significant results

1 Drilled interval (most holes are near true thickness)

2 Not calculated (most holes are near true thickness)

Table 2 – Escacena Project, drill hole collar information (Total 7,605.1m )

HOLE

Easting 1

Northing 1

Azimuth

Dip

EOH (m)

Target

ZAD01

738370

4156940

180

-65

325

Zarcita

ZAD02

738369

4156937

0

-70

203.1

Zarcita

ZAD03

738352

4157082

180

-52

242.1

Zarcita

ZAD04

738351

4157082

0

-80

371.4

Zarcita

HOD01

736391

4155510

180

-50

239.2

Hornitos

HOD02

736391

4155511

180

-85

217.3

Hornitos

PRD01

735832

4155013

180

-60

314.3

Hornitos-El Prado

PZD01

735546

4155669

180

-60

224.4

Hornitos-Pozo

LJD02

740648

4154536

180

-67

405.2

La Jarosa

LJD03

740583

4154639

180

-76

470.2

La Jarosa

LJD04

740528

4154643

180

-65

461.8

La Jarosa

LJD05

740545

4154360

180

-65

353.1

La Jarosa

LJD06

740773

4154640

180

-65

304.2

La Jarosa

LJD07

741492

4154262

180

-60

350.3

La Jarosa

LJD08

740778

4154639

180

-65

491.6

La Jarosa

LJD09

741439

4154449

180

-60

447.1

La Jarosa

BND01

739471

4154118

180

-77

439.5

Bravo Norte

EPD01

740977

4153563

0

-90

465.4

Pilar

EPD02

740660

4153962

180

-60

434.3

Pilar

EPD03

740773

4153914

180

-60

401.4

Pilar

EPD04

741229

4153013

180

-80

444.2

Pilar

1 Coordinates are in ERTZ89 datum UTM29N

QA/QC Procedures

Core size was HQ (63mm) and all samples were ½ core. Nominal sample size was 1m core length and ranged from 0.4 to 2m . Sample intervals were defined using geological contacts with the start and end of each sample physically marked on the core. Diamond blade core cutting and sampling was supervised at all times by Company staff. Duplicate samples of ¼ core were taken approximately every 30 samples and Certified Reference materials inserted every 25 samples in each batch.

Samples were delivered to ALS laboratory in Seville, Spain and assayed at the ALS laboratory in Ireland . All samples were crushed and split (method CRU-31, SPL22Y), and pulverized using (method PUL-31). Gold analysis was by 50gm Fire assay with ICP finish (method Au-ICP22) and multi element analysis was undertaken using a 4-acid digest with ICP AES finish (method ME-ICP61). Over grade base metal results were assayed using a 4-acid digest ICP AES (method OG-62).

About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The project is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with mining anticipated to restart in late 2023. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep , Pilar, Bravo, Barbacena and San Pablo.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

Qualified Persons

James Royall , Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information for this news release. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-global-intersects-wide-zone-of-copper-stockwork-mineralization-at-zarcita-and-reports-drill-results-from-multiple-targets-301723131.html

SOURCE Pan Global Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c9306.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pan Global Resources

Overview

Pan Global Resources (TSXV:PGZ,OTC:PGNRF) is a junior resource company in pursuit of base and precious metals projects in Spain. The company’s flagship Escacena project is located in southern Spain’s Iberian Pyrite Belt, a world-class volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) district that hosts at least nine giant VMS ore deposits (>100 million tonnes) and several operating mines.

Pan Global’s land package in the Iberian Pyrite Belt totals approximately 5,760 hectares and lies directly adjacent to the Aznalcollar (>70 million tonnes) and Los Frailes (>90 million tonnes) deposits. The Escacena project is also located only 12 kilometers from the active Cobre Las Cruces mine (42 million tonnes at 2.95% copper) which has been mining grades of more than 5% copper in the open pit. Pan Global is currently focusing on two targets at Escacena, the La Romana massive sulfide copper deposit and the Cañada Honda gravity anomaly. Recent drill results at the La Romana target have returned high multi-metal (copper, tin, silver, zinc) grades from near surface with every hole hitting mineralization indicating the potential for a large size deposit. Escacena’s exceptional land position, great infrastructure and multiple large untested targets make it an exciting prospect for the company.

