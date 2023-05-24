Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium-in-Sediment Results for Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Base Metals

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CORINNE SMIT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

 Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Corinne Smit CPA-CA, as a Director of the Company.

Ms. Smit has almost two decades of experience working in managerial positions for publicly listed mining companies and in public accounting practice. She has extensive experience in all aspects of commercial mining operations including development of strategy, export logistics and supply chain management, marketing/sales, budgeting and forecasting, risk management, and hedging.

"We are excited to have Corinne join the Board of Pan Global. She brings a deep understanding of mining finance, marketing and product sales gained from almost two decades of industry experience," said Chairman Patrick Evans . "As Pan Global advances the Escacena and Aguilas Projects, her insight will benefit us greatly."

Ms. Smit currently serves Newmont Corporation as Senior Director, Concentrates and Dore Sales and Marketing. Her previous roles include Director, Marketing and Logistics for Nevada Copper , Senior Marketing Manager for Nevsun Resources, and Concentrate Marketing Manager for Capstone Mining Corp. She began her career in Audit and Assurance for PwC in Vancouver and Capital Markets in Hong Kong .

Pan Global has granted Ms. Smit 500,000 stock options of the Company. The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. Each stock option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest as follows: 250,000 after 12 months and the remaining 250,000 after 24 months.

About Pan Global Resources
Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively targeting copper-rich mineral deposits, given copper's compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain , where infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one jurisdiction for mining investment. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

SOURCE Pan Global Resources Inc.

PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES EXPLORATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SOUTHERN SPAIN

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration activities at the Romana West target of the Escacena Project ("Escacena") in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain .

Romana West is a high-priority gravity anomaly on the potential western continuation of Pan Global's La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery. The gravity anomaly at Romana West and the coincident historic mine workings indicate potential to extend the La Romana mineralization a further 800-1,000 meters beyond the 1.2 km of strike already defined by more than 150 holes drilled to-date. The drilling at La Romana shows the copper, tin and silver mineralization remains open to the west in the direction of the Romana West target and is open down-dip.

PAN GLOBAL SECURES SURFACE ACCESS TO EXPLORE A 680 HECTARE AREA WEST OF THE LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN DISCOVERY AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that a surface access agreement has been reached clearing the way for exploration and drilling to commence immediately on the Romana West target. The Romana West target is on-strike from the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project ("Escacena") in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain . The agreement also provides access to several other large untested gravity and heliborne-electromagnetic (HEM) targets within Escacena.

PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES DRILLING AT CAÑADA HONDA COPPER-GOLD TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced diamond drilling at the Cañada Honda target at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain . This follows completion of a new IP survey that identified an untested IP anomaly beneath the historic mine tunnel. Results are also announced for drillhole CHD02 that attempted to test a deep gravity target at Cañada Honda and was abandoned before reaching the target depth due to the hole collapsing.

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 15 METERS OF 1.2% COPPER, 0.05% TIN, AND 5.4 G/T SILVER AT LA ROMANA, IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce assay results for its ongoing diamond drilling at the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and results for the first three drill holes at the Romana Deep target at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain .

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce successful results for preliminary metallurgical test work from the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery in the Escacena Project, Spain. The metallurgical test work reported today was completed by Wardell Armstrong International ( United Kingdom ), under the coordination and management of SCYPI ( Spain ).

Hispania Resources Completes Site Visits in Spain

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that management, members of the board of directors, and geological teams completed site visits over the past two weeks across Spain. These sites are mineral projects located in Castile y Leon and Extremadura, Spain. During these visits, the teams completed property inspections, as well as meetings with Regional and local municipal authorities.With respect to the Lumbrales project, the final transfer documents were signed and notarized with Siemcalsa representatives. Thereafter, the teams reviewed and collected in country material and project reports and visited the Marie Tere site to determine property conditions and begin work activity planning. "We are very pleased to have completed all formal documentation and processes with Siemcalsa and regional governments to take formal ownership of this exciting base metals project and the existing infrastructure" commented Norman Brewster, Chief Executive Officer of Hispania.

Interra Copper Announces Mobilization for Its Upcoming Drilling Program at the Tres Marias Copper Project in Chile

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drill and crew mobilization at its Tres Marias Copper Project (the "Project"), located approximately 40 km southwest of the city of Calama in the Antofagasta Region of Chile. Close to other major mining operations like Codelco's Chuquicamata mine and BHP's Spence mine, the Company has easy access to infrastructure, services, and labour to simplify the program. Sociedad Perforaciones E Inginiería Chile Limitada ("PerfoChile"), a local business and experienced drilling contractor that services many of the large producing mines in Chile, has been contracted to perform the first phase of the Reverse-Circulation ("RC") drilling campaign, designed to test several high priority geological and geophysical anomalies located on the 16,250 ha Project.

Getchell Gold Corp. Plans a Dozen Additional Drill Pads at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that as part of the planned 2023 drill program to expand the Mineral Resource at the Fondaway Canyon gold project ("Project"), the Company is applying for an additional twelve drill pads.

NiCAN Expands the Wine Occurrence at the Wine Project, Manitoba, Canada Multiple Zones Intersected Including 1.91% NiEq over 23.5 Meters

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) is pleased to announce that its 2023 winter drilling program on the Wine Property located in the Snow Lake area, Manitoba, Canada (Figure 2) has expanded several mineralized zones at the Wine Occurrence.

Horizonte Minerals PLC 2022 Sustainability Report

Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ("Horizonte" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published its 2022 Sustainability Report. This report, which is the Company's fourth consecutive standalone annual sustainability report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards (GRI) 'Core' option and is accompanied by a wider set of disclosures on Horizonte's sustainability performance. These disclosure standards and frameworks, including the United Nations Global Compact, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Metals and Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard, and the Mining Local Procurement Reporting Mechanism, provide insight into how Horizonte is making the transition from developer to producer in a sustainable manner and demonstrates the Company's commitment to transparent business conduct and its work to manage any potential social and environmental impacts

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings

