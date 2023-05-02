Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

OUTBACK PROVIDES UPDATE FROM ITS RECONNAISANCE DRILLING ACROSS THE O'CONNORS TARGET AT THE YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSX.V: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to provide an update from its reconnaissance-style air-core drill program at its Yeungroon gold project, central Victoria, Australia .

"Preliminary review of geochemical portable XRF analysis has confirmed that the broad zone of anomalous arsenic identified in the previous drill program is continuous and open to the north and the south," commented Chris Donaldson , CEO . "In addition, new zones of highly anomalous arsenic have been identified to the west of the main target zone. We are now awaiting the results from the samples dispatched for gold analyses."

Highlights

  • Strong pathfinder element anomalism: Reconnaissance-style shallow air-core drilling across the O'Connor's trend revealed broad zones of anomalous arsenic, a proven pathfinder element for gold mineralization in the Victorian gold fields.
  • Prospective trends emerging parallel to O'Connors: New zones of highly-anomalous arsenic have been identified along a new trend, immediately west of the O'Connor's trend.
  • Gold analyses ongoing: First batch of samples have been submitted to SGS labs for fire assay gold analyses. More sample batches to be sent over the coming weeks.
Program Overview

The air-core drill program comprised 2,400 meters of shallow, top of bedrock drilling primarily along east-west oriented roads. The focus of the drill program was to drill through baren cover rocks into bedrock and test the along-strike potential of the previously identified broad O'Connors arsenic anomaly, as well as to complete a series of targeted deeper holes testing for potential gold mineralization.

A highly portable air-core drill rig (Figure 1) was used to sample and map the top of bedrock below cover. A footprint approximately 6.0 kilometers wide and 3.2 kilometers long was tested. Drill cuttings were analysed using a portable X-ray fluorescence spectrometer (pXRF). The focus for these analyses were pathfinder element geochemical concentrations (e.g., arsenic). The relationship between gold mineralization and disseminated arsenopyrite and high-arsenic contents in host rocks peripheral to gold-bearing quartz reefs is well established throughout the Victorian Goldfields (e.g., Arne et al., 2008) and has been used to focus exploration and vector to high-grade mineralization.

Figure 1 – Air-core rig drilling at the O'Connor's zone at Yeungroon. (CNW Group/Outback Goldfields Corp.)

Based on preliminary pXRF results, a large-scale, open-ended arsenic anomaly has been defined and is associated with the north-northeast trending O'Connors fault and associated splay faults. The anomaly extends for over 3 km, remains open along strike, and appears to have a wider footprint than first anticipated. In addition, several zones of arsenic anomalism to the west of the O'Connors target zone has been identified (Figure 2). Based on these results, zones with anomalous arsenic are being carefully reviewed by company geologists and selected samples are being dispatched to the SGS Assay laboratory for gold analysis by fire assay. The pXRF instrument does not reliably measure gold concentration, therefore secondary laboratory-based analyses for gold are required.

Figure 2 - Overview of drill results to date at the O'Connors zone, showing broad zones of highly anomalous arsenic. Note, only peak arsenic values above 250ppm are labelled. (CNW Group/Outback Goldfields Corp.)

Yeungroon Project

The 698 km 2 Yeungroon property is transected by the north-trending, crustal-scale Avoca fault, which separates the western Stawell zone from the Eastern Bendigo zone. The western side of the Yeungroon property contains the historic Golden Jacket hard-rock reef mine associated with the regional-scale, northwest-trending Golden Jacket fault. Historical mining records indicate the Golden Jacket mine produced quartz-rich ore with grades of up to 250 grams per tonne gold (Bibby and More, 1998), however, the vertical and lateral extent of mineralization remains unknown.

The eastern side of the project is underlain by Ordovician rocks of the Castlemaine group and comprises the northern extent of the Wedderburn Goldfield, where numerous small-scale, historical alluvial and hard-rock mines are located.

Data Collection, Verification and QA/QC

Air core samples were collected in 1 metre intervals down hole from surface to end of hole for all holes drilled. A representative sample of each 1 metre interval was collected in chip trays as drilling was undertaken, as well as a larger sample (nominally 1.5kg) which was retained for additional testing where required. Basic chip logging was carried out in the field by company geologists. This included sample lithologies, colour, quartz veining and mineral observations, and was completed concurrent with sampling. All samples were transported from the drill site to the Company's exploration office in Ballarat by Outback staff.

Preliminary analysis of the samples collected in chip trays was carried out using an Olympus Vanta portable XRF. Analysis was carried out in "Geochem mode" running three beams for a total of 30 seconds each. Based on the results of the preliminary XRF Geochemical analyses, a number of the larger 1.5 kg samples are in the process of being selected and submitted to the SGS Assay Laboratory in Orange (NSW) to be analyzed for gold using fire assay analysis.