Pan Global Resources Project Location and Infrastructure Map – Southern Spain

Pan Global has been exploring the Aguilas project since 2017 which comprises more than 16,000 hectares in northern Andalucia, Spain. The Aguilas project contains several major faults and breccia structures with indications of hematite-dominant iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) and polymetalic lead-zinc-silver mineralization.

Company Highlights

  • Pan Global’s exploration activities are focused in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Andalucia, Spain
  • Flagship Escacena project is located in Spain’s Iberian Pyrite Belt, a world-class VMS district host to at least 9 ore deposits and several operating mines
  • Iberian Pyrite Belt hosts several exploration and mining companies, such as Lundin, Grupo Mexico, First Quantum, Trafigura, Mubadala, Atalaya and juniors including Avrupra Minerals, Ascendant Resources and Emerita Resources
  • Escacena project includes the recent La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and several other large untested targets
  • Escacena project is located adjacent to the Aznalcollar-Los Frailes mines and only 12 kilometers from the active Cobre Las Cruces mine, one of the highest grade open pit copper mines in the world
    Aguilas project has returned high-grade drill intervals up to 16.85 % lead, 1.9 % zinc and 85 g/t silver
  • Pan Global’s strong management team has a track record of discoveries in Spain and brings decades of resource industry experience and expertise to the company

Key Projects

Pan Global Resources’ Escacena Project

In June 2017, Pan Global Resources acquired the Escacena project. The project hosts two large gravity anomalies, La Romana and Cañada Honda. Historical wide-spaced drilling at the La Romana gravity anomaly confirmed massive sulfide and stockwork mineralization including a best drill interval of 4.68 meters at 2.94 percent copper.

Exploration

Pan Global Resources began its initial exploration of the Escacena project in early 2019, including gravity, induced polarity (IP) and geochemical surveys. The results of this initial exploration work confirmed the La Romana and Cañada Honda gravity targets, allowing the company to move forward with drilling.

Pan Global Resources commenced drilling in July 2019, testing shallow IP targets previously identified at the La Romana and Cañada Honda targets. This included two drill holes at La Romana and one drill hole at Cañada Honda, totaling 547 meters. Channel sampling of the Cañada Honda mine tunnel at the Escacena project returned 26 meters at 0.43 g/t gold and up to 2.91 g/t gold and 0.39 percent copper.

In October 2019, Pan Global announced the results of its first two drill holes at Escacena testing the La Romana target, including discovery drill hole LRD-02 at La Romana with 20.55m at 1.5% copper equivalent. Both drill holes LRD-01 and LRD-02 intersected shallow volcanic-associated copper stockwork, semi-massive and massive sulphides.

Pan Global Resources Escacena Project Area Map (~5760 ha)

Pan Global continued its exploration of Escacena in 2020 including geochemistry and geophysics designed to identify new targets on the property. The second phase of drilling commenced in February and included the first step out drill holes at the La Romana copper target. The new drill holes intersected copper mineralization over wide intervals and showed the mineralization extends from near surface over several hundred meters of strike and shows copper in several layers open in most directions. Pan Global’s own geophysics results and historical geophysics by Exxon indicate a potential for the copper mineralization to continue more than 2 kilometres along strike.

Selected drilling highlights include:

LRD-02: 20.55m at 1.5 percent copper equivalent (1.02 percent copper, 0.11 percent tin, 4.7 g/t silver) from 37.45m, including 7m at 3.43 percent copper equivalent (2.50 percent copper, 0.23 percent tin, 10.1 g/t silver, 0.014 g/t gold, 0.11 percent zinc, 133 ppm cobalt) from 48m.

LRD-03: 21.3m at 1.03 percent copper equivalent (0.73 percent copper, 0.055 percent tin, 4.1 g/t silver) from 47.3m, including 6.6m at 2.05 percent copper equivalent (>1 percent copper) combined thickness.

LRD-05: 21m at 1.55 percent copper equivalent (1.19 percent copper, 0.069 percent tin, 5.8g/t silver) from 16m, including 11m at 2.60 percent copper equivalent (>1 percent copper or 0.5 percent tin) combined thickness.

Drill core at Escacena Project

In August 2020, Pan Global Resources commenced phase three follow-up drill program at La Romana. The 25-hole drill program is designed to test the multi-layer copper potential and significantly expand the mineralization in the area. The program is also expected to test two large down-hole EM conductor plate anomalies and help define vectors to areas of stronger mineralization.

