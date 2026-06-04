Palantir Announces Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, Including Two-Way Integrations between BigQuery and Foundry and Deep Connectivity between Gemini and AIP

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) today announced a multi-tiered partnership with Google Cloud, enabling first-class integrations across Google Cloud platforms and making Palantir available on Google Cloud Marketplace.
As part of this partnership, Palantir is addressing several foundational integrations for existing and new customers. This includes two-way data federation between BigQuery and Foundry, building on existing support of zero-copy virtual table integration, as well as the two-way semantic exchange between Google's Knowledge Catalog and Foundry's Ontology. The engineering efforts underlying this partnership will unlock next-generation efficiencies for customers leveraging BigQuery and Foundry across their enterprises.
Additionally, deeper connectivity between Gemini and Palantir AIP enables customers to connect best-in-class models to their most critical AI workflows and operations.
"Our partnership with Palantir helps turn raw data into AI-driven insights that inform real-world, operational execution," said Satish Thomas, Vice President, Applied AI & Platform Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "By uniting BigQuery and Gemini with Palantir's Foundry and AIP, we're giving joint customers a secure, unified foundation to run their most complex, high-stakes workflows at scale."
For example, at Eaton, the combination of Palantir Foundry, AIP, the Ontology, and Gemini is enabling production workflows that transform engineering documentation into intelligent operational assets. For Eaton, this is enabling faster quote generation, enhanced engineering precision, reduced effort, and stronger customer responsiveness and highlights the way in which frontier AI delivers the greatest value for customers when advanced models such as Gemini are embedded directly into operational workflows via the Ontology.
"Our customers are relentless in their ambitions, and clear about the need for holistic architectures," says Akshay Krishnaswamy, Palantir's Chief Architect. "Our partnership with Google Cloud marries the years of investments that customers have made into Google's Knowledge Catalog, BigQuery, and Cloud Storage with the operational force of Foundry and AIP, and enables them to unleash Gemini alongside their Ontology-powered AI strategy."
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