For pXRF analysis QA/QC protocols involved the insertion of Certified Reference materials at a minimum rate of 1 for every 50 samples tested. Reference material was routinely tested with the portable XRF for arsenic concentrations and the results were deemed acceptable for the scope of the exploration program and specifically identifying anomalous results above background levels.

The Qualified Person has supervised all stages of the exploration program relevant to this news release. This includes regular visits to the drill site to supervise, drilling, logging and sample collection practices. The Qualified Person also supervised the analysis of samples using the pXRF.

Community Engagement

Outback recognizes the importance of open and honest community engagement in all our exploration activities. We approach all our exploration activities in a sustainable manner and ensure our activities comply with the Victorian Code of Practice for Mineral Exploration.  As such, community consultation with local landowners has commenced and is ongoing.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been approved by Mr. Matthew Hernan (FAusIMM(CP), MAIG) an independent consultant and "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

References

Bibby, L.M., and Moore, D.H., 1998, Charlton 1:100,000 map area geological report, Geological Survey of Victoria Report 116, 95 p.

Arne, D.C., House, E., and Lisitsin, V., 2008, Lithogeochemical haloes surrounding central Victorian gold deposits: Part 1 – Primary alteration, Geoscience Victoria Gold Undercover Report 4, 95 p.

About Outback Goldfields Corp.:

Outback Goldfields Corp. is a well financed exploration mining company that is actively exploring its package of highly prospective gold projects located around the Fosterville Gold Mine in Victoria . The gold fields of Victoria are home to some of the highest grade and lowest cost mining in the world.

~signed

Chris Donaldson , CEO and Director

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business and prospects; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; resumption of trading in the Company's common shares; and the business, operations, management and capitalization of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com ; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release, including the resumption of trading, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Outback Goldfields Corp. logo (CNW Group/Outback Goldfields Corp.)

SOURCE Outback Goldfields Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/02/c5908.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

OUTBACK PROVIDES RESULTS FROM ITS PROPERTY-WIDE AIR-CORE DRILL PROGRAM AT THE YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to provide results from its reconnaissance-style air-core drill program at its Yeungroon gold project (" Yeungroon " or the " Project "), central Victoria, Australia .

Highlights
  • Defined multiple broad corridors of elevated arsenic across the tenement :
    • Numerous north-west trending zones of strong arsenic anomalism from top-of-bedrock samples parallel to the Golden Jacket corridor have been defined northeast of the Golden Jacket mine.
    • A strongly anomalous and open zone of high-arsenic, locally coincident with prominent north-trending structural features, has been defined north of the unexplored Moondyne target area.
    • Arsenic is a well established pathfinder element for high-grade gold mineralization across the Victorian Goldfields.
  • Strongly anomalous gold values returned from multiple top-of-bed rock samples:
    • Anomalous gold results from air-core holes collared over 800 metres along trend to the south of historical Golden Jacket mine suggest significant potential of the structure along strike.
    • A broad zone of anomalous gold and arsenic from top-of-bedrock samples located over 1.4 kilometres north-east of the Golden Jacket mine define a new high-priority target area that is open for expansion.
    • Deeper diamond drilling at both target areas is warranted to test for high-grade, structurally controlled quartz reefs associated with the anomalous top-of-bedrock air-core samples.

"We are excited to update our shareholders on our exploration progress so far at our highly prospective Yeungroon gold project," commented Chris Donaldson , CEO . "The results of our multi-rig drill program to date suggest that the historical Golden Jacket and Moondyne workings are not isolated targets but appear to be part of a much larger gold system. Anomalous gold assays have been identified for up to 800 metres south along strike of the Golden Jacket mine, and a new zone of gold mineralization was discovered 1.5 kilometres to the northeast of the mine. More significant is the identification of a new target zone on the western side of the tenement, near the Moondyne reef-hosted gold target.

OUTBACK TO LIST ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

( CSE: OZ, OTCQB: OZBKF, FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corporation (the "Company" or "Outback") (CSE: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) announces that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the listing of its common shares thereon. The Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSXV at the market open on January 6 th 2022 with the trading symbol "OZ".

Metals & Mining Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Metals & Mining Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com to view presentations

 Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the December 8 th and 9 th Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com to view presentations

 Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the December 8 th and 9 th Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Investor Conference on December 8 th & 9 th .

Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at High-Grade Eliza Silver Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at High-Grade Eliza Silver Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that it has submitted a Plan of Operations to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Ranger District of the United States Forest Service ("USFS") to explore its Eliza Silver Project ("Eliza" or the "Project") located in White Pine County, Nevada.

"The submission of the Plan of Operations is another critical step as we move towards examining the potential for significant mineralization at Eliza, which has seen little to no modern exploration despite a history of high-grade past production," stated Peter A. Ball, President & CEO. "We will begin by executing a property-wide geophysical program by early June and will continue to inform the market as we advance through this systematic exploration process and begin to generate results."