Pan Global Resources extended its holdings at the Escacena project through the acquisition of the rights to the “Al Andalus” property investigation permit and completed the acquisition of the property in early 2020. Al Andalus is located adjacent to the company’s initial holdings at Escacena and includes potential eastern extensions to the company’s La Romana prospect and several large untested gravity anomalies. The property comes to within 600 meters of the edge of the Aznalcollar open pit and also includes both the historical mining areas of the El Pozo and La Zarcita, and the La Jarosa target where a historical drill hole by Exxon in the mid-1980’s returned 9.5 meters at 1.42 percent. Exploration will commence on the Al Andalus property as soon as permitted.

Pan Global Resources’ Aguilas Project

The Aguilas project comprises nine investigation permits covering a total of 16,300 hectares in northern Andalucia, Spain. The main targets on the property are major cross-cutting fault zones in the Pedroches Batholith, including the Torrubia and Zumanjo trends. The project hosts IOCG-style copper mineralization along the Torrubia copper trend, which was drilled by the company in 2019 and confirmed wide zones of breccia over several kilometers of strike length. Drill holes on the Zumajo trend targeted high grade polymetallic (lead, zinc, silver and lesser copper and gold) vein or breccia mineralization. Several shallow historical mine shafts and ancient workings occur along both trends.

Pan Global first began drilling on the Aguilas project in April 2019, and so-far completed 27 wide-spaced drill holes totaling 3,908 meters. This includes thirteen of the holes along 4.1 kilometers of the more than 20 kilometer long Zumajo lead-zinc-silver trend and 14 drill holes along three sections of the more than 10 kilometer long Torrubia trend.

On the Zumajo trend, high-grade polymetallic mineralization was intersected with an 8 to 20- meter-wide, steeply-dipping zone of multi-stage breccia and veins. High-grade intervals included hole VAC-02 with 14.85% lead, 0.11% zinc, 67.1g/t silver (16.91% lead equivalent or 634g/t silver equivalent) over 1.3 meters and hole VAC-06 with up to 16.85 % lead, 1.9 % zinc and 85 g/t silver (22.15 % lead equivalent or 815 g/t silver equivalent) over 0.6 meters. The drill results show potential for a significant zone of high-grade lead, zinc and silver mineralization near the San Luis and San Cayetano mine workings over several kilometers of strike and open at depth. Several other targets along the Zumajo trend require testing.

Drilling conducted at the Torrubia trend included 40 to 90-meter-wide intervals of intense multi-stage breccia and hematite-quartz-carbonate alteration over several kilometers of strike. The best grades at Torrubia included 2.65% copper, 125ppm cobalt and 3 g/t silver (2.76% copper equivalent) over 0.8m and 1.65% copper, 240ppm cobalt and 2.1 g/t silver (2.05% copper equivalent) over 0.7m in drill hole TOR-001; and 3m at 1.16g/t gold from 74m, including 0.8m at 3.48g/t gold and 1.5g/t silver in drill hole TN-06. The breccia includes fragments or casts with high contents of chalcopyrite and hematite indicating an early copper mineralizing stage and further potential both along-strike and at depth.

Management Team

Patrick Evans—Chairman and Director

For over 30 years, Mr. Evans has enjoyed an exemplary career as a mining executive holding multiple senior management positions in the industry. Of note are CEO of Dominion Diamond Mines and Norsemont Mining and Vice President of Placer Dome Inc. He has extensive M&A experience and has helped a number of public mining companies discover and develop base metals, precious metals, and diamond mining projects on four continents. Mr. Evans is a graduate of the University of Cape Town and served as Consul-General of South Africa to Canada.

Andrew Marshall - Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Marshall is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst with more than 11 years of finance and CFO experience in the mining sector. He has an extensive background in financial and risk management; corporate reporting, ESG management; M&A transactions and working with international jurisdictions. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at First Mining Gold Corp. and assisted in building the company's gold project portfolio during its initial period of growth in 2015 when it acquired eight companies in just over one year. Prior to this, Andy held finance roles at two Vancouver based TSX/NYSE MKT-listed silver mining companies with operations in Mexico and Canada. Mr. Marshall started his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in London and moved to Vancouver in 2008.

