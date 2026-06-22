Palantir Secures Foundational Role in NGC2 Data Layer

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), a global leader in artificial intelligence and data platforms, today welcomed the U.S. Army's announcement that it has established the Next Generation Command and Control common data layer baseline. Palantir is proud to support the Army, its commanders, and Soldiers as they modernize command and control with a data-driven approach built to scale across the force.
Palantir has been a trusted technology partner on NGC2 since its earliest experimentation and prototyping phases, embedded with Soldiers and industry partners through every stage of development and field validation. Today's announcement underscores that enduring partnership and the Army's commitment to delivering capabilities shaped by Soldier feedback and real-world mission demands.
The Army has now established the foundational data architecture for NGC2, its highest-priority modernization program, built on Palantir's Foundry as the cloud data layer and Anduril's Lattice as the tactical data layer. This common baseline is designed to enable rapid scaling and seamless interoperability across the NGC2 ecosystem as the program moves from prototyping to delivery across additional Army formations.
"The most consequential decisions in a program like NGC2 come down to the underlying architecture," said Akash Jain, President and CTO, Palantir USG. "By establishing a common data baseline for NGC2 from the outset, the Army is creating the foundation on which future applications and AI-enabled mission capabilities can be built. As the cloud data layer, Foundry helps make that foundation durable and extensible — ready to deliver decision advantage to Soldiers as NGC2 moves from prototype to production."
Palantir is committed to help power a diverse NGC2 ecosystem spanning commercial software, government solutions, and Soldier-built applications. We are pleased to continue to work alongside Anduril, Lockheed Martin, and a broad community of traditional and non-traditional defense performers contributing to the Army's vision for NGC2.
NGC2 demonstrates how commercial technology, agile acquisition, and Soldier-informed development can compress the path from experimentation to fielded capability. The program has aligned companies with fundamentally different business models, IP structures, and incentive frameworks, alongside government-developed capabilities, and made them work together across large, operational formations. The Army reached this pace by starting with commercial technology and pairing it with a contracting process built to move just as fast.
Palantir remains committed to supporting the Army as NGC2 scales across the force. We will continue working alongside Soldiers, Army leaders, and industry partners to help put modern, open, data-driven tools in the hands of Commanders and units operating in increasingly complex environments. Our measure of success is simple: to give American Soldiers an unfair advantage: better information, faster decisions, and maximum lethality for Soldiers in the field.
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