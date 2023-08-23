PAN GLOBAL DRILLING EXPANDS MINERALIZATION AT LA ROMANA IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Electric Vehicle Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

5 Biggest Gold ETFs in 2023

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. Sign Strategic Partnership MOU with Limitless Integrations LLC., an Integration Solutions and Deployment Service Provider for Safety and Security

Drilling Is Set to Begin on MTB's Telegraph Copper-Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Argonaut Gold

AR:CC

Arizona Lithium

AZL:AU

Antler Gold

ANTL:CC

Crew Energy

CR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
PAN GLOBAL DRILLING EXPANDS MINERALIZATION AT LA ROMANA IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL DRILLING EXPANDS MINERALIZATION AT LA ROMANA IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF

  • La Romana drilling confirms continuity of the higher-grade tin mineralization in the west and adds high grade copper in the northeast
  • Romana West drilling intersects additional near-surface copper mineralization with assay results pending for eight drill holes
  • Elevated tin results continue to contribute to the mineralization profile at increased levels as drilling progresses in the west of La Romana

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to report assay results for 15 drill holes at the La Romana discovery at the Company`s 100% owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain . La Romana represents a coherent zone of moderately northward-dipping copper-tin-silver mineralization, currently delineated over approximately 1.2 kilometers along strike and from surface to 400m down-dip. A planned 25-hole drill program is ongoing to expand and test the western extensions to the near-surface mineralization at the Romana West target.

Highlights

  • LRD158 5.6m at 1.2% Cu, 3.3g/t Ag from 195.4m , and
    • 1m at 3.6% Cu and 19.4g/t Ag from 109m
  • LRD154 23m at 0.4% Cu, 0.12% Sn, 2g/t Ag from 33m , including
    • 7m at 0.5% Cu, 0.23% Sn and 2.8g/t Ag
  • LRD147 32.25m at 0.4% Cu, 0.05% Sn and 1.3g/t Ag from 114m , including
    • 3.25m at 1.9% Cu, 0.36% Sn and 7.6g/t Ag
  • LRD146 30m at 0.3% Cu, 0.05% Sn and 1.8g/t Ag from 151m , including
    • 8m at 0.6% Cu, 0.11% Sn and 3.4g/t Ag
  • LRD150 10m at 0.6% Cu, 2.1g/t Ag from 83m , including
    • 4m at 1.2% Cu, 4g/t Ag
  • LRD157 0.5m at 5.1% Cu, 24.5g/t Ag from 110m , and 3m at 1.5% Cu, 3.6g/t Ag from 195m

"We are very pleased with these results, which successfully expand the copper and copper-tin-silver mineralization at La Romana and further demonstrates the favourable continuity of the mineralization," said Tim Moody , Pan Global's President & CEO.

"The new step-out drill holes show the mineralization continues to remain open down-dip along the northern extent of the drilling. Infill drill holes in the northeast confirms continuity of high-grade mineralization intersected in previous drilling. Three infill holes, drilled for the ongoing tin metallurgy test program, confirm continuity of the tin mineralization in the west."

"At Romana West, we continue to be encouraged by the visible copper and tin mineralization observed in drill core from initial drill holes at this high-priority target that represents the potential western extension to the La Romana copper-tin-silver mineralization."

"Results are also pending from the recently completed follow-up drill program at the Cañada Honda copper-gold target less than 4km to the north of La Romana."

Drill results are summarized in Table 1 and drill hole collar details are presented in Table 2 below. Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1 – La Romana copper grade shells, drill hole locations with selected results for newly reported holes, and cross section locations A-A' (Figure 2), B-B' (Figure 3), and C-C' (Figure 4). (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Step-out drill holes

The step-out drill holes have expanded the northern limits of the La Romana copper and copper-tin-silver mineralization a further 50m to 70m down-dip on several sections, and shows the mineralization remains open at depth. Results include broad zones of copper mineralization and/or bands of high-grade copper mineralization with associated strong chlorite alteration, indicating potential for mineralization to continue at depth. The mineralization also remains open along-strike. Selected highlights include:

  • LRD146 : 30m at 0.3% Cu, 0.05% Sn and 1.8g/t Ag from 151m , including 8m at 0.6% Cu, 0.11% Sn and 3.4g/t Ag