Tim Moody—Director

Mr. Moody has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry including mineral exploration, resource assessment, business development and strategy. He spent 24 of those years with Rio Tinto, where he held the posts of Exploration Director, Vice President and Director of Business Development. Mr. Moody has a Bachelor of Science in Geology and Geophysics (Honours) from the University of New England. He is a graduate of the Senior Leadership Program from the London Business School, a graduate of the Business Leadership Development Program from the Australian Graduate School of Management and a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Directorships: Pan Global Resources, Prism Resources, Indico Resources and Xiana Mining.

Brian Kerzner—Director

Mr. Kerzner has over 25 years of experience as a successful entrepreneur in the retail and real estate industries. He is the founder and President of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Canada Inc. and he established several private companies that have completed extensive residential and commercial developments throughout North America. Mr. Kerzner has been broadly involved in providing seed capital for many successful public and private companies in the resource, environmental, and technology sectors. Mr. Kerzner is a graduate of the University of Toronto Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) program. He is a member of the British Columbia’s Children’s Hospital Circle of Care and is actively involved in many other charitable organizations.

Directorships: Pan Global Resources, Prism Resources Inc and Indico Resources.

Patrick Downey—Director

Mr. Downey brings over 25 years of international experience in the resource industry and he is currently President and CEO of Orezone. His past senior positions include President and CEO of Aura Minerals Inc. and Viceroy Exploration Ltd. before its acquisition by Yamana Gold Inc. in 2006 for $600 million. He also negotiated the successful merger of Consolidated Trillion Resources Ltd and Oliver Gold Corporation that became Canico Resource Corp, which was purchased by CVRD in 2006 for over $800 million. Mr. Downey holds a BSc (Honours) degree in Engineering from Queens University in Belfast, Ireland.

Directorships: Orezone and Pan Global Resources

Bob Parsons—Director

As a Chartered Professional Accountant and partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Mr. Parsons spent 34 years heading up the firm’s global mining practice. He has advised governments around the world on mineral policy matters and has served on the boards of the PDAC, Indonesian Mining Association, Canada Indonesia Chamber of Commerce, World Mines Ministries Forum, Canadian Minerals Industry Federation, Advisory Council of the Centre for Resource Studies at Queens University, and the Professional Advisory Board of the Government of Canada’s Petroleum Monitoring Agency. In 2005, the PDAC presented Mr. Parsons with their Distinguished Services Award, and in 2013 the Government of Canada awarded him the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his contribution to Canada’s mining industry. Mr. Parsons is a graduate of McGill University (B.Com).

Directorships: Pan Global Resources, Kennady Diamonds Inc, Indico Resources Ltd, Prism Resources Inc.

Juan Garcia Valledor - General Manager Spain

Juan Garcia Valledor brings over 27 years project development, open pit mining and operational experience from mine design to mine closure in Spain. This includes previous roles as operations manager at Rio Tinto's talc mining operations, re-opening of the Alquife iron ore open pit mine in Granada and, most recently, as operations manager at W Resources La Parrilla tungsten and tin mine going from development to production. Mr Garcia Valledor was awarded a degree in Mining Engineering (MEng) in 1991, Master's Degree (MBA) in Occupational Risk Prevention in 2005 and Diploma in Business Administration in 2007.

Michael Westcott - Advisor

Michael Westcott is a capital markets professional with wide-ranging experience in senior management, team leadership, institutional sales and mining equity research. Mr. Westcott retired from Raymond James Ltd. in 2021 as Head of Equities following a 25-year career with the firm. Mr. Westcott was awarded a Bachelor of Science, Geology degree in 1988 and a Master's Degree, Mineral Exploration (Minex) in 1991

  • New copper horizon intersected 100 meters above the main La Romana mineralization
  • Near-surface copper mineralization expanded to the south
  • Polymetallic massive sulphides intersected in step-outs to the east

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF)  ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for 14 drill holes from the outer extent of the La Romana copper-tin discovery mineralization at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain.

"The new results expand the near-surface copper mineralization at La Romana to the south and continues to indicate the mineralization is wide open along strike and downdip," said Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO. "These results also highlight a new copper horizon in the hanging wall approximately 100 meters stratigraphically above the main La Romana mineralization. In addition, large step-out holes confirmed the prospective geology and mineralization continues to the east. As the drilling targeted the edges of known mineralization, these results were largely as expected. Based on our geologic understanding of the mineralization to date, La Romana has excellent potential to grow further with additional drilling planned for 2023. The company is well positioned for a strong exploration program in 2023 with the latest quarterly financial statements showing a balance of CAD$ 11.2 million."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia


  • Drilling underway at recently identified Romana Deep VMS copper target

  • Romana Deep target features a large heliborne electromagnetic (HEM) anomaly that coincides with the down-dip projection of the near-surface La Romana copper/tin mineralization

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia


Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Mercier as Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications.

