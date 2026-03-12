Palantir's Newest Customers Reveal the Secrets Behind Their Success at AIPCon 9

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) announced today that it will host its ninth AIPCon on Thursday, March 12th, 2026.
AIPCon 9 will feature keynote speakers from some of the most consequential organizations in defense, aerospace, energy, finance, and healthcare. Presenting customers include U.S. Department of Navy, World View, Moder, SAP, Accenture, GE Aerospace, Joint Commission, Centrus Energy, CDAO, among others.
Each customer will take the stage to show how they're deploying Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), to tackle the defining challenges of our time — expanding AI-driven operations across the U.S. naval fleet, transforming aerospace manufacturing and maintenance, advancing America's nuclear energy future, reinventing mortgage and financial services, accelerating SAP enterprise modernization, and delivering better outcomes across government and healthcare.
Online viewers will get access to exclusive customer content and behind-the-scenes demos.
AIPCon 9 will be available via live stream here .
About Palantir Technologies Inc.
Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the conference/presentations to which it relates contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding our product development, distribution, contracts, and pricing, expected benefits of and applications for our software platforms, business strategy and plans (including strategy and plans relating to our Artificial Intelligence Platform ("AIP"), sales and marketing efforts, partnerships, and customers), investments in our business, market trends and market size, expectations regarding any current or potential customers, partnerships, or other business relationships or initiatives, opportunities (including growth opportunities), and positioning, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and are or were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer(s), the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired, the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors, our platforms' reliability, and the timing of the development and release of, and updates to, our products. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260312975769/en/
Lisa Gordon
media@palantir.com