  • LRD147 : 32.25m @ 0.4% Cu, 0.05% Sn and 1.3g/t Ag from 112m , including 3.25m at 1.9% Cu, 0.36% Sn and 7.6 g/t Ag

  • LRD149 : 0.5m at 4.6% Cu and 10.3g/t Ag from 290.8m and 0.5m at 3.1% Cu, 9.7g/t Ag from 341.9m

  • LRD150 : 4m at 1.2% Cu and 4.0 g/t Ag from 83m , stratigraphically above the main La Romana mineralization

  • LRD153 : 36.5m at 0.3% Cu and 1.7g/t Ag from 288m

Infill drill holes

The infill drilling included testing an area previously inaccessible due to farm infrastructure and confirmed additional high-grade copper mineralization within a continuous zone extending from near surface to approximately 450m down-dip (see Figure 2 below). Three additional infill drill holes ( LRD152 , LRD154 and LRD159 ) complement a tin metallurgical test program and confirmed continuity of the high-grade tin mineralization in the west. Selected highlights include:

  • LRD156 : 1m at 1.5% Cu and 7.5g/t Ag from 171m ; 25m at 0.3% Cu and 1.2g/t Ag from 203m , including 1.6m at 1.9% Cu and 7.4g/t Ag; and 0.5m at 2.0% Cu and 8.4g/t Ag from 262.7m

  • LRD157 : 0.5m at 5.1% Cu, 24.5g/t Ag and 0.12g/t Au; 3m at 1.5% Cu and 3.6g/t Ag from 195m ; and 0.65m at 1.8% Cu and 13.6g/t Ag from 228.35m

  • LRD158 : 0.5m at 3.0% Pb, 4.0% Zn, 0.2% Cu and 22.9g/t Ag from 62.5m ; 1m at 3.6% Cu and 19.4g/t Ag from 109m ; 5.6m at 1.2% Cu and 3.3g/t Ag from 195.4m , including 0.35m at 10.5% Cu, 26.1g/t Ag, 0.14g/t Au and 0.08% Co from 196.3m

  • LRD154 : 23m at 0.4% Cu, 0.12% Sn and 2.0g/t Ag from 33m , including 7m at 0.5% Cu, 0.23% Sn and 2.8g/t Ag (highest tin intersections on this section)

  • LRD159 : 1m at 0.5% Cu, 0.68% Sn and 2.5g/t Ag from 24m ; and 19m at 0.4% Cu, 0.05% Sn and 1.3g/t Ag from 37m

Figure 2 – Cross Section A – A' (736885E) showing new drill holes LRD156, LRD158 and LRD160 with selected results. (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Figure 3 – Cross Section B – B' (736135E) showing new drill holes LRD147 and LRD159 with selected results. Also shows the mineralization is extended down-dip (open). (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Figure 4 – Cross Section C – C' (736325E) showing new drill hole LRD154 with selected results. Hole LRD154 has higher tin compared to previous drill holes on this section. (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Table 1 – Escacena Project, drill results summary (all intersections are >90% to approximately 100% of true thickness)

Hole

From

To

Interval

Cu

Sn

Ag

Co

Au


Pb

Zn


m

m

m

%

%

g/t

ppm

g/t


ppm

ppm

LRD146

151.00

181.00

30.00

0.3

0.05

1.8

59

0.00


228

581

inc.

159.00

181.00

22.00

0.3

0.07

1.9

61

0.01


205

567

inc.

173.00

181.00

8.00

0.6

0.11

3.4

72

0.01


282

687













LRD147

114.00

146.25

32.25

0.4

0.05

1.3

70

0.01


4

75

inc.

129.00

146.25

17.25

0.5

0.08

2.0

84

0.01


16

98

inc.

143.00

146.25

3.25

1.9

0.36

7.6

185

0.03


29

166













LRD148

100.00

124.00

24.00

0.24

0.01

1.0

59

0.01


14

107

inc.

116.00

124.00

8.00

0.4

0.02

1.7

80

0.01


9

89


152.00

160.00

8.00

0.2

0.03

0.8

57

0.01


10

58













LRD149

227.45

228.00

0.55

0.4

15.2

289

0.26


3410

6010


256.80

258.00

1.20

0.1

12.7

37

0.04


17800

4940


290.00

291.30

1.30

1.9

4.4

359

0.10


20

242

inc.

290.80

291.30

0.50

4.6

0.01

10.3

886

0.25


37

486


341.90

342.40

0.50

3.1

0.01

9.7

369

0.13


268

459













LRD150

22.00

22.50

0.50

1.1

1.9

7

0.01


22

90


83.00

93.00

10.00

0.6

2.1

46

0.01


19

227

inc.

83.00

87.00

4.00

1.2

3.9

65

0.02


20

316

inc.

84.00

85.00

1.00

3.8

0.01

10.8

123

0.03


37

639













LRD151

257.00

258.00

1.00

0.01

1.4

21

0.01


1205

11950


391.00

392.00

1.00

1.1

0.01

2.3

76

0.02


27

231













LRD152 1

60.00

82.00

22.00

0.3

0.06

1.6

70

0.01


45

140


60.00

75.00

15.00

0.4

0.06

2.0

73

0.01


52

155













LRD153

251.00

254.00

3.00

0.5

2.3

108

0.01


32

96


271.00

272.00

1.00

0.8

5.1

92

0.01


261

969


288.00

324.50

36.50

0.3

0.01

1.7

51

0.01


177

445

inc.

300.00

324.50

24.50

0.3

0.01

2.0

55

0.01


188

503

inc.

313.00

314.00

1.00

1.2

0.02

4.5

70

0.01


89

355

inc.

317.00

317.50

0.50

3.0

0.03

14.3

140

0.07


2300

5730













LRD154 1

33.00

56.00

23.00

0.4

0.12

2.0

94

0.01


51

131

inc.

33.00

46.00

13.00

0.5

0.14

2.9

104

0.01


78

155

inc.

36.00

43.00

7.00

0.5

0.23

2.8

122

0.01


47

155













LRD155

36.50

39.00

2.50

0.5

3.8

27

0.01


842

309


41.00

42.00

1.00

0.5

3.2

15

0.01


544

387













LRD156

171.00

172.00

1.00

1.5

0.01

7.5

94

0.03


144

151


203.00

228.00

25.00

0.3

1.2

74

0.02


54

160

Inc.

203.00

204.60

1.60

1.9

0.01

7.4

449

0.08


306

218


262.70

263.20

0.50

2.0

0.01

8.4

315

0.16


100

390













LRD157

110.00

110.50

0.50

5.1

0.01

24.5

409

0.12


140

481


161.00

162.00

1.00

0.9

5.9

86

0.03


142

407


195.00

198.00

3.00

1.5

3.6

201

0.03


15

104

inc.

196.00

197.00

1.00

3.6

0.01

8.8

422

0.08


27

137


228.35

229.00

0.65

1.8

0.01

13.6

248

0.10


3360

7150


255.00

256.00

1.00

0.7

0.02

7.3

158

0.06


2570

2180













LRD158

62.50

63.00

0.50

0.2

22.9

21

0.09


30400

39500


109.00

110.00

1.00

3.6

0.01

19.4

279

0.04


96

405


185.00

186.00

1.00

1.0

6.6

130

0.02


12

149


195.40

201.00

5.60

1.2

3.3

152

0.02


42

120

inc.

195.40

197.50

2.10

2.7

0.01

7.3

290

0.05


61

146

inc.

196.30

196.65

0.35

10.5

0.01

26.1

811

0.14


138

298













LRD159 1

24.00

25.00

1.00

0.5

0.68

2.5

70

0.04


75

95


37.00

56.00

19.00

0.4

0.05

1.3

73

0.01


32

107

inc.

48.00

56.00

8.00

0.4

0.08

1.3

80

0.01


30

141

inc.

50.00

51.00

1.00

1.3

0.02

1.2

74

0.01


8

255

inc.

52.00

55.00

3.00

0.3

0.13

1.5

87

0.02


20

108













LRD160

236.00

273.00

37.00

0.25

1.0

64

0.01


123

27

inc.

239.00

242.00

3.00

1.1

2.6

180

0.02


95

40

inc.

239.90

240.40

0.50

5.3

0.01

12.3

635

0.08


215

216

inc.

300.20

300.70

0.50

1.0

0.01

4.0

416

0.16


123

131

1 Tin metallurgy drill hole

Table 2 – Escacena Project, drill hole collar information (Total 3745.5m )

Hole ID

Easting 2

Northing 2

Azimuth ( o )

Dip( o )

Depth (m)

LRD146

736281

4152845

180

-60

248.10

LRD147

736136

4152802

180

-60

209.30

LRD148

736085

4152796

180

-55

220.50

LRD149

736956

4152942

180

-60

424.35

LRD150

736539

4152884

180

-62

398.40

LRD151

737003

4152998

180

-60

442.85

LRD152 1

736187

4152712

180

-55

86.20

LRD153

736734

4152936

180

-65

367.70

LRD154 1

736233

4152669

180

-55

73.30

LRD155

736980

4152570

180

-55

89.40

LRD156

736905

4152811

180

-65

272.35

LRD157

736905

4152811

180

-55

272.50

LRD158

736903

4152812

192

-55

257.50

LRD159 1

736138

4152687

180

-55

65.55

LRD160

736898

4152874

180

-60

317.50

1 Tin metallurgy drill hole
2 Coordinates are in ERTS89 datum UTM29N

About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. Escacena is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with construction anticipated to start in 2023. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including Romana West, Cañada Honda, Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep , Romana North , Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, and San Pablo.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively targeting copper-rich mineral deposits, given copper's compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain , where infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one jurisdiction for mining investment. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities.

QA/QC Procedures

Core size was HQ (63mm) and all samples were ½ core. Nominal sample size was 1m core length and ranged from 0.5 to 2m . Sample intervals were defined using geological contacts with the start and end of each sample physically marked on the core. Diamond blade core cutting and sampling was supervised at all times by Company staff. Duplicate samples of ¼ core were taken approximately every 30 samples and Certified Reference materials inserted every 25 samples in each batch.

Samples were delivered to ALS laboratory in Seville, Spain and assayed at the ALS laboratory in Ireland . All samples were crushed and split (method CRU-31, SPL22Y), and pulverized using (method PUL-31). Gold analysis was by 50gm Fire assay with ICP finish (method Au-ICP22) and multi element analysis was undertaken using a 4-acid digest with ICP AES finish (method ME-ICP61). Over grade base metal results were assayed using a 4-acid digest ICP AES (method OG-62). Over grade tin was determined using peroxide fusion with ICP finish (method Sn-ICP81x).

Qualified Persons

James Royall , Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information for this news release. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Forward-looking statements

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Pan Global Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-global-drilling-expands-mineralization-at-la-romana-in-the-escacena-project-spain-301907516.html

SOURCE Pan Global Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/23/c1025.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pan Global ResourcesPGZ:CATSXV:PGZBase Metals Investing
PGZ:CA
Pan Global Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Pan Global Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Pan Global Resources Logo

Pan Global Resources


Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL GRADUATES TO OTCQX VENTURE MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

PAN GLOBAL GRADUATES TO OTCQX VENTURE MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified for trading on the OTCQX Best Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. in the United States.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Pan Global Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Pan Global Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PGZ; OTCQX: PGZFF), a base and precious metal exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Pan Global Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Pan Global Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PGZFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ OTCQB: PGZFF

  • Initial drilling confirms continuation of near-surface La Romana copper-tin mineralization
  • Visible copper and tin mineralization in first two holes
  • New Induced Polarization (IP) results expand target westwards
  • 25-to-30 drill hole campaign underway

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that initial drilling at the high priority Romana West target has intersected visible copper and tin mineralization in the first two drill holes. The Romana West target includes the westward projection of a large gravity anomaly coincident with the La Romana discovery and potential extension to the near-surface La Romana Cu-Sn-Ag mineralization. Drilling to date at La Romana shows the mineralization extends over approximately 1.2 kilometers of strike and remains wide open to the west in the direction of the historical La Romana mine workings at the Romana West target. Detailed geophysics, geochemistry and geological surveys are expanding in the area.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL DRILLS 1.3% COPPER AND 0.5 G/T GOLD OVER 5.1M WITHIN 20M AT 0.5% COPPER AND 0.3 G/T GOLD AT CAÑADA HONDA IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SOUTHERN SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL DRILLS 1.3% COPPER AND 0.5 G/T GOLD OVER 5.1M WITHIN 20M AT 0.5% COPPER AND 0.3 G/T GOLD AT CAÑADA HONDA IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SOUTHERN SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

  • Highest-grade copper-gold mineralization in all holes at Cañada Honda drilled to date
  • Mineralization open in all directions
  • Gravity anomaly more than 2km long
  • Cañada Honda one of more than 14 Escacena gravity anomalies