Mr. Mercier is an investor and media relations professional with more than 20 years of experience that has been acquired in a range of mining companies, from exploration-stage juniors to a $15 billion market cap producer. Most recently, he was the global investor relations and external communications lead for a base and precious metals producer with mines in Canada, Burkina Faso and Namibia. Mr. Mercier's past communications successes are grounded in a journalism degree and he has significant experience building investor support at the institutional, family office and retail levels. He is based in the Company's Vancouver head office.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia


Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact ("UNGC"), a voluntary commitment to its Ten Principles and broader Sustainable Development Goals. Membership of the UNGC augments Pan Global's approach to Environment, Social and Governance ("ESG") best practice.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO states: "Pan Global's participation in the United Nations Global Compact provides a clear statement of the ongoing commitment to fulfilling our ESG objectives and operating our business responsibly and sustainably for the benefit of all our stakeholders. Pan Global will join more than 17,000 other companies in 177 countries, including many large and small mining companies, who have chosen to follow these important principles and objectives."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia


  • First drill holes commence at the Zarcita and Bravo Norte VMS copper targets

  • Zarcita copper target expanded and number of planned drill holes increased

  • A third drill rig added to test new copper targets

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Zarcita and Bravo Norte volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") targets at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain. This is the first time these two priority targets have been drill tested.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO, states: "Zarcita is a significant high priority, 2.5 kilometer long target defined by historic mine workings, soil copper geochemistry, host rock alteration and geophysical anomalies indicative of potential for copper mineralization. Bravo Norte is a large coincident gravity and Induced Polarization (IP) anomaly. Zarcita and Bravo Norte are both within 5km of our La Romana copper-tin discovery and the neighbouring historic Aznalcollar open pit mine. We are very pleased that drilling is now underway at these compelling targets. A third drill rig has also been added and we expect the ongoing systematic exploration will continue to generate more drill targets. Results are also anticipated in the next few weeks from the initial drilling at the La Jarosa, Hornitos and Pilar targets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia


Noble Minerals Update on Exploration Projects in Ontario and Quebec

Noble Minerals Update on Exploration Projects in Ontario and Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario January 17, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on several active exploration projects in Ontario and Quebec.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia


Emerita Resources 2022 Year-In-Review: Successful Major Drill Campaign Expands Deposits In Advance Of Initial NI 43-101 Resource Estimate, Permitting Process Commenced, and Strengthening Management Team

Emerita Resources 2022 Year-In-Review: Successful Major Drill Campaign Expands Deposits In Advance Of Initial NI 43-101 Resource Estimate, Permitting Process Commenced, and Strengthening Management Team

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to provide the following summary of the Company's progress in 2022 and lay out priorities and objectives for 2023. Emerita has been running an accelerated diamond drill campaign on its wholly owned Iberia Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project") since June 2022 when it received permits to drill the large La Romanera deposit.

David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Emerita remarks, "2022 was a very busy and productive year for the Company and our team made excellent progress in advancing the IBW project towards a potential production decision. 2023 will see the culmination of that effort with completion of the initial NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, metallurgical testing and commencement of economic and engineering studies. The Company is in a solid financial position to complete the planned work programs."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia


WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES METALLURGICAL AND DRILL PROGRAM RESULTS FOR CASINO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES METALLURGICAL AND DRILL PROGRAM RESULTS FOR CASINO

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces results from a metallurgical program (the "Metallurgical Program") and a drill program (the "Drill Program") executed in 2022 for its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino").

Western Copper And Gold Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Metallurgical and Drill Programs were developed in collaboration with Rio Tinto as outlined in the Investor Rights Agreement and Subscription Agreement entered as part of an investment by Rio Tinto Canada in Western (see news release dated May 17, 2021 ).  Results from the Programs were reviewed by a joint team consisting of Rio Tinto and Western personnel and consultants.

"Metallurgical results from the recent testing support and in some cases improve upon the metallurgical recoveries used in the Feasibility Study", said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO, "and the drill results continue to build out our geological understanding of the deposit."

