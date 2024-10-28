Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

True North Copper

TNC:AU

Purepoint Uranium

PTU:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Asian Battery Metals PLC

Outstanding Copper-Nickel Discovery

Asian Battery Metals PLC (ABM or the Company, ASX: AZ9) is pleased to report the results of the remaining assay data from the Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the 100% Oval Cu-Ni-PGE prospect, located in the Gobi-Altai region of Mongolia.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Massive sulphide intercept in hole OVD021 of 8.8m @ 6.08% Cu, 3.19% Ni, 1.63g/t E31, 0.11% Co (CuEq2 12.57%) from 107.2m is encountered in between high grade zones of:
    • Dense disseminated intercept - 7.85m @0.75% Cu, 0.78% Ni, 0.15g/t E31, 0.04% Co (CuEq2 2.25%) from 99.35m and
    • Net textured intercept - 15.8m @ 1.36% Cu, 1.00% Ni, 0.44g/t E31, 0.04% Co (CuEq2 3.4%) from 116m.
  • OVD021 is located within 800m+ of strike which remains open at depth and in the SE, NW, NE and SW directions. The copper-nickel sulphide mineralisation represents a new style of deposit for the South Western part of Mongolia.
  • Drilling to recommence immediately upon receipt of Downhole Electromagnetics (pending).

Photo-1. Massive sulphide and matrix/net textured sulphide interceptions from OVD021 with details. Image represents the style of mineralisation in short segments from longer assay intercepts, given in the figure.

The Company’s Managing Director, Gan-Ochir Zunduisuren commented: “After 4 years of systematic exploration in Mongolia, with the help of the BHP Xplor program in 2023, it is exciting to be a part of an outstanding Copper-Nickel discovery. It is an exceptional result that shows the mineralisation system at Oval has potential for hosting a substantial deposit with a higher grade zone of copper and nickel. With the confirmation of high-grade massive sulphide intercepts, future exploration work at the Oval Cu-Ni discovery will primarily focus on the extension of the high-grade zone and understanding its size, true dip, and orientation. We will recommence drilling within two weeks and look forward to continuing the journey of discovery with our shareholders”.

Summary of the Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program

During the Phase 1 program, a total of 19 holes were completed (with an additional 2 being abandoned due to drilling and core loss issues) totalling 2896.85 metres (Appendix 1), at the Yambat Project. This included 2183.85 metres of drilling at the Oval Cu-Ni-PGE discovery, 459.8 metres of scout drilling in the South-East area and 253.2 metres of diamond drilling at the Copper Ridge prospect. The abandoned holes SC02 and OVD013A (as shown in Appendix 1) provided no meaningful information and were excluded from the totals.

The Company previously reported the results of 7 Phase 1 2024 drill holes from the Oval discovery (OVD011, OVD012, OVD014, OVD015, OVD017, OVD018, and OVD019) and 2 drill holes from the Copper Ridge prospect3. Laboratory assay results from all the remaining samples from the Phase 1 drilling program have now been received. These samples cover Oval drill holes (OVD009A, OVD010, OVD013, OVD020 and OVD021) and scout drill holes (SC01, SC03, and SC04). Significant intercepts are provided in Table 1.

The most significant achievement of this drilling phase has been intercepting massive sulphides in hole OVD021, now confirmed by the assay results to have outstanding grades of Cu-Ni-PGE. This further confirms that the Oval magmatic sulphide system is a rich system capable of forming high- grade ore.

In addition to the high-grade massive, net textured, and disseminated sulphide intercepts in OVD021, other significant assay results from drill holes with disseminated mineralisation returned:

  • OVD013 - 33.4m4 @ 0.23% Cu, 0.22% Ni, 0.07g/t E3, 0.01% Co from 111m
  • OVD009A - 16.7m4 @ 0.17% Cu, 0.14% Ni, 0.11g/t E3, 0.01% Co from 200.5m
  • OVD021 - 92.35m4 @ 0.27% Cu, 0.30% Ni, 0.08g/t E3, 0.02% Co from 7m and - 31.2m4 @ 0.19% Cu, 0.20% Ni, 0.10g/t E3, 0.01% Co from 131.8m

Drill hole OVD021

The drill hole OVD021 was designed to target a 98m x 16m DHEM conductor and was drilled at an acute angle along the strike of the mineralised gabbro. The true width of the mineralisation is currently unknown and the mineralisation remains open in NE, SW, up dip and down dip directions. Further investigation of the massive sulphide is the primary objective of the Phase 2 drilling program and will be targeted based on the DHEM that was used to design the OVD021 drill hole and recently completed DHEM described below.

For a more detailed breakdown of the drilling results, please refer to Tables 1, 2 and Figure 5 (Appendix 2).

Drill hole OVD021 provides additional evidence (in addition to the DHEM plate shown in Figure 2) supporting the interpretation that the massive sulphide may be injected at a high angle relative to the Oval gabbro. The hole was drilled semi-parallel to the strike of the Oval mineralisation and intersected extended intervals of disseminated mineralisation, which aligns with expectations for a hole in this orientation. However, the massive sulphide was intercepted over a shorter distance, and no additional intercepts were encountered. This outcome is consistent with the hole not being drilled parallel to the massive sulphide body and not traversing in and out of the massive sulphide due to changes in contact geometry. Drill holes being planned for the next drilling phase will test this interpretation and provide information to establish true widths of the massive sulphide, which are currently unknown.

Photo-2. Drill core from OVD021, massive sulphide between 107.2m and 116m


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Asian Battery Metals PLC, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

IMARC

NSW Critical Minerals Strategy welcomed by industry

‘We have got the metals and minerals the world needs and NSW is open for business’


IMARC

IMARC: Over a Decade of Shaping Mining’s Most Important Discussions and Driving Innovation

Sydney, Australia: The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), now in its 11th year, is seen by industry leaders as one of the world’s most important forums for shaping critical discussions and driving innovation across the global resources sector.


IMARC

Two years of toil has us at new tech tipping point: A conversation with ABB’s Joachim Braun

‘We cannot wait for the perfect solution when we have the tools to make a real difference today’


Lode Resources Limited

Advanced High-Grade Antimony & Silver Project Aquisition

Lode Resources Ltd (ASX:LDR) (“Lode”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed a heads of agreement to acquire 100% of the Montezuma Antimony Project located in Tasmanian’s premier West Coast Mining Province. This project includes a high-grade antimony-silver-lead deposit with initial development, advanced metallurgy, significant mining equipment and beneficiation infrastructure.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

$500,000 Raised for Uranium Exploration at Munaballya Well Target

Augustus Minerals Limited (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has raised $500,000 from professional and sophisticated investors (Placement).

Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

Australia’s International Mining Week: IMARC Sideline Events Unveiled

Next week, the International Mining and Resources Conference + Expo (IMARC) 2024 will open its doors at the ICC Sydney, bringing together the mining industry's entire value chain.


Keep reading...Show less

