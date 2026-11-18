- P2 Gold Inc. ("P2" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGLD,OTC:PGLDF) (OTCQB: PGLDF) reports results from eight reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes (GBR-141 to GBR-143 and GBR-147 to 151) drilled on the downdip extension of the Sullivan Zone as part of the Infill and Expansion Drill Program at its gold-copper Gabbs Project in Nevada. Drilling intersected the new unit of hanging wall gold-copper mineralization previously discovered with drill holes GBR-133 and GBR-140 (see P2 news release dated October 14, 2026) and confirmed the extension of the Sullivan Zone to the southwest.
Drilling Highlights
Select drill results (see Table 1 below for total drill results) from holes GBR-141 to GBR-143 and GBR-147 to GBR-151 drilled at the Sullivan Zone include:
- Hole GBR-147 intersected 0.16 g/t gold and 0.23% copper over 44.20 meters starting 176.78 meters downhole and 13.72 meters grading 0.99 g/t gold and 0.15% copper starting 300.23 meters downhole and ended in mineralization;
- Hole GBR-150 intersected 0.28 g/t gold and 0.20% copper over 59.44 meters starting 99.06 meters downhole including 13.72 meters grading 0.78 g/t gold and 0.39% copper starting 111.25 meters downhole and ended in mineralization.
The newly-identified hanging wall unit now intersected by drill holes GBR-133, GBR-140, GBR-142, GBR-148 and GBR-149 is interpreted to be a tabular body of gold-copper mineralization hosted in gabbro with thin interbeds of pyroxenite. The hanging wall mineralization appears to be in an area modeled as waste in the Gabbs 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment (see P2's news release dated October 7, 2025) and accordingly has the potential to reduce the strip ratio for the Sullivan Zone and concomitantly add to the economics of the feasibility study currently underway.
Drill holes GBR-141 to GBR-143 and GBR-147 to GBR-149 were drilled from two drill pads 50 meters apart testing the gold-copper mineralization downdip at the Sullivan Zone. Drill holes GBR-150 and GBR-151 were drilled from a drill pad 350 meters to the northwest of the GBR-141 to GBR-143 drill pad also testing the gold-copper mineralization downdip at the Sullivan Zone. The Sullivan Zone remains open at depth and appears to be thickening to the southwest, with the highest grades in hole GBR-147 at the bottom of the hole.
An updated Mineral Resource estimate ("Updated MRE") for Gabbs is targeted for completion later this quarter based on drilling completed to October 31, 2026 which comprises the following totals by zone:
Car Body
- 6 diamond holes (780 meters)
Sullivan
- 14 diamond holes (2,023 meters)
- 43 RC holes (9,359 meters)
Lucky Strike
- 19 diamond holes (3,283 meters)
- 72 RC holes (13,612 meters)
The Updated MRE will form the basis of a feasibility study on placing Gabbs in production, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.
Table 1: Selected Gabbs Drill Results, November 2026 (GBR-141 to 143 and GBR-147 to 151)(1, 2)
|
|
Collar Coords
|
Dip/
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Gold
|
Copper
|
GBR-141(3)
|
N4292526/
|
-90/0
|
135.64
|
172.21
|
36.58
|
0.24
|
0.18
|
FM(4)
|
188.98
|
254.51
|
65.53
|
0.14
|
0.18
|
GBR-142(3)
|
N4292526/
|
-75/225
|
108.20
|
129.54
|
21.34
|
0.33
|
0.14
|
FM
|
140.21
|
220.98
|
80.77
|
0.30
|
0.16
|
FM
|
228.60
|
248.41
|
19.81
|
0.12
|
0.10
|
GBR-143
|
N4292526/
|
-60/225
|
220.98
|
234.70
|
13.72
|
0.19
|
0.22
|
GBR-147(3)
|
N4292494/
|
-90/0
|
176.78
|
220.98
|
44.20
|
0.16
|
0.23
|
300.23
|
313.94
|
13.72
|
0.99
|
0.15
|
GBR-148(3)
|
N4292494/
|
-75/225
|
144.78
|
318.52
|
173.74
|
0.15
|
0.18
|
GBR-149(3)
|
N4292494/
|
-60/225
|
124.97
|
144.78
|
19.81
|
0.22
|
0.11
|
222.50
|
303.28
|
80.77
|
0.26
|
0.27
|
incl
|
268.22
|
288.04
|
19.81
|
0.40
|
0.47
|
GBR-150(3)
|
N4292711/
|
-70/45
|
99.06
|
158.50
|
59.44
|
0.28
|
0.20
|
incl
|
111.25
|
124.97
|
13.72
|
0.78
|
0.39
|
GBR-151(3)
|
N4292711/
|
-70/225
|
146.30
|
228.60
|
82.30
|
0.27
|
0.25
|
(1)
|
True thickness to be determined.
|
(2)
|
All samples were submitted for preparation by ALS Global at its facilities in Reno, Nevada, with the analysis completed at ALS Global facilities in Reno, Nevada, and North Vancouver, British Columbia. All samples were analyzed using multi-digestion with ICP finish and fire assay with AA finish for gold. Samples with over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. One in 20 samples was blank, one in 20 was a standard sample, and one in 20 samples had a sample cut from assay rejects assayed as a field duplicate.
|
(3)
|
Drill hole ended in mineralization.
|
(4)
|
FM means footwall mineralization.
Qualified Person
Ken McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Chief Exploration Officer, P2 Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for the Gabbs Project. Mr. McNaughton has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.
About P2 Gold Inc.
P2 Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its gold-copper Gabbs Project on the Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, where work to support a feasibility study is underway. A positive preliminary economic assessment (see footnote below) has outlined a long-life, mid-size mine at Gabbs with annual average production of 109,000 ounces gold and 33 million pounds copper, processing 9 million tonnes per year over a 14.2-year mine life. The feasibility study is advancing using a nominal production rate of 12-to-14 million tonnes per year targeting average annual production of 150,000 ounces gold and 45 to 50 million pounds of copper per year. The Gabbs Project has excellent infrastructure with access via paved Hwy 361, and power and water on site. All zones on the property remain open and an infill and expansion drill program is underway. An updated Mineral Resource estimate will be prepared for Gabbs, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.
*Please see NI 43-101 Technical Report, "Preliminary Economic Assessment Gabbs Heap Leach and Mill Project" Nye County, Nevada, USA; Effect date of October 7, 2025, Report date November 20, 2025 available on the Company's web site www.p2gold.com and SEDAR+.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, information with respect to the Company's expectations, strategies and plans for the Gabbs Project including the Company's planned expenditures and exploration and development activities.
Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made as well as the other assumptions disclosed in this news release. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and risks associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results and timing of exploration and development will be different from those expected by management. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025, dated March 19, 2026 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com for a discussion of these risks.
The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
SOURCE P2 Gold Inc.
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