Metallurgical Program

Test work consisted of detailed mineralogy, heap leach testing, comminution testing, flotation testing and detailed analysis of flotation concentrates.  Sample selection and composite sample generation followed the expected mining plan, as outlined in the 2022 feasibility study (the "Feasibility Study", see news release dated August 9, 2022 ).  Heap leach test work within the Metallurgical Program was completed at SGS Mineral Services of Burnaby, B.C. , while all other test work was completed at ALS Metallurgy of Kamloops, B.C.

The Metallurgical Program primarily used drill core composites of material representing both potential mill and heap leach feed taken from the 2021 diamond drilling program (see news release dated March 24, 2022 ).  Seven drill holes were used to create 21 metallurgical composites for testing.  These holes intersected all significant lithologic zones of the Casino deposit, ranging from a copper depleted leached cap ("CAP") zone near surface, through a supergene zone ("SUP") of low to moderate copper mineral oxidation and secondary sulphide mineralization, to unweathered hypogene ("HYP") material at depth.

The heap leach test work included samples that were taken in 2020 from near surface ( 0.5 m or greater below the overburden-bedrock interface) using an excavator and separated into lithologic composites representing Dawson Range Batholith ("WR"), Patton Porphyry ("PP") and Intrusive Breccia ("IX") mineralization and assay rejects.

Grinding and Flotation Test Work

Test Samples

Table 1 shows drill holes DDH21-6 and DDH21-7, indicating composite intervals generated, as well as sample grades and lithologies.  The HYP and SUP zones represent approximately 70 and 30 percent of the planned mill feed respectively.

Table 1:  Flotation composite sample characterization of selected test samples.

Composite

Hole

From
(m)

To
(m)

Lithology

Cu

(%)

CuOx*

(%)

Mo
(%)

Au
(g/t)

7

DDH21-6

161.1

241.1

SUP

0.30

14.6

0.023

0.42

8

DDH21-6

241.1

324.6

SUP

0.18

6.7

0.025

0.30

9

DDH21-7

51.7

143.7

HYP

0.53

1.1

0.026

0.66

10

DDH21-7

143.7

257.7

HYP

0.48

0.9

0.032

0.60

11

DDH21-7

257.7

326.1

HYP

0.22

1.4

0.030

0.26

*Oxide copper is shown as percentage of total copper contained in the feed sample.

Comminution Test Results

Comminution test work expanded the database of results available to support the project.  There were no significant new comminution results that altered the expected grinding characteristics of the Casino materials from previous test work.  Sag Media Competency testing and JKTech Drop Weight tests were completed and used in grinding simulations, indicating a SAG mill power requirement of 7.6 to 10.6 kWh/t.  Bond Ball mill work index results ranged from 11.0 to 16.1 kWh/t, which is considered as "soft to average" hardness in terms of ball milling energy requirements.

Flotation Test Results

The Casino Project proposes using flotation to produce saleable copper-gold and molybdenum concentrates using an industry standard process flowsheet. Gold values are expected to be recovered within a copper concentrate and be payable under typical copper concentrate smelting terms.  Table 2 shows metallurgical recoveries obtained for SUP and HYP composites using locked cycle testing and reflecting the selected samples shown in Table 1.

Table 2:  Summary of locked cycle flotation results for selected samples.

Composite

No.

Copper Concentrate Grade

Metal Recoveries


Cu (%)

Au (g/t)

Cu (%)

Au (%)

Mo (%)

7

26.5

35.7

75.7

66.9

81.9

8

26.3

39.6

80.0

59.6

55.8

9

28.0

29.5

91.7

82.8

76.5

10

30.1

25.9

91.9

67.6

77.4

11

29.5

29.5

90.9

67.6

84.1

The results in Table 2 show the impact of weathering and oxidation of copper minerals on the copper recovery for composites 7 and 8 and is typical of Casino material.  HYP materials demonstrate consistently high copper recoveries and very good quality copper concentrates.  Copper concentrate quality does not appear to be significantly impacted when processing SUP weathered materials, and minor reductions in copper content appear to be offset by increases in gold grades produced from these weathered zones.  For the SUP samples that contain a component of copper as copper oxide minerals, the expected reduction in overall copper recovery in flotation is approximately equal to the copper oxide content.  Gold recovery to copper concentrates is not expected to be significantly impacted when processing SUP materials in the Casino flotation plant.

Copper Concentrate Quality

The flotation concentrates produced from the Casino project continue to demonstrate very good grades in terms of copper and gold, as well as low levels of potential penalty elements.  Shown below is a summary table of the concentrates produced from the recent test work from selected samples, including key penalty elements relevant to smelter terms.