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce positive results for the first of three follow-up drill holes at the Cañada Honda target at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES DRILLING AT ROMANA WEST COPPER-TIN-SILVER TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES DRILLING AT ROMANA WEST COPPER-TIN-SILVER TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

Romana West on strike and contiguous to La Romana copper-tin discovery

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Reports on Mann Township Results from Canada Nickel

Noble Reports on Mann Township Results from Canada Nickel

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario August 23, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report a News Release issued August 22 reporting results from Northwest Mann Township currently under option to Canada Nickel as quoted below:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES DRILLING PROGRAM AT CASINO AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON GOVERNMENT INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES DRILLING PROGRAM AT CASINO AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON GOVERNMENT INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce its 2023 drilling program (the "Program") at its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project (" Casino ").

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Program was developed by Western's Technical and Sustainability Committee, which is comprised of members from Western, Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi Materials, as outlined in the Investor Rights Agreements entered as part of investments by Rio Tinto Canada and Mitsubishi Materials into Western (see news releases dated May 17, 2021 and March 24, 2023 respectively). The program is outlined below:

Metallurgical and Infill Drilling

A diamond drill program consisting of approximately 2,200 m of drilling in seven drill holes, ranging from 130 m to 560 m in depth, has been initiated. These drill holes are located inside the current pit boundaries and upon completion, this program is expected to result in upgrading of some of the Indicated Resource to the Measured Resource category.

A metallurgical program, using drill core collected from this program, will commence upon completion of drilling and receipt of assays. The program will focus on developing a more detailed geometallurgical model of the deposit, with a focus on an updated recovery and concentrate model.

Geotechnical and Hydrogeological Drilling

The Program also includes roughly 800 m of geotechnical and hydrogeological drilling designed by Knight-Piesold Consulting. This will target the ground conditions of the proposed open pit, stockpiles, tailings management facility, heap leaching facility, new airstrip, and the proposed Ranney well site.

"This is the first drill program developed by our new combined Technical and Sustainability Committee," said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO. "We are excited to be working with Rio and Mitsubishi, and look forward to working with them as this Program moves forward."

INFRASTRUCTURE AND GOVERNMENT RELATIONS

In August, Yukon Premier Pillai and the Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne toured Western's Casino Copper-Gold Project while discussing infrastructure development to support Yukon's economic growth. Premier Pillai stated, "We are committed to responsible mining practices that will contribute positively to the territory's development and long-term prosperity. We look forward to continued work with our federal partners to develop the infrastructure necessary to unlock these opportunities." The full statement is available by clicking this link .

QUALIFIED PERSON

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Schulze , P.Geo, and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/23/c4027.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Extension to the Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Announces Extension to the Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") further to the Company's news release dated June 9 and July 20, 2023, 1844 announces a 30 day extension of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to finalize remaining subscriptions and coordinate an orderly closing. The Company is keeping the same terms as previously announced and will raise up to 57,142,858 Units at $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing and the exercise price is $0.055 per Warrant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Resources to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 24th

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 24th

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF), based in Arizona focused on their Sunnyside asset, today announced that President and CEO Rick Trotman will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 24 th 2023.

DATE : August 24 th
TIME: 11:00 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/43OHGxR
Available for 1x1 meetings: August 24 th , 25 th , 28 th , 29 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WRN

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WRN

Trading resumes in:

Company: western copper and gold corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Global Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Pan Global Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

ARway.ai Signs Multi-Year Contract With The Largest Car Rental Network In South America Localiza Rent a Car S.A.

Noble Reports on Mann Township Results from Canada Nickel

Portofino Submits Final Proposals Regarding Arizaro Lithium Concessions-Salta, Argentina

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES DRILLING PROGRAM AT CASINO AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON GOVERNMENT INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Related News

Resource Investing

Lefroy Confirms High-Grade 15kt Resource At Goodyear

Lithium Investing

Winsome Strengthens Presence In Quebec Opening Val-D’or Office

Resource Investing

Surface Gold Anomalism At Mt Steadman Doubles In Extent

Battery Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Resource Investing

Drill Program at Yalgoo Confirms Continuity of LCT Pegmatites at Johnson Well

Oil and Gas Investing

Oil Price and Inflation: What’s the Correlation? (Updated 2023)

×