Empress Royalty Provides Investment Portfolio Update

Empress Royalty Provides Investment Portfolio Update

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its investment portfolio, pipeline advancements and 2023 catalysts

"2022 was a pivotal year for Empress, with our two key development projects, Manica and Tahuehueto, becoming producers, and Sierra Antapite continuing to expand production capacity. These producing assets are building the foundation for a well-established, revenue-generating royalty and streaming company, forecasting significant cash-flow and growth in the next five years, and beyond," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "Empress is looking forward to further advancements in 2023, and I am pleased to offer our investors an update on our pipeline advancements, which include exclusivity on one potential opportunity and advancing two other prospective investments. Over the past two years, we have proven our expertise in providing financing solutions for mining companies, and we will continue to deploy our capital into viable precious metal projects that will further grow our portfolio, cash flow and shareholder value."

Snowline Gold Announces Listing on TSX Venture Exchange and Outlines 2023 Rogue Project Field Program

Snowline Gold Announces Listing on TSX Venture Exchange and Outlines 2023 Rogue Project Field Program

  • Snowline has initiated process to list on the TSX-V to offer enhanced value for existing shareholders by raising the company's profile and to provide greater exposure to domestic and global markets
  • C$14.2M exploration program is planned for Rogue in 2023, with the dual objectives of advancing the Valley discovery and making additional drill discoveries on high-priority intrusion-related gold targets
  • Snowline will complete an updated NI 43-101 technical report on its Rogue project in Yukon, Canada within 120 days of listing as part of the listing process
  • This news release contains a summary of material results and work completed since the latest NI 43-101 technical document in December 2020.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce approval to list on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") following satisfaction of regulatory requirements. The common shares of the Company will be de-listed from the Canadian Securities Exchange at the close on Wednesday, May 3rd and commence trading on the TSX-V under the symbol SGD at the open on Thursday, May 4th. The move is set to improve Company visibility to domestic and international capital markets, providing a means of expanding its investor base and further realising the value of the gold discoveries within Snowline's Yukon Territory property portfolio

iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Winter Drilling at Carheil

iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Winter Drilling at Carheil

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces the completion of drilling at the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. This phase of drilling included three holes totaling 1,053 metres and was a follow up on the 2016 graphite drilling program which included a highlight intersection of 7.48% Cg over 1.1 meters

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "We are pleased with the 2023 Phase I program as we intersected the target horizon in all three holes. Our team is already planning the next phase of drilling and exploration work for the property to both test the target graphite horizon along strike and to evaluate the prospectivity of the remainder of the claim block, in light of the recent Midland/Probe discovery in the neighbourhood. Québec is one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the world and we are excited to continue working there."

The Company engaged DIAFOR Inc. of Malartic, Québec for this phase of drilling at Carheil. Access was limited to winter conditions and a faster than normal melt shortened the program slightly. All three holes drilled successfully intersected the target horizon. All samples have been submitted to ALS Geochemistry in Rouyn-Noranda for assaying.

Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The project is under 20 km distance to the west from the past-producing Selbaie Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine (1.1 billion lbs Cu, 2.4 billion lbs Zn, 71 million oz Ag, 1 million oz Au produced from 1981-2004[i]), under 20 km distance to the north from Hecla's Casa Berardi Mine (127.5 Koz Au and 28.2 Koz Ag produced in 2022[ii]), and under 40 km to the southeast from Agnico Eagle's Detour Lake mine (713 Koz Au produced in 2021[iii]). Directly bordering the property to the north is Midland Exploration/Probe Metals' La Peltrie project, which recently intersected a 345.5 m of Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineralization grading 0.21 CuEq[iv]. iMetal cautions investors the presence of mineralization at Selbaie, Casa Berardi, and Detour Lake is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the Carheil property.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.

info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Silver Hammer Announces up to $3.0 Million Private Placement Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Exemption

Silver Hammer Announces up to $3.0 Million Private Placement Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Exemption

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce a best efforts private placement (the "Offering") of up to 12,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"). There is an offering document relating to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and at www.silverhammermining.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

Southern Silver Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants

Southern Silver Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) (the "Company" or "Southern Silver") announces that it intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for approval to extend the original expiry dates of an aggregate 37,300,477 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") as follows:

Number of
Warrants		Exercise Price
per Share		Closing Date of
Private Placement		Original Expiry
Date		Proposed Amended
Expiry Date
15,597,500$0.35August 14, 2020August 14, 2023August 14, 2025
8,502,977$0.38August 14, 2020August 14, 2023August 14, 2025
1,200,000$0.50September 11, 2020September 11, 2023September 11, 2025
9,000,000$0.75June 16, 2021June 16, 2023June 16, 2026
3,000,000$0.75June 21, 2021June 21, 2023June 21, 2026

 