Table 3:  Casino concentrate analysis – key elements for smelter terms.

Composite

No.

Copper Concentrate

Grades

Smelter Sensitive Elements


Cu (%)

Au (g/t)

S (%)

As (%)

Sb (%)

Hg (g/t)

F (%)

7

26.5

35.7

30.5

0.148

0.108

1.19

na

8

26.3

39.6

31.8

0.086

na

0.49

na

9

28.0

29.5

33.4

0.011

0.005

0.03

0.013

10

30.1

25.9

32.8

0.158

0.076

0.36

0.016

11

29.5

29.5

31.2

0.406

0.168

0.81

0.025

Heap Leach Test Work

Test Samples

Gold recovery by heap leaching is planned from the oxidized, upper zones of the Casino Deposit.  This near surface material is typically depleted in copper and has retained the gold values originally contained in the deposit.  Column leaching of crushed samples was used to determine an expected gold recovery and to obtain key metallurgical parameters related to heap leaching. For the column leach tests, three composite samples from the 2021 drill program and three excavated samples were used as outlined below in Table 4.

Table 4:  Composite and excavated samples used in column tests

Sample

Hole

From
(m)

To
(m)

Cu
(%)

Au
(g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

Comp 1

DDH21-04

29.8

108.9

0.05

0.52

3.4

Comp 12

DDH21-02

5.2

99.2

0.40

4.0

Comp 14

DDH21-03

4.1

88.7

0.16

1.4

IX Comp

excavated

-

-

0.05

0.46

4.2

PP Comp

excavated

-

-

0.06

0.35

2.1

WR Comp

excavated

-

-

0.02

0.44

1.8

Crusher Work Index and Bond Abrasion Test Results

Crusher Work Index testing was completed to better understand the crushing energy requirements of preparing heap leach feed.  The crusher work indices covered a wide range, from 3.7 to 12.0 kWh/t with an average value of 8.5 kWh/t and fell in the very soft to moderately hard range of hardness.  The bond abrasion indices also varied widely from 0.027 to 0.417 g with an average value of 0.247 g and fell in the very mild to moderately abrasive range of abrasiveness.

Column Test Results

Column testing was carried out in 20-foot high by 4-inch diameter PVC columns irrigated at 10 L/h/m 2 with a solution containing 1.0 g/L NaCN and 300 mg/L Cu to approximate the buildup of copper in the expected operating circuit, at a pH between 11 and 11.5 for 96 days.  The samples were crushed to 100 percent passing ¾ inch which is consistent with the design criteria from the Feasibility Study.

Table 5: Gold and silver recovery and cyanide and lime consumption for column tests after rinsing.

Sample

Gold Recovery (%)

Silver Recovery
(%)

NaCN Consumption

(kg/t)

Lime Consumption

(kg/t)

Comp 1

82.7

19.1

1.47

3.36

Comp 12

83.8

7.4

1.48

4.57

Comp 14

78.0

15.1

1.55

3.58

IX Comp

85.8

21.8

1.37

3.36

PP Comp

88.3

25.2

1.87

3.50

WR Comp

85.1

24.9

1.23

3.70

Gold recoveries for the 6 samples tested ranged from 78.0 to 88.3 percent, which compares favorably to the 80 percent gold recovery used in the Feasibility Study and suggests that some of the material designated for the heap leach pad may produce gold recoveries in excess of what is carried in the Feasibility Study. Lime and cyanide consumption are also consistent with previous testing.

Drill Program

The Drill Program included a diamond drill hole (DDH22-01) targeting a deep-seated magnetotelluric ("MT") geophysical anomaly indicating potential for a conical mineralized zone directly southeast of the Casino Deposit core zone.  Additionally, 23 short diamond drill holes totaling 853.71 m , and 9 combined sonic/diamond drill holes totaling 364.43 m , were completed on various targets for geotechnical and water-monitoring purposes.  The program also included 34,387 m of drill core scanning utilizing the GeologicAI scanning device built by Enersoft Inc.

DDH22-01 was collared along the Casino deposit's southeastern limit (UTM NAD 83, Zone 7V coordinates: 611160E, 6958125N, elev. 1,236 m ) and drilled at an azimuth of 170° and dip of -80° to a depth of 1,008 m.  Downhole measurements were made at regular intervals to verify that the hole was on target and successfully intersected the projected MT feature.  The top of the anomaly was encountered at approximately 800 m total depth.

The lithology of the entire drill hole was dominated by Dawson Range granodioritic intrusive rocks, crosscut by only a few dykes, interpreted as members of the younger Patton Porphyry intrusion.  Intrusive Breccias, the principal host rock of the Casino deposit, were not intersected.  Phyllic and argillic alteration was logged at shallow depths along the deposit margin, and propylitic alteration dominated within and directly overlying the anomaly.  Elevated copper, gold, and silver values were exclusively hosted by thin pyritiferous structural zones throughout the drill hole.  The top of the sulphide zone was encountered at approximately 100 m depth; the percentage of sulphides decreased with depth, apart from those hosted by the thin structures.  Select intervals are shown in Table 6.

Table 6: Select Intervals of DDH22-01.

Interval

From (m)

Interval

To (m)

Width 1

(m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cu (%)

Mo (g/t)

950.20

953.20

3.00

4.85

10.1

0.85

1.1

989.20

992.20

3.00

1.76

2.9

0.43

0.5

992.20

995.20

3.00

2.92

7.0

0.91

1.1

1 Widths are core length, not true width of mineralized intersection

Qualified Persons

The metallurgical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosures for Minerals Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101") and supervised, reviewed, and verified by Jeffrey B. Austin , P.Eng., President of International Metallurgical and Environmental Inc., a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

The geological information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosures for Minerals Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101") and supervised, reviewed, and verified by Carl Schulze , P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

QA/QC protocol for DDH22-01, including assurance of chain of custody, has been implemented. Core samples are evenly cut by rock saw, then prepared and analyzed by ALS Geochemistry. Prepared samples are initially run using a four-acid digestion process and conventional multi-element ICP-AES analysis. Additional assaying for total copper and molybdenum is run using a four-acid digestion – AES or AAS method to a 0.001% detection limit. Gold assays are run using 30-gram samples by fire assay with an AA finish to a 0.005 ppm detection limit, with samples greater than 10 ppm finished gravimetrically. The QA/QC procedure involves regular submission of Certified Analytical Standards and property-specific duplicates.  Check samples are also included and are sent to a secondary lab to test the primary labs' methods/procedures.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.  For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c8618.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia


Platinex Appoints Dr. Fred Breaks to Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project Advisory Board and Increases Project Size

Platinex Appoints Dr. Fred Breaks to Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project Advisory Board and Increases Project Size

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional information about its recently acquired Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project (the "Muskrat Dam Project" or the "Project") including the appointment of members of an advisory committee to assist the Company with the development of the Project. With additional staking in December 2022, Platinex's Muskrat Dam Property now totals 12,934 hectares (129 km 2 ) which includes the 7,025 hectare (70 km 2 ) Axe Lake property, which shows the potential to host lithium-bearing pegmatites and will be the focus of initial exploration activity at the Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia


Benton and Sokoman Announce Updates on Newfoundland Joint Venture Projects Golden Hope and Grey River

Benton and Sokoman Announce Updates on Newfoundland Joint Venture Projects Golden Hope and Grey River

Additional High-Grade Cesium Assays from Hydra Dyke at Golden Hope: Gold Mineralization Expanded at Grey River

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to report final assay results from the recently discovered cesium-rich dyke ("Hydra Dyke" or "Hydra") on the Golden Hope Joint Venture Project, as well as final drill results from a successful Phase 2 drilling campaign at Grey River; both projects are located in southwestern Newfoundland.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia


Atico Receives Approval of its EIA for the Construction and Operation of the 69 kV Powerline and Substation at its La Plata Project, Ecuador

Atico Receives Approval of its EIA for the Construction and Operation of the 69 kV Powerline and Substation at its La Plata Project, Ecuador

Atico Mining Corporation (the " Company " or " Atico ") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that it has received approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") for the construction, operation, maintenance and closure of the 69 kV powerline and substation required for its 100% owned La Plata mining project in Ecuador (the "La Plata project").

The Environmental Ministry of Ecuador, known as "Ministerio del Ambiente, Agua y Transición Ecológica" ("MAATE") has reviewed and delivered a favorable technical review for the 6.5 km powerline that will power the operations of the La Plata project. The La Plata project has been identified by the President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso as a strategic project and a component of the country's economic growth strategy.